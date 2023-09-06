CEE MARKETS-Polish rate cut stunner sends zloty, other FX down sharply

Adds zloty reaction to rates cut and background in paragraphs 1-6, updates forint and crown

WARSAW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to its lowest level since early May after Poland's rate setters delivered a hefty rate cut, taking markets by surprise and dragging other central European currencies lower.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) slashed its main rate by 75 basis points to 6.00%, with a slim majority of analysts beforehand expecting a 25-bp cut and all others saying they would be kept on hold, according to a Reuters poll.

At 1454 GMT the zloty EURPLN= was down 1.6% against the euro to 4.5700, its biggest drop since late April 2022, and far outside the range it had been locked in since mid-August.

"The MPC has cut rates by 75bp! The size of the cut is NOT in line with macro conditions," ING BSK economists wrote on X social platform.

"Perhaps the NBP wants to deliver in one step what was already priced in by the end of the year, otherwise the market may start to worry that the fundamentals are not in line with the fast easing cycle," they added.

National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Globally, the dollar held near a six-month peak as jitters over China and global growth weighed on risk appetite, impacting emerging markets, including Central Europe.

In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= also eased 0.1% against the euro to 388.45, having dropped 1.4% on Tuesday.

"The fact that it underperforms its regional peers is due to bad macroeconomic fundamentals. So far, the high rate-difference gave a backing to the forint but with this pace of the weakening it is consumed, thus making hot money pull out," a Budapest-based trader said.

Data on Wednesday showed Hungary's retail sales falling further in July.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=extended losses, falling 0.55% to 24.3170 per euro to trade at its lowest so far in 2023, with Wednesday's data showing an unexpected drop in July industrial output also not helping.

Market attention will turn to the Czech central bank, which has not yet started interest rate cuts but said last month debate on easing could start in the autumn at the earliest.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1654 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3170

24.1830

-0.55%

-0.65%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.4500

388.0000

-0.12%

+2.83%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5700

4.4975

-1.59%

+2.62%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9625

4.9570

-0.11%

-0.40%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.2000

+0.06%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1339.28

1337.0400

+0.17%

+11.45%

Budapest

.BUX

55979.44

55722.95

+0.46%

+27.83%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1958.92

2006.27

-2.36%

+9.31%

Bucharest

.BETI

13406.14

13214.22

+1.45%

+14.94%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3370

-0.3440

+223bps

-42bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7810

-0.0500

+213bps

-11bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4490

0.0000

+180bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.2390

-0.1060

+213bps

-18bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3560

0.0040

+271bps

-5bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5740

0.0000

+293bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.88

6.21

5.35

7.09

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.10

9.39

8.15

13.12

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.21

4.68

4.36

6.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Nick Macfie)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

