CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty lower before mortgage ruling; region's stocks weaker

By 0830 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% versus the euro at 4.3740. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.1%. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat on the day.
Polish bond yields were flat on the day. Erste Bank said that while the ruling could push the zloty over a 4.4 resistance level, it would not significantly affect yields.
"In the event of a borrower-positive decision, further short-lived depreciation above 4.40 versus the EUR cannot be ruled out," it said in a note.
"In the medium term, we expect the zloty to remain weak and remain on elevated level due to persisting global tensions. When it comes to yield development, we do not expect any significant change."
Warsaw's benchmark index .WIG20 led central European stock losses, down 0.8% on the day. Bucharest's .BETI was down 0.3%.
In Romania, the Social Democrat government faces a no- confidence vote later this month after losing its junior coalition partner.
Capital markets have so far been unfazed by the political crisis. Investors were already expecting uncertainty and stalled policymaking before a presidential election in November and local and parliamentary polls in mid- and late 2020.
However, sentiment could turn as the country's budget and current account deficits have been rising.
"After the breakdown of the coalition government, fiscal slippages will become more visible as the year comes to an end if offsetting budgetary measures are not set," Raiffeisen said in a note. "The latter seems problematic now given the fact that a functioning legislative body is non-existing."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.7670
25.8000
+0.13%
-0.23%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.7100
334.9000
+0.06%
-4.07%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3741
4.3680
-0.14%
-1.93%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7473
4.7450
-0.05%
-1.97%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4140
7.4090
-0.07%
-0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3300
117.4450
+0.10%
+0.83%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
Prague
.PX
1039.89
1041.7500
-0.18%
+5.41%
Budapest
.BUX
40663.65
40601.18
+0.15%
+3.90%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2157.07
2173.29
-0.75%
-5.25%
Bucharest
.BETI
9541.05
9574.37
-0.35%
+29.22%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
859.18
854.71
+0.52%
+6.83%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1955.23
1963.54
-0.42%
+11.80%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
754.38
751.08
+0.44%
-0.96%
Sofia
.SOFIX
568.57
570.58
-0.35%
-4.36%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.2920
-0.0030
+204bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1350
-0.0290
+190bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3680
0.0260
+188bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5140
-0.0030
+226bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8070
0.0290
+257bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0570
0.0620
+257bps
+1bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.16
2.09
2.16
2.16
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.28
0.33
0.37
0.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.68
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)
