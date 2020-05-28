CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty stabilises before central bank meeting

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded near recent highs on Thursday before a central bank meeting that is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, after a week during which the currency has gained more than 2%.

Central Europe's most liquid currency broke through the psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday, triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of positions they had taken against the zloty.

"After this waterfall formation, we're trying to stabilise," said a Warsaw-based currency trader, referring to the shape of the euro/zloty chart.

"We've seen some attempts to recover after this euro zloty fall, but somehow the market sentiment is really positive," the trader said, adding that steps to unfreeze the economy and the strong performance of equity markets had boosted risk appetite.

At 0913 GMT, the zloty was up 0.14% against the euro at 4.4243 but remained slightly below Wednesday's intraday high. The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.50% at 27.01 and the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8439.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.35% weaker at 350.09, around the level it has been at for weeks.

The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, who oversaw the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, has resigned, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.9%. On Thursday, Polish central bankers meet for what will be the first of two rate-setting meetings in two weeks, after the May meeting was postponed from its usual slot at the beginning of the month.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Polish central bank to keep its key interest rate at 0.5%, after 100 basis points of cuts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 1.373%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up around 2 basis points at 0.799%. The Czech Republic was set to hold a T-bill auction on Thursday.

"We are expecting solid demand and yields close to zero based on the market pricing of comparable bonds and recent auctions," Komercni Banka trader Marek Lesko said in a note.

Stock indices were mixed. Warsaw's WIG 20 index .WIG20 was up 2.6%, following western European markets higher on optimism about economies unlocking and a European Union recovery fund.

Budapest's main index .BUX was little changed. Prague's PX index .PX fell 0.5%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1113 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.0100

27.1440

+0.50%

-5.84%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.0900

348.8500

-0.35%

-5.41%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4243

4.4305

+0.14%

-3.79%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8439

4.8418

-0.04%

-1.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5870

7.5883

+0.02%

-1.87%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5900

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

902.41

907.1400

-0.52%

-19.11%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36358.21

36346.09

+0.03%

-21.10%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1751.88

1707.59

+2.59%

-18.52%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8775.21

8732.22

+0.49%

-12.05%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

825.61

827.09

-0.18%

-10.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1626.12

1620.73

+0.33%

-19.40%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

670.07

669.22

+0.13%

-16.42%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

453.16

452.92

+0.05%

-20.24%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1020

-0.0510

+075bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3850

0.0140

+101bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7990

0.0190

+123bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5190

0.0030

+116bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9440

-0.0020

+156bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3730

0.0050

+180bps

+2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.27

0.30

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.88

0.91

0.89

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.43

0.36

0.36

0.68

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Larry King)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

