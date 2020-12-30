CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty firms despite c.bank chief's rate-cut comments
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= pared some of the previous day's losses in morning trade on Wednesday amid a positive global mood, even after a surprise comment from the central bank governor that rates could be cut in the first quarter of 2021.
The zloty weakened by as much as 1.77% on Tuesday afternoon, raising speculation that the central bank was intervening in the FX market to weaken the currency for the second time in a month.
Late on Tuesday comments from central bank governor Adam Glapinski appeared on financial news website Obserwator Finansowy and the the National Bank of Poland (NBP) Twitter account, saying rate cuts were possible in the first quarter of 2021.
Earlier in December Glapinski had said that rates would remain at the current level for a long time. Analysts polled by Reuters earlier in December expected rates to be on hold until the fourth quarter of 2022.
At 1011 GMT the zloty was 0.19% firmer against the euro at 4.528.
"To be honest we are preparing for a battle – NBP against the market," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium in Warsaw.
"The timing is very important; the end of the year is a time that is very important for NBP revenue which in 95% is going to the central budget. The NBP is trying to weaken the zloty to give the central budget a big amount of money."
An NBP spokesman declined to comment on the zloty.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was also 0.21% firmer against the euro at 26.19, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was little changed at 364.75.
"There is thin year-end trade, the currency is still in the range where the forint was trading yesterday. The currency could easily end the year in this range between 364 and 365," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
Stocks were mixed, with the main indexes in Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 down 0.34% and 0.63% respectively, while in Budapest the main index .BUX rose 0.63%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1111 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1900
26.2440
+0.21%
-2.89%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.7500
364.6900
-0.02%
-9.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5280
4.5365
+0.19%
-6.00%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8755
+0.01%
-1.78%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5420
7.5420
+0.00%
-1.28%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.6000
+0.13%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1027.08
1030.6200
-0.34%
-7.94%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41997.27
41733.11
+0.63%
-8.87%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2003.24
2016.01
-0.63%
-6.83%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9746.41
9738.51
+0.08%
-2.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
901.17
901.34
-0.02%
-2.67%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1743.64
1743.07
+0.03%
-13.57%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
727.92
731.27
-0.46%
-9.20%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
447.25
446.79
+0.10%
-21.28%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1870
0.0600
+089bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7990
-0.0260
+153bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2890
0.0270
+184bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0480
-0.0660
+075bps
-8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4190
-0.0780
+115bps
-9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2390
-0.0120
+179bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.48
0.60
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.69
0.71
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.19
0.19
0.22
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))
