CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty lower before mortgage ruling; region's stocks weaker

By 0830 GMT, the zloty EURPLN= was down 0.1% versus the euro at 4.3740. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.1%. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat on the day.

Polish bond yields were flat on the day. Erste Bank said that while the ruling could push the zloty over a 4.4 resistance level, it would not significantly affect yields.

"In the event of a borrower-positive decision, further short-lived depreciation above 4.40 versus the EUR cannot be ruled out," it said in a note.

"In the medium term, we expect the zloty to remain weak and remain on elevated level due to persisting global tensions. When it comes to yield development, we do not expect any significant change."

Warsaw's benchmark index .WIG20 led central European stock losses, down 0.8% on the day. Bucharest's .BETI was down 0.3%.

In Romania, the Social Democrat government faces a no- confidence vote later this month after losing its junior coalition partner.

Capital markets have so far been unfazed by the political crisis. Investors were already expecting uncertainty and stalled policymaking before a presidential election in November and local and parliamentary polls in mid- and late 2020.

However, sentiment could turn as the country's budget and current account deficits have been rising.

"After the breakdown of the coalition government, fiscal slippages will become more visible as the year comes to an end if offsetting budgetary measures are not set," Raiffeisen said in a note. "The latter seems problematic now given the fact that a functioning legislative body is non-existing."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7670

25.8000

+0.13%

-0.23%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.7100

334.9000

+0.06%

-4.07%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3741

4.3680

-0.14%

-1.93%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7473

4.7450

-0.05%

-1.97%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4140

7.4090

-0.07%

-0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3300

117.4450

+0.10%

+0.83%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1039.89

1041.7500

-0.18%

+5.41%

Budapest

.BUX

40663.65

40601.18

+0.15%

+3.90%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2157.07

2173.29

-0.75%

-5.25%

Bucharest

.BETI

9541.05

9574.37

-0.35%

+29.22%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

859.18

854.71

+0.52%

+6.83%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1955.23

1963.54

-0.42%

+11.80%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

754.38

751.08

+0.44%

-0.96%

Sofia

.SOFIX

568.57

570.58

-0.35%

-4.36%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2920

-0.0030

+204bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1350

-0.0290

+190bps

-6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3680

0.0260

+188bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5140

-0.0030

+226bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8070

0.0290

+257bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0570

0.0620

+257bps

+1bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.16

2.09

2.16

2.16

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.28

0.33

0.37

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.68

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; editing by Larry King)

