CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty, stocks down after EU top court opinion on FX loans

BUCHAREST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and stocks fell on Thursday after an opinion by the European Union's top court regarding foreign currency loans that could hit the banking sector, while other equities in central and eastern Europe tracked global indices higher.
An adviser to the European Court of Justice said Polish banks may not charge interest on loans that were cancelled by courts for unfair terms. Thursday's opinion was not binding. A final court ruling could be issued before summer recess.
The ruling, which carries particular weight in the case of Swiss franc mortgage loans, could cost the Polish banking system 100 billion zlotys ($22.43 billion), according to the country's KNF financial watchdog.
Poland's banks index .BNKI fell 3.0% after the ruling. By 1030 GMT, the blue chip index .WIG20 was down 1.1%, while the Polish zloty was 0.3% weaker against the euro at 4.7775.
The zloty is central Europe's worst performer so far this year, down 1.8% overall.
"This dispute is probably one of the main reasons why the zloty has significantly underperformed the CEE region this year," ING Bank said in a research note before the opinion.
"It is hard to say ... how clear the decision will be. However, in any case it is an important tail risk for the zloty and Polish government bonds."
ING has said that if banks were forced to build up provisions in a short time following a negative ruling, then their capacity to fund government borrowing would be weakened and lower demand at debt tenders could push yields higher.
Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% versus the euro on the day, reversing some of its gains from previous sessions. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.2%. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
On Wednesday, Romania's central bank governor said the country's gaping external shortfall was a concern and needed to be corrected gradually, possibly through a weaker currency.
Hungary's blue chip index .BUX was 0.4% firmer on the day, while Romania's .BETI rose 0.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1244 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6740
23.6350
-0.16%
+2.04%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.5000
381.5000
-0.26%
+4.43%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7755
4.7625
-0.27%
-1.80%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9003
4.8990
-0.03%
+0.86%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1404.97
1407.1200
-0.15%
+16.91%
Budapest
.BUX
46420.14
46265.42
+0.33%
+6.00%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1851.05
1870.03
-1.01%
+3.29%
Bucharest
.BETI
12431.66
12386.34
+0.37%
+6.59%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1196.64
1192.71
+0.33%
+14.10%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2152.34
2156.89
-0.21%
+719.10%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
869.08
869.08
+0.00%
+5.39%
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.90
607.59
+0.05%
+1.07%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6990
-0.1830
+284bps
-17bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9750
-0.0890
+246bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6830
-0.0860
+222bps
-8bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.2630
0.0240
+340bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1240
-0.0580
+360bps
-5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1770
-0.0190
+371bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.99
6.49
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.98
13.58
12.38
16.15
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.96
6.90
6.57
6.93
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 4.4588 zlotys)
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
