CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty recovers as fears over escalation from missile hit ease

BUCHAREST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty recovered on Wednesday as tensions eased over a missile which killed two people in Poland on Tuesday near the NATO member's border with Ukraine, shaking market confidence.

The missile strike amplified concerns the war in Ukraine after Russia's invasion could spill into neighbouring countries, pushing the zloty to three-week lows in overnight trading.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden told allies the missile was from Ukrainian air defence, a NATO source said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda later said there was "high probability" the rocket was used by Ukraine forces and there was it was launched by Russia.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.3% on the day at 4.70 to the euro at 1124 GMT, off an overnight low of around 4.78.

Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 remained down 1.6%.

Biden has said publicly the missile was "unlikely" to have been fired from Russia. If confirmed, that would likely alleviate concern that the first deadly incident in a NATO country since the war in Ukraine began might lead to escalation.

Markets were also watching a suspension of oil deliveries to central and eastern Europe via a section of the Druzhba pipeline, due to technical reasons in Ukraine.

"The only negative thing concerning markets today is that there is this uncertainty around the oil supply. Everyone hopes it will be fixed as soon as possible," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Hungary's MOL said its Ukrainian partner told the company that a Russian rocket had hit a power station which provides electricity for a pump station.

Russia's state-owned pipeline operator Transneft said Ukraine was not planning to resume pumping oil via the Druzhba pipeline on Wednesday, TASS news agency reported.

MOL MOLB.BU shares were down around 1%. Indices in Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX were down 0.65% and 0.1% respectively, while Bucharest rose 1.2%.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was flat on the day while the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were also little changed.

The forint, which has lost more than 9% so far in 2022 to make it the worst-performing currency in central Europe, had fallen as far as 413.80 per euro, but was trading at 407.0 per euro midday, 1.7% firmer than overnight lows.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1224 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.3480 24.3150 -0.14% +2.15% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 407.0000 406.6000 -0.10% -9.24% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7020 4.6870 -0.32% -2.36% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9200 4.9150 -0.10% +0.57% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5420 7.5475 +0.07% -0.32% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2000 117.3000 +0.09% +0.32% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1245.30 1246.8100 -0.12% #VALUE! .BUX Budapest .BUX 44020.78 44308.29 -0.65% -13.21% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1738.13 1769.55 -1.78% -23.33% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 11797.80 11656.53 +1.21% -9.67% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1073.71 1073.81 -0.01% -14.48% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1897.76 1907.00 -0.48% -8.73% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 810.27 800.46 +1.23% -1.28% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 591.71 595.14 -0.58% -6.92% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.7780 -0.3460 +361bps -36bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 5.2210 0.1020 +317bps +10bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.9750 -0.0070 +288bps -1bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 7.1650 0.1140 +499bps +10bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 7.3510 0.1350 +530bps +14bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 7.1130 0.1220 +501bps +12bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.15 6.93 6.61 7.26 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.63 12.73 11.88 15.62 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.35 7.29 7.11 7.42 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Jason Hovet, Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith) ((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

