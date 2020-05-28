CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty stabilises before central bank meeting

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded near recent highs on Thursday before a central bank meeting that is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, after a week during which the currency has gained more than 2%.
Central Europe's most liquid currency broke through the psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday, triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of positions they had taken against the zloty.
"After this waterfall formation, we're trying to stabilise," said a Warsaw-based currency trader, referring to the shape of the euro/zloty chart.
"We've seen some attempts to recover after this euro zloty fall, but somehow the market sentiment is really positive," the trader said, adding that steps to unfreeze the economy and the strong performance of equity markets had boosted risk appetite.
At 0913 GMT, the zloty was up 0.14% against the euro at 4.4243 but remained slightly below Wednesday's intraday high. The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.50% at 27.01 and the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8439.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.35% weaker at 350.09, around the level it has been at for weeks.
The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, who oversaw the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, has resigned, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.9%. On Thursday, Polish central bankers meet for what will be the first of two rate-setting meetings in two weeks, after the May meeting was postponed from its usual slot at the beginning of the month.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Polish central bank to keep its key interest rate at 0.5%, after 100 basis points of cuts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 1.373%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up around 2 basis points at 0.799%. The Czech Republic was set to hold a T-bill auction on Thursday.
"We are expecting solid demand and yields close to zero based on the market pricing of comparable bonds and recent auctions," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.
Stock indices were mixed. Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 2.6%, following western European markets higher on optimism about economies unlocking and a European Union recovery fund.
Budapest's main index .BUX was little changed. Prague's PX index .PX fell 0.5%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1113 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.0100
27.1440
+0.50%
-5.84%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.0900
348.8500
-0.35%
-5.41%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4243
4.4305
+0.14%
-3.79%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8439
4.8418
-0.04%
-1.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5870
7.5883
+0.02%
-1.87%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5900
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
902.41
907.1400
-0.52%
-19.11%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36358.21
36346.09
+0.03%
-21.10%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1751.88
1707.59
+2.59%
-18.52%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8775.21
8732.22
+0.49%
-12.05%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
825.61
827.09
-0.18%
-10.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1626.12
1620.73
+0.33%
-19.40%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
670.07
669.22
+0.13%
-16.42%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
453.16
452.92
+0.05%
-20.24%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1020
-0.0510
+075bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3850
0.0140
+101bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7990
0.0190
+123bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5190
0.0030
+116bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9440
-0.0020
+156bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3730
0.0050
+180bps
+2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.27
0.30
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.88
0.91
0.89
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.43
0.36
0.36
0.68
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Larry King)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.