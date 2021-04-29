CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks up after EU court's mortgage ruling, FX firms

By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, April 29 (Reuters) - Polish stocks led regional gains on Thursday after a European court ruling on foreign-currency mortgages perceived as benign by investors, while central European currencies firmed on a U.S. dollar decline on world markets.
By 1120 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip .WIG20 index rose as high as 2,081.94, about 2.2% up on the day, and the banks index .BNKI went up 5.2% to a 14-month high of 6.007.
"Today's judgment of the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) was perceived as positive, as it clearly does not exacerbate the problem of Swiss franc loans for banks," said Maciej Marcinowski, an analyst at Trigon.
Mortgages taken out in Swiss francs are a major risk factor for Polish banks. The CJEU ruling kicks off a crucial fortnight that may decide how courts treat such cases and whether banks decide to sign up to a plan for out-of-court settlements.
Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but were then hit by ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.
In the foreign exchange market, Hungary's forint EURHUF= extended the previous day's gains to add 0.58% at 360.07 per euro, outperforming regional peers for the third consecutive session. The zloty EURPLN=followed, firming 0.43% to 4.5678.
Erste Bank said in a note that "as has been broadly expected", the U.S. Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged, signalling it was not yet ready to cut support to the economy.
"The U.S. dollar depreciated after the announcement, CEE currencies benefited," Erste said.
Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock also continued to support the currency.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.2% to trade at 25.8640 to the euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.1% at 4.9235.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1125 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8640
25.9100
+0.18%
+1.41%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.1000
362.1800
+0.58%
+0.73%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5667
4.5875
+0.46%
-0.16%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9230
4.9284
+0.11%
-1.18%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5580
7.5600
+0.03%
-0.14%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6250
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1109.39
1103.7100
+0.51%
+8.01%
Budapest
.BUX
44015.42
43549.43
+1.07%
+4.53%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2070.28
2029.64
+2.00%
+4.35%
Bucharest
.BETI
11466.44
11398.47
+0.60%
+16.94%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1066.31
1057.91
+0.79%
+18.37%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1882.34
1886.94
-0.24%
+8.22%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
756.02
770.56
-1.89%
+0.99%
Sofia
.SOFIX
521.95
523.94
-0.38%
+16.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5910
-0.0460
+128bps
-5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3080
-0.1260
+188bps
-14bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7370
-0.0090
+195bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1110
0.0110
+080bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8480
0.0150
+142bps
+1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6300
0.0380
+184bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.65
0.98
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.97
1.14
1.31
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.29
0.40
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak Semczuk and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Mark Heinrich)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
