CEE MARKETS-Polish stocks gain as court ruling on FX loans removes uncertainty

By Marton Dunai and Alicja Ptak

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Polish stocks led mild regional gains on Friday after a court ruling seen less unfavourable to the country's financial sector than expected pulled prices higher, with some bank stocks jumping as much as 5 percent.

The European Union's top court on Thursday ruled in favour of Polish consumers who took out mortgages in Swiss Francs, allowing them to ask courts to convert loans into the local zloty currency in a blow for lenders.

Changing the terms of the loans, which had become prohibitively expensive after the Swiss franc jumped in value, means Polish banks will have to refund some customers, but removal of uncertainty about the outcome was greeted with relief by investors.

The WIG banks index .BNKI was up 1.2 percent in early Friday trading. Millennium MILP.WA was up nearly 5 percent, while other affected bank stocks posted more moderate gains. The overall stock market added 1.1 percent, outpacing gains elsewhere in the region, which stayed below 1 percent.

The ruling was also expected to have a mildly positive effect on the zloty, although as the initial relief wears off the lack of clarity in the medium-term may come back to haunt Polish markets once again.

"We believe that, after the ruling, the (Polish) currency may gain a little bit in a short-term," Santander said in a note to clients. "However, the reality is that uncertainty... has not disappeared, which in the medium-term may exert a slightly negative pressure on the PLN."

External factors such as Brexit will creep back to steer the exchange rate as well, the bank added.

In Hungary, the Budapest Stock Exchange suspended trading in the shares of Opus Global OPUSG.BU, a group controlled by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's close ally Lorinc Meszaros, for the day, prompting market speculation about impending news.

Opus shares have added about 60% in the last two years - while the overall market is up less than 6% - as the company has grown into a wide-ranging conglomerate, with its first-half revenues up fivefold since 2018. The stock has fallen far from its all-time high set in 2018, however, as it is yet to undergo restructuring and turn a profit.

The forint EURHUF=, which has recovered from record lows set last week, was stable in morning trading but investors do not count on significant gains against the euro, CIB Bank said in a note.

"Forex markets are guided by a combination of unchanged (dovish) monetary policy outlook and a hectic international environment," CIB said.

After Poland's September inflation came in below expectations this week, Hungary and the Czech Republic also publish their own figures next week, providing some guidance for regional monetary moves.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1020 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.7130

25.7010

-0.05%

-0.02%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

332.3000

332.3700

+0.02%

-3.37%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3265

4.3298

+0.08%

-0.85%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7490

4.7488

-0.00%

-2.00%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4200

7.4160

-0.05%

-0.13%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3100

117.4700

+0.14%

+0.84%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

.PX

1008.47

1005.4800

+0.30%

+2.22%

Budapest

.BUX

39758.33

39547.59

+0.53%

+1.58%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2122.33

2099.30

+1.10%

-6.78%

Bucharest

.BETI

9446.11

9429.07

+0.18%

+27.93%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

861.19

857.59

+0.42%

+7.08%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1925.13

1926.05

-0.05%

+10.08%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

743.52

744.19

-0.09%

-2.39%

Sofia

.SOFIX

564.52

565.90

-0.24%

-5.04%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.2750

-0.0980

+203bps

-10bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0860

-0.0240

+191bps

-2bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3140

-0.0110

+191bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4900

-0.0080

+225bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.6600

-0.0260

+248bps

-2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8980

-0.0350

+249bps

-3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.21

2.13

1.99

2.16

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.67

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

