CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty firms despite c.bank chief's rate-cut comments

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= pared some of the previous day's losses in morning trade on Wednesday amid a positive global mood, even after a surprise comment from the central bank governor that rates could be cut in the first quarter of 2021.

The zloty weakened by as much as 1.77% on Tuesday afternoon, raising speculation that the central bank was intervening in the FX market to weaken the currency for the second time in a month.

Late on Tuesday comments from central bank governor Adam Glapinski appeared on financial news website Obserwator Finansowy and the the National Bank of Poland (NBP) Twitter account, saying rate cuts were possible in the first quarter of 2021.

Earlier in December Glapinski had said that rates would remain at the current level for a long time. Analysts polled by Reuters earlier in December expected rates to be on hold until the fourth quarter of 2022.

At 1011 GMT the zloty was 0.19% firmer against the euro at 4.528.

"To be honest we are preparing for a battle – NBP against the market," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.

"The timing is very important; the end of the year is a time that is very important for NBP revenue which in 95% is going to the central budget. The NBP is trying to weaken the zloty to give the central budget a big amount of money."

An NBP spokesman declined to comment on the zloty.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was also 0.21% firmer against the euro at 26.19, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed at 364.75.

"There is thin year-end trade, the currency is still in the range where the forint was trading yesterday. The currency could easily end the year in this range between 364 and 365," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

Stocks were mixed, with the main indexes in Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 down 0.34% and 0.63% respectively, while in Budapest the main index .BUX rose 0.63%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1111 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1900

26.2440

+0.21%

-2.89%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.7500

364.6900

-0.02%

-9.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5280

4.5365

+0.19%

-6.00%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8755

+0.01%

-1.78%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5420

7.5420

+0.00%

-1.28%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.6000

+0.13%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1027.08

1030.6200

-0.34%

-7.94%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41997.27

41733.11

+0.63%

-8.87%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2003.24

2016.01

-0.63%

-6.83%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9746.41

9738.51

+0.08%

-2.31%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

901.17

901.34

-0.02%

-2.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1743.64

1743.07

+0.03%

-13.57%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

727.92

731.27

-0.46%

-9.20%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

447.25

446.79

+0.10%

-21.28%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1870

0.0600

+089bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7990

-0.0260

+153bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2890

0.0270

+184bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0480

-0.0660

+075bps

-8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4190

-0.0780

+115bps

-9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2390

-0.0120

+179bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.48

0.60

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.69

0.71

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.19

0.19

0.22

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

