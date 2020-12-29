CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty weakens, fueling speculation of c.bank intervention

Recasts with zloty

WARSAW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= fell sharply in early afternoon trade on Tuesday, raising speculation the central bank could be intervening in the currency market for a second time this month.

The central bank has frequently indicated in press statements that it was concerned about the zloty's strength, which it thinks could hamper the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Dec. 18, a source close to the bank said it intervened to weaken the zloty.

"On the international, global markets, nothing is happening, so it is 99% sure it is a central bank intervention," said Damian Rosinski, chief economist at DM AFS.

Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao, also said the cause of the move was probably an intervention.

A spokesman for the Polish central bank declined to comment. A Warsaw-based currency trader said he was unable to confirm the speculation.

At 1327 GMT, the zloty was 0.80% weaker against the euro at 4.528, after having softened as much as 1.5% earlier in the day.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.13% softer at 26.296 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.19% weaker at 364.60.

Hungary's central bank provided 765 million euros ($937.20 million) worth of liquidity to commercial banks at Tuesday's euro/forint swap tender NBHM, accepting all bids, the bank said.

Stocks rose, as a U.S. stimulus package added to optimism in global markets surrounding the Brexit trade agreement and COVID-19 vaccination programmes.

The House of Representatives voted on Monday to more than triple stimulus payments to $2,000 from $600, sending the plan on to the Senate for a vote.

Stock markets in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest were up 0.5-0.8%.

"Global factors are decisive, the stimulus package in the United States helps to keep the good mood," said Bartosz Kulesza, an analyst at Pekao in Warsaw.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1427 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2960

26.2630

-0.13%

-3.29%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.6000

363.9100

-0.19%

-9.18%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5280

4.4920

-0.80%

-6.00%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8753

4.8750

-0.01%

-1.78%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5397

7.5423

+0.03%

-1.25%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1031.65

1023.4000

+0.81%

-7.53%

Budapest

.BUX

41866.95

41528.44

+0.82%

-9.15%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2015.01

2004.41

+0.53%

-6.28%

Bucharest

.BETI

9724.27

9718.49

+0.06%

-2.54%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

901.48

900.03

+0.16%

-2.63%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1743.07

1743.25

-0.01%

-13.60%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

731.27

731.65

-0.05%

-8.78%

Sofia

.SOFIX

445.65

444.67

+0.22%

-21.56%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0710

-0.0390

+078bps

-4bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7590

-0.0690

+150bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2380

-0.0240

+181bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0930

-0.0500

+080bps

-5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4600

0.0590

+120bps

+7bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2480

0.0090

+182bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.47

0.60

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.69

0.71

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.20

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.