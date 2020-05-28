CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty changes course after surprise rate cut

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, May 28 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= changed course on Thursday, trading down before paring its losses after the Polish central bank surprised markets with a third rate cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, sending bank stocks and bond yields tumbling.

The central bank cut its key interest rate by 40 basis points to 0.1%, meaning it has cut the cost of borrowing by 140 basis points since the virus reached Poland in March.

The zloty had been trading firmer on the day after gaining more than 2% since Monday, but then traded down as much as 0.4% before paring its losses.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Polish central bank to keep its key interest rate at 0.5%.

"It was not expected for sure and the zloty lost some strength but it's holding up pretty well," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

The most liquid currency in the CEE region had been gaining strongly this week after breaking through the psychologically important 4.50-euro barrier on Monday, triggering a wave of stop-losses as investors got out of positions they had taken against the zloty.

At 1358 GMT, the zloty was down 0.09% against the euro at 4.4380. The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.68% at 26.955 and the Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8425.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.13% weaker at 349.35, around the level it has been at for weeks.

The Hungarian central bank's deputy governor, Marton Nagy, who oversaw the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, has resigned, the National Bank of Hungary said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian central bank left its base rate HUINT=ECI at 0.9%.

Poland's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 fell 0.24%, changing course as bank stocks slumped after the rate cut.

Shares in lenders PKO BP PKO.WA Santander Bank Polska SPL1.WA, and Pekao SA PEO.WA lost 2.4%, 3.8%, and 3.0% respectively after the move, which may put further pressure on their profits.

The main indices in Prague and Budapest were down 0.77% and 0.20% respectively.

At 1358 GMT, benchmark Polish 10-year yields PL10YT=RR were down 11 basis points at 1.2580%. Czech 10-year yields CZ10YT=RR were up around 2 basis points at 0.798%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1558 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.9550

27.1390

+0.68%

-5.65%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.3500

348.9000

-0.13%

-5.21%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4380

4.4340

-0.09%

-4.09%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8425

4.8434

+0.02%

-1.12%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5870

7.5883

+0.02%

-1.87%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5900

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

900.16

907.1400

-0.77%

-19.31%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36273.17

36346.09

-0.20%

-21.29%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1703.48

1707.59

-0.24%

-20.77%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8760.27

8732.22

+0.32%

-12.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

829.85

827.09

+0.33%

-10.37%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1626.63

1620.73

+0.36%

-19.37%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

668.65

669.22

-0.09%

-16.59%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

454.10

452.92

+0.26%

-20.07%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1020

-0.0510

+075bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3850

0.0140

+100bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7980

0.0180

+122bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2360

-0.2800

+088bps

-27bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9240

-0.0220

+154bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2580

-0.1100

+168bps

-11bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.27

0.30

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.91

0.90

0.84

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.23

0.25

0.25

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Larry King and Timothy Heritage)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

