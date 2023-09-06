CEE MARKETS-Polish rate cut stunner sends zloty, other FX down sharply

Adds zloty reaction to rates cut and background in paragraphs 1-6, updates forint and crown
WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to its lowest level since early May after Poland's rate setters delivered a hefty rate cut, taking markets by surprise and dragging other central European currencies lower.
Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) slashed its main rate by 75 basis points to 6.00%, with a slim majority of analysts beforehand expecting a 25-bp cut and all others saying they would be kept on hold, according to a Reuters poll.
At 1454 GMT the zloty EURPLN= was down 1.6% against the euro to 4.5700, its biggest drop since late April 2022, and far outside the range it had been locked in since mid-August.
"The MPC has cut rates by 75bp! The size of the cut is NOT in line with macro conditions," ING BSK economists wrote on X social platform.
"Perhaps the NBP wants to deliver in one step what was already priced in by the end of the year, otherwise the market may start to worry that the fundamentals are not in line with the fast easing cycle," they added.
National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Globally, the dollar held near a six-month peak as jitters over China and global growth weighed on risk appetite, impacting emerging markets, including Central Europe.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= also eased 0.1% against the euro to 388.45, having dropped 1.4% on Tuesday.
"The fact that it underperforms its regional peers is due to bad macroeconomic fundamentals. So far, the high rate-difference gave a backing to the forint but with this pace of the weakening it is consumed, thus making hot money pull out," a Budapest-based trader said.
Data on Wednesday showed Hungary's retail sales falling further in July.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=extended losses, falling 0.55% to 24.3170 per euro to trade at its lowest so far in 2023, with Wednesday's data showing an unexpected drop in July industrial output also not helping.
Market attention will turn to the Czech central bank, which has not yet started interest rate cuts but said last month debate on easing could start in the autumn at the earliest.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1654 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3170
24.1830
-0.55%
-0.65%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.4500
388.0000
-0.12%
+2.83%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5700
4.4975
-1.59%
+2.62%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9625
4.9570
-0.11%
-0.40%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.2000
+0.06%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1339.28
1337.0400
+0.17%
+11.45%
Budapest
.BUX
55979.44
55722.95
+0.46%
+27.83%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1958.92
2006.27
-2.36%
+9.31%
Bucharest
.BETI
13406.14
13214.22
+1.45%
+14.94%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3370
-0.3440
+223bps
-42bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7810
-0.0500
+213bps
-11bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4490
0.0000
+180bps
-4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.2390
-0.1060
+213bps
-18bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3560
0.0040
+271bps
-5bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5740
0.0000
+293bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.88
6.21
5.35
7.09
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.10
9.39
8.15
13.12
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.21
4.68
4.36
6.62
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
