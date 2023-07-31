CEE MARKETS-Polish bond yields drop slightly on benign July CPI data

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, July 31 (Reuters) - A sharper-than-expected drop in July inflation drove Polish bond yields a few basis points lower on Monday, strengthening expectations Poland's central bank might ease policy as soon as September if August data also turn out favourable.
Central Europe's high inflation rates have started to ease in recent months, allowing the region's central banks -- which were the first in the EU to jack up interest rates in 2021 -- to start considering rate cuts.
Hungary's central bank, which has the highest key interest rate at 15%, has already delivered three 100 bps cuts as inflation slowed to 20.1% in June and is expected to ease further.
Data on Monday showed inflation in Poland eased more than expected to 10.8% year-on-year in July from 11.5% in June, bringing the headline rate closer to single digits.
National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski said earlier this month that a rate cut could come as early as September if inflation falls to single digits.
Analysts said August's inflation reading would be key.
"We are on track to a single digit reading in August," ING analysts said. "In our view, the NBP will cut interest rates by 50-75 bp in 2023 and start easing in September."
Polish bond markets reacted cautiously, with yields on 3-year and 5-year bonds dropping by 3 bps.
"There was a reaction, but I believe it was quite modest considering the level of surprise for this reading.... Core markets are not allowing for significant drops in yields here locally," a Warsaw-based debt trader said.
"I think that in the coming hours, days the curve will probably start to steepen a bit," the trader added.
The zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.4 versus the euro, up 0.26% on the day. However, the forint EURHUF= eased slightly versus the euro to 385.75, continuing its weakening trend after losing almost 1.5% last week after the central bank cut its key one-day deposit rate.
"The much-awaited EU funds are still not in sight, with the Fed and the ECB still holding or raising its rates, which does not support the forint," a Budapest-based analyst said.
Elsewhere, data showed that the Czech economy grew slightly on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, showing signs of recovery as domestic demand rose and household spending stagnated after falling since the end of 2021.
On Thursday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) will have a rate-setting meeting where its comments on the economic outlook will be closely eyed.
"Rates are expected to remain unchanged and the main focus will be on the new forecast and the board's view on the first rate cut and the weak CZK," ING said in a note.
"We expect the CNB to keep rates on hold at 7%. However, we would not rule out a dovish change in the language of the press statement at this meeting already, amidst downward revision to inflation forecasts," Deutsche Bank said in a note.
The crown EURCZK= traded at 23.87 at 1058 GMT, strengthening almost 0.2% on the day, and almost half a percent from Friday's close.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1258 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.8700
23.9790
+0.46%
+1.21%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.7500
385.5500
-0.05%
+3.55%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4000
4.4115
+0.26%
+6.58%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9347
4.9330
-0.03%
+0.16%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.2300
+0.09%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1361.53
1354.4100
+0.53%
+13.30%
Budapest
.BUX
53497.94
53339.84
+0.30%
+22.16%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2187.78
2189.24
-0.07%
+22.09%
Bucharest
.BETI
13356.22
13244.23
+0.85%
+14.51%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9590
0.0510
+273bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.5630
-0.0240
+198bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0340
-0.0150
+155bps
-4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3980
-0.1130
+217bps
-14bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3200
-0.0530
+273bps
-8bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4530
-0.0410
+297bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.89
6.09
5.16
7.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.46
10.62
9.40
14.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.20
5.49
5.02
6.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Jason Hovet in Prague and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by Christina Fincher)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.