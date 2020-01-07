CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty steady, shrugging off inflation jump

BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was steady against the euro in early trade on Tuesday as analysts saw no change in the central bank's interest rate policy despite its highest inflation reading since 2012.

Flash data showed Polish consumer price inflation at 3.4% on the year in December, above market expectations of 2.9%.

"A strong increase in inflation should be neutral for monetary policy as price pressure remains mostly driven by non-core items," Erste Bank said in a research note. "We continue to see the flat policy rate until the end of 2021."

Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, said the inflation level was "certainly disturbing for some MPC (members) and will trigger a discussion on the current monetary policy".

"However, interest rate changes should not be expected in the coming months, as the Council will probably want to wait and observe the next data."

At 0935 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was flat at 4.2355 to the euro.

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was also flat ahead of a Wednesday central bank meeting when policymakers are widely expected to leave rates unchanged. The Hungarian forint was down 0.3% at 330.4200 to the euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 25.2500 per euro, after briefly touching its strongest level since Feb. 2018 in late trading on Monday. Analysts said the crown's April 2018 high of 25.400 would continue to act as a resistance level.

Stocks mostly rebounded across the region and were firmer, led by Hungary's blue chip index .BUX, which was 0.7% higher on the day.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2490

25.2400

-0.04%

+0.72%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.8000

329.5900

-0.37%

+0.10%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2339

4.2342

+0.01%

+0.53%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7745

4.7755

+0.02%

+0.29%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4475

7.4642

+0.22%

-0.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4100

117.5100

+0.09%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1119.30

1118.4300

+0.08%

+0.33%

Budapest

.BUX

44945.70

44658.76

+0.64%

-2.47%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2165.35

2173.97

-0.40%

+0.71%

Bucharest

.BETI

9876.65

9865.83

+0.11%

-1.01%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

933.80

932.92

+0.09%

+0.86%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2035.10

2036.69

-0.08%

+0.88%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

801.69

801.69

+0.00%

+0.00%

Sofia

.SOFIX

568.50

570.65

-0.38%

+0.06%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7130

0.0310

+233bps

+3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4480

0.0660

+200bps

+7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6010

0.0350

+188bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5300

0.0490

+215bps

+5bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8720

0.0650

+242bps

+7bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1410

0.0670

+242bps

+6bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.25

2.24

2.19

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.27

0.34

0.45

0.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.74

1.73

1.72

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.