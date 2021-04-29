CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks up after EU court's mortgage ruling, FX firms

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, April 29 (Reuters) - Polish stocks led regional gains on Thursday after a European court ruling on foreign-currency mortgages perceived as benign by investors, while central European currencies firmed on a U.S. dollar decline on world markets.

By 1120 GMT, Warsaw's blue chip .WIG20 index rose as high as 2,081.94, about 2.2% up on the day, and the banks index .BNKI went up 5.2% to a 14-month high of 6.007.

"Today's judgment of the CJEU (Court of Justice of the European Union) was perceived as positive, as it clearly does not exacerbate the problem of Swiss franc loans for banks," said Maciej Marcinowski, an analyst at Trigon.

Mortgages taken out in Swiss francs are a major risk factor for Polish banks. The CJEU ruling kicks off a crucial fortnight that may decide how courts treat such cases and whether banks decide to sign up to a plan for out-of-court settlements.

Thousands of Polish borrowers took out franc loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates but were then hit by ballooning repayments when the zloty weakened sharply against the Swiss currency.

In the foreign exchange market, Hungary's forint EURHUF= extended the previous day's gains to add 0.58% at 360.07 per euro, outperforming regional peers for the third consecutive session. The zloty EURPLN=followed, firming 0.43% to 4.5678.

Erste Bank said in a note that "as has been broadly expected", the U.S. Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged, signalling it was not yet ready to cut support to the economy.

"The U.S. dollar depreciated after the announcement, CEE currencies benefited," Erste said.

Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation as the economy recovers from pandemic-induced shock also continued to support the currency.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.2% to trade at 25.8640 to the euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was up 0.1% at 4.9235.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1125 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8640

25.9100

+0.18%

+1.41%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.1000

362.1800

+0.58%

+0.73%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5667

4.5875

+0.46%

-0.16%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9230

4.9284

+0.11%

-1.18%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5580

7.5600

+0.03%

-0.14%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6250

+0.06%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1109.39

1103.7100

+0.51%

+8.01%

Budapest

.BUX

44015.42

43549.43

+1.07%

+4.53%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2070.28

2029.64

+2.00%

+4.35%

Bucharest

.BETI

11466.44

11398.47

+0.60%

+16.94%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1066.31

1057.91

+0.79%

+18.37%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1882.34

1886.94

-0.24%

+8.22%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

756.02

770.56

-1.89%

+0.99%

Sofia

.SOFIX

521.95

523.94

-0.38%

+16.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5910

-0.0460

+128bps

-5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3080

-0.1260

+188bps

-14bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7370

-0.0090

+195bps

-3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1110

0.0110

+080bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8480

0.0150

+142bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6300

0.0380

+184bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.43

0.65

0.98

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.97

1.14

1.31

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.29

0.40

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Anna Wlodarczak Semczuk and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Mark Heinrich)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

