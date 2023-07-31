CEE MARKETS-Polish bond yields drop slightly on benign July CPI data

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, July 31 (Reuters) - A sharper-than-expected drop in July inflation drove Polish bond yields a few basis points lower on Monday, strengthening expectations Poland's central bank might ease policy as soon as September if August data also turn out favourable.

Central Europe's high inflation rates have started to ease in recent months, allowing the region's central banks -- which were the first in the EU to jack up interest rates in 2021 -- to start considering rate cuts.

Hungary's central bank, which has the highest key interest rate at 15%, has already delivered three 100 bps cuts as inflation slowed to 20.1% in June and is expected to ease further.

Data on Monday showed inflation in Poland eased more than expected to 10.8% year-on-year in July from 11.5% in June, bringing the headline rate closer to single digits.

National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski said earlier this month that a rate cut could come as early as September if inflation falls to single digits.

Analysts said August's inflation reading would be key.

"We are on track to a single digit reading in August," ING analysts said. "In our view, the NBP will cut interest rates by 50-75 bp in 2023 and start easing in September."

Polish bond markets reacted cautiously, with yields on 3-year and 5-year bonds dropping by 3 bps.

"There was a reaction, but I believe it was quite modest considering the level of surprise for this reading.... Core markets are not allowing for significant drops in yields here locally," a Warsaw-based debt trader said.

"I think that in the coming hours, days the curve will probably start to steepen a bit," the trader added.

The zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.4 versus the euro, up 0.26% on the day. However, the forint EURHUF= eased slightly versus the euro to 385.75, continuing its weakening trend after losing almost 1.5% last week after the central bank cut its key one-day deposit rate.

"The much-awaited EU funds are still not in sight, with the Fed and the ECB still holding or raising its rates, which does not support the forint," a Budapest-based analyst said.

Elsewhere, data showed that the Czech economy grew slightly on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, showing signs of recovery as domestic demand rose and household spending stagnated after falling since the end of 2021.

On Thursday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) will have a rate-setting meeting where its comments on the economic outlook will be closely eyed.

"Rates are expected to remain unchanged and the main focus will be on the new forecast and the board's view on the first rate cut and the weak CZK," ING said in a note.

"We expect the CNB to keep rates on hold at 7%. However, we would not rule out a dovish change in the language of the press statement at this meeting already, amidst downward revision to inflation forecasts," Deutsche Bank said in a note.

The crown EURCZK= traded at 23.87 at 1058 GMT, strengthening almost 0.2% on the day, and almost half a percent from Friday's close.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1258 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.8700

23.9790

+0.46%

+1.21%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

385.7500

385.5500

-0.05%

+3.55%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4000

4.4115

+0.26%

+6.58%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9347

4.9330

-0.03%

+0.16%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.2300

+0.09%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1361.53

1354.4100

+0.53%

+13.30%

Budapest

.BUX

53497.94

53339.84

+0.30%

+22.16%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2187.78

2189.24

-0.07%

+22.09%

Bucharest

.BETI

13356.22

13244.23

+0.85%

+14.51%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9590

0.0510

+273bps

+3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.5630

-0.0240

+198bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0340

-0.0150

+155bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3980

-0.1130

+217bps

-14bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3200

-0.0530

+273bps

-8bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4530

-0.0410

+297bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.89

6.09

5.16

7.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.46

10.62

9.40

14.26

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.20

5.49

5.02

6.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by Christina Fincher)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

