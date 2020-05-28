CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty changes course after surprise rate cut
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= changed course on Thursday, trading down before paring its losses after the Polish central bank surprised markets with a third rate cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, sending bank stocks and bond yields tumbling.
The central bank cut its key interest rate by 40 basis points to 0.1%, meaning it has cut the cost of borrowing by 140 basis points since the virus reached Poland in March.
The zloty had been trading firmer on the day after gaining more than 2% since Monday, but then traded down as much as 0.4% before paring its losses.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Polish central bank to keep its key interest rate at 0.5%.
"It was not expected for sure and the zloty lost some strength but it's holding up pretty well," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
The most liquid currency in the CEE region had been gaining strongly this week after breaking through the psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday, triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of positions they had taken against the zloty.
At 1358 GMT, the zloty was down 0.09% against the euro at 4.4380. The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.68% at 26.955 and the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8425.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% weaker at 349.35, around the level it has been at for weeks.
The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, who oversaw the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, has resigned, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.9%.
Poland's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 fell 0.24%, changing course as bank stocks slumped after the rate cut.
Shares in lenders PKO BP PKO.WA Santander Bank Polska SPL1.WA, and Pekao SA PEO.WA lost 2.4%, 3.8%, and 3.0% respectively after the move, which may put further pressure on their profits.
The main indices in Prague and Budapest were down 0.77% and 0.20% respectively.
At 1358 GMT, benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were down 11 basis points at 1.2580%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up around 2 basis points at 0.798%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1558 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.9550
27.1390
+0.68%
-5.65%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.3500
348.9000
-0.13%
-5.21%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4380
4.4340
-0.09%
-4.09%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8425
4.8434
+0.02%
-1.12%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5870
7.5883
+0.02%
-1.87%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5900
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
900.16
907.1400
-0.77%
-19.31%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36273.17
36346.09
-0.20%
-21.29%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1703.48
1707.59
-0.24%
-20.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8760.27
8732.22
+0.32%
-12.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
829.85
827.09
+0.33%
-10.37%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1626.63
1620.73
+0.36%
-19.37%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
668.65
669.22
-0.09%
-16.59%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
454.10
452.92
+0.26%
-20.07%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1020
-0.0510
+075bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3850
0.0140
+100bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7980
0.0180
+122bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2360
-0.2800
+088bps
-27bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9240
-0.0220
+154bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2580
-0.1100
+168bps
-11bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.27
0.30
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.91
0.90
0.84
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.25
0.25
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King and Timothy Heritage)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
