CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty recovers as fears over escalation from missile hit ease

By Luiza Ilie and Jason Hovet
BUCHAREST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty recovered on Wednesday as tensions eased over a missile which killed two people in Poland on Tuesday near the NATO member's border with Ukraine, shaking market confidence.
The missile strike amplified concerns the war in Ukraine after Russia's invasion could spill into neighbouring countries, pushing the zloty to three-week lows in overnight trading.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden told allies the missile was from Ukrainian air defence, a NATO source said.
Polish President Andrzej Duda later said there was "high probability" the rocket was used by Ukraine forces and there was it was launched by Russia.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.3% on the day at 4.70 to the euro at 1124 GMT, off an overnight low of around 4.78.
Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 remained down 1.6%.
Biden has said publicly the missile was "unlikely" to have been fired from Russia. If confirmed, that would likely alleviate concern that the first deadly incident in a NATO country since the war in Ukraine began might lead to escalation.
Markets were also watching a suspension of oil deliveries to central and eastern Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline, due to technical reasons in Ukraine.
"The only negative thing concerning markets today is that there is this uncertainty around the oil supply. Everyone hopes it will be fixed as soon as possible," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Hungary's MOL said its Ukrainian partner told the company that a Russian rocket had hit a power station which provides electricity for a pump station.
Russia's state-owned pipeline operator Transneft said Ukraine was not planning to resume pumping oil via the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday, TASS news agency reported.
MOL MOLB.BU shares were down around 1%. Indices in Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX were down 0.65% and 0.1% respectively, while Bucharest rose 1.2%.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= was flat on the day while the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were also little changed.
The forint, which has lost more than 9% so far in 2022 to make it the worst-performing currency in central Europe, had fallen as far as 413.80 per euro, but was trading at 407.0 per euro midday, 1.7% firmer than overnight lows.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1224 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3480
24.3150
-0.14%
+2.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
407.0000
406.6000
-0.10%
-9.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7020
4.6870
-0.32%
-2.36%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9200
4.9150
-0.10%
+0.57%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5420
7.5475
+0.07%
-0.32%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1245.30
1246.8100
-0.12%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44020.78
44308.29
-0.65%
-13.21%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1738.13
1769.55
-1.78%
-23.33%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11797.80
11656.53
+1.21%
-9.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1073.71
1073.81
-0.01%
-14.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1897.76
1907.00
-0.48%
-8.73%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
810.27
800.46
+1.23%
-1.28%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
591.71
595.14
-0.58%
-6.92%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7780
-0.3460
+361bps
-36bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2210
0.1020
+317bps
+10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9750
-0.0070
+288bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1650
0.1140
+499bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3510
0.1350
+530bps
+14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1130
0.1220
+501bps
+12bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.15
6.93
6.61
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.63
12.73
11.88
15.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.35
7.29
7.11
7.42
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Jason Hovet, Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)
