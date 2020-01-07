CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty steady, shrugging off inflation jump
BUCHAREST, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was steady against the euro in early trade on Tuesday as analysts saw no change in the central bank's interest rate policy despite its highest inflation reading since 2012.
Flash data showed Polish consumer price inflation at 3.4% on the year in December, above market expectations of 2.9%.
"A strong increase in inflation should be neutral for monetary policy as price pressure remains mostly driven by non-core items," Erste Bank said in a research note. "We continue to see the flat policy rate until the end of 2021."
Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy, said the inflation level was "certainly disturbing for some MPC (members) and will trigger a discussion on the current monetary policy".
"However, interest rate changes should not be expected in the coming months, as the Council will probably want to wait and observe the next data."
At 0935 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was flat at 4.2355 to the euro.
Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was also flat ahead of a Wednesday central bank meeting when policymakers are widely expected to leave rates unchanged. The Hungarian forint was down 0.3% at 330.4200 to the euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 25.2500 per euro, after briefly touching its strongest level since Feb. 2018 in late trading on Monday. Analysts said the crown's April 2018 high of 25.400 would continue to act as a resistance level.
Stocks mostly rebounded across the region and were firmer, led by Hungary's blue chip index .BUX, which was 0.7% higher on the day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2490
25.2400
-0.04%
+0.72%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.8000
329.5900
-0.37%
+0.10%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2339
4.2342
+0.01%
+0.53%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7745
4.7755
+0.02%
+0.29%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4475
7.4642
+0.22%
-0.03%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4100
117.5100
+0.09%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
1119.30
1118.4300
+0.08%
+0.33%
Budapest
.BUX
44945.70
44658.76
+0.64%
-2.47%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2165.35
2173.97
-0.40%
+0.71%
Bucharest
.BETI
9876.65
9865.83
+0.11%
-1.01%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
933.80
932.92
+0.09%
+0.86%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2035.10
2036.69
-0.08%
+0.88%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
801.69
801.69
+0.00%
+0.00%
Sofia
.SOFIX
568.50
570.65
-0.38%
+0.06%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7130
0.0310
+233bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4480
0.0660
+200bps
+7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6010
0.0350
+188bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5300
0.0490
+215bps
+5bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8720
0.0650
+242bps
+7bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1410
0.0670
+242bps
+6bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.25
2.24
2.19
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.27
0.34
0.45
0.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.74
1.73
1.72
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
