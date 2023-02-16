CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty, stocks down after EU top court opinion on FX loans

BUCHAREST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty and stocks fell on Thursday after an opinion by the European Union's top court regarding foreign currency loans that could hit the banking sector, while other equities in central and eastern Europe tracked global indices higher.

An adviser to the European Court of Justice said Polish banks may not charge interest on loans that were cancelled by courts for unfair terms. Thursday's opinion was not binding. A final court ruling could be issued before summer recess.

The ruling, which carries particular weight in the case of Swiss franc mortgage loans, could cost the Polish banking system 100 billion zlotys ($22.43 billion), according to the country's KNF financial watchdog.

Poland's banks index .BNKI fell 3.0% after the ruling. By 1030 GMT, the blue chip index .WIG20 was down 1.1%, while the Polish zloty was 0.3% weaker against the euro at 4.7775.

The zloty is central Europe's worst performer so far this year, down 1.8% overall.

"This dispute is probably one of the main reasons why the zloty has significantly underperformed the CEE region this year," ING Bank said in a research note before the opinion.

"It is hard to say ... how clear the decision will be. However, in any case it is an important tail risk for the zloty and Polish government bonds."

ING has said that if banks were forced to build up provisions in a short time following a negative ruling, then their capacity to fund government borrowing would be weakened and lower demand at debt tenders could push yields higher.

Elsewhere in the region, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% versus the euro on the day, reversing some of its gains from previous sessions. The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.2%. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

On Wednesday, Romania's central bank governor said the country's gaping external shortfall was a concern and needed to be corrected gradually, possibly through a weaker currency.

Hungary's blue chip index .BUX was 0.4% firmer on the day, while Romania's .BETI rose 0.3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1244 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6740

23.6350

-0.16%

+2.04%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.5000

381.5000

-0.26%

+4.43%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7755

4.7625

-0.27%

-1.80%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9003

4.8990

-0.03%

+0.86%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1404.97

1407.1200

-0.15%

+16.91%

Budapest

.BUX

46420.14

46265.42

+0.33%

+6.00%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1851.05

1870.03

-1.01%

+3.29%

Bucharest

.BETI

12431.66

12386.34

+0.37%

+6.59%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1196.64

1192.71

+0.33%

+14.10%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2152.34

2156.89

-0.21%

+719.10%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

869.08

869.08

+0.00%

+5.39%

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.90

607.59

+0.05%

+1.07%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6990

-0.1830

+284bps

-17bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9750

-0.0890

+246bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6830

-0.0860

+222bps

-8bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.2630

0.0240

+340bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1240

-0.0580

+360bps

-5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1770

-0.0190

+371bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.99

6.49

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.98

13.58

12.38

16.15

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.96

6.90

6.57

6.93

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 4.4588 zlotys)

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

