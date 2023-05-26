CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty slips from highs as investors eye potential risks

By 1011 GMT the zloty slipped 0.47% to 4.5320 against the euro.
"After its recent strengthening, the zloty is no longer undervalued," ING Bank Slaski economists wrote in a note.
"Investors may be a little worried about the approaching CJEU verdict on Swiss franc loans or the government's next spending promises," they added, referring to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
The EU court is set to rule on Swiss franc mortgages in mid-June, which could deal a heavy blow to lenders in Poland, while the Polish government's spending promises may hamper inflation-curbing measures.
Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.20% to 23.6630 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.13% to 4.9580.
"We see the CEE region stabilising at slightly stronger levels, and yet a stronger U.S. dollar and declining interest rate differential across the region leaves us rather bearish these days," ING analysts wrote in a separate note.
Meanwhile the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the only gainer in the region, firming 0.24% to 372.20 per euro.
"The Hungarian forint should be the only one to benefit from the local normalisation success story that the market visibly likes," the ING analysts noted.
Hungary on Tuesday cut a key interest rate by 100 bps to 17%, launching Europe's first easing cycle.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1211 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6630
23.6160
-0.20%
+2.09%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
372.2000
373.1000
+0.24%
+7.32%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5320
4.5105
-0.47%
+3.48%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9580
4.9515
-0.13%
-0.31%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.3000
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1317.12
1320.8400
-0.28%
+9.60%
Budapest
.BUX
47290.33
47138.99
+0.32%
+7.98%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1952.26
1941.16
+0.57%
+8.94%
Bucharest
.BETI
12208.49
12183.68
+0.20%
+4.67%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7490
-0.1720
+284bps
-16bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0790
-0.1120
+258bps
-12bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6160
-0.0360
+210bps
-6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0690
-0.1050
+316bps
-9bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1210
0.0100
+362bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1770
0.0050
+367bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.22
6.87
6.15
7.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.31
12.57
11.60
15.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.86
6.55
6.29
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Conor Humphries)
