CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty slips from highs as investors eye potential risks

By 1011 GMT the zloty slipped 0.47% to 4.5320 against the euro.

"After its recent strengthening, the zloty is no longer undervalued," ING Bank Slaski economists wrote in a note.

"Investors may be a little worried about the approaching CJEU verdict on Swiss franc loans or the government's next spending promises," they added, referring to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The EU court is set to rule on Swiss franc mortgages in mid-June, which could deal a heavy blow to lenders in Poland, while the Polish government's spending promises may hamper inflation-curbing measures.

Elsewhere the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.20% to 23.6630 per euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged down 0.13% to 4.9580.

"We see the CEE region stabilising at slightly stronger levels, and yet a stronger U.S. dollar and declining interest rate differential across the region leaves us rather bearish these days," ING analysts wrote in a separate note.

Meanwhile the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the only gainer in the region, firming 0.24% to 372.20 per euro.

"The Hungarian forint should be the only one to benefit from the local normalisation success story that the market visibly likes," the ING analysts noted.

Hungary on Tuesday cut a key interest rate by 100 bps to 17%, launching Europe's first easing cycle.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1211 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.6630

23.6160

-0.20%

+2.09%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

372.2000

373.1000

+0.24%

+7.32%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5320

4.5105

-0.47%

+3.48%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9580

4.9515

-0.13%

-0.31%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.3000

+0.08%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1317.12

1320.8400

-0.28%

+9.60%

Budapest

.BUX

47290.33

47138.99

+0.32%

+7.98%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1952.26

1941.16

+0.57%

+8.94%

Bucharest

.BETI

12208.49

12183.68

+0.20%

+4.67%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7490

-0.1720

+284bps

-16bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0790

-0.1120

+258bps

-12bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6160

-0.0360

+210bps

-6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0690

-0.1050

+316bps

-9bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1210

0.0100

+362bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1770

0.0050

+367bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.22

6.87

6.15

7.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.31

12.57

11.60

15.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.86

6.55

6.29

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Forint https://tmsnrt.rs/3omJ4ZS

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.