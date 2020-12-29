CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty weakens, fueling speculation of c.bank intervention
WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell sharply in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, raising speculation the central bank could be intervening in the currency market for a second time this month.
The central bank has frequently indicated in press statements that it was concerned about the zloty's strength, which it thinks could hamper the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec. 18, a source close to the bank said it intervened to weaken the zloty.
"On the international, global markets, nothing is happening, so it is 99% sure it is a central bank intervention," said Damian Rosinski, chief economist at DM AFS.
Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao, also said the cause of the move was probably an intervention.
A spokesman for the Polish central bank declined to comment. A Warsaw-based currency trader said he was unable to confirm the speculation.
At 1327 GMT, the zloty was 0.80% weaker against the euro at 4.528, after having softened as much as 1.5% earlier in the day.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.13% softer at 26.296 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.19% weaker at 364.60.
Hungary's central bank provided 765 million euros ($937.20 million) worth of liquidity to commercial banks at Tuesday's euro/forint swap tender NBHM, accepting all bids, the bank said.
Stocks rose, as a U.S. stimulus package added to optimism in global markets surrounding the Brexit trade agreement and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.
The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than triple stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan on to the Senate for a vote.
Stock markets in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest were up 0.5-0.8%.
"Global factors are decisive, the stimulus package in the United States helps to keep the good mood," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1427 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2960
26.2630
-0.13%
-3.29%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.6000
363.9100
-0.19%
-9.18%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5280
4.4920
-0.80%
-6.00%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8753
4.8750
-0.01%
-1.78%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5397
7.5423
+0.03%
-1.25%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1031.65
1023.4000
+0.81%
-7.53%
Budapest
.BUX
41866.95
41528.44
+0.82%
-9.15%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2015.01
2004.41
+0.53%
-6.28%
Bucharest
.BETI
9724.27
9718.49
+0.06%
-2.54%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
901.48
900.03
+0.16%
-2.63%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1743.07
1743.25
-0.01%
-13.60%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
731.27
731.65
-0.05%
-8.78%
Sofia
.SOFIX
445.65
444.67
+0.22%
-21.56%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0710
-0.0390
+078bps
-4bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7590
-0.0690
+150bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2380
-0.0240
+181bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0930
-0.0500
+080bps
-5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4600
0.0590
+120bps
+7bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2480
0.0090
+182bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.47
0.60
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.69
0.71
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.20
0.20
0.20
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
