CEE MARKETS-Polish bank stocks extend losses, reeling from surprise rate cut
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks eased amid increasing U.S.-China tensions, with Polish bank shares extending losses after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates for a third time on Thursday in a bid to help the coronavirus-hit economy.
The surprise 40-basis-point cut in the key rate to 0.1% drove down bond yields and Polish bank shares.
However, the zloty EURPLN= held up and was steady at 4.4469 to the euro at 0820 GMT on Friday.
Stocks of Pekao SA Bank PKO.WA traded 2.2% lower, underperforming the Warsaw index .WIG20 which was down 0.6%, while Santander Bank Polska SPL1.WA was down 3.3%, still reeling from the rate cut which could dent banks' profits.
"Perhaps the currency market is mistakenly assuming that this is an emergency cut due to the corona crisis, which will be reversed later," Commerzbank said in a note.
"However, we believe that interest rates will remain at zero for a long time, which will lead to a clearly negative real interest rate, as in Hungary, and will put pressure on the zloty."
Poland now has a more dovish stance than the National Bank of Hungary, which used to be the region's most dovish central bank. In Hungary analysts see no change in either the 0.9% base rate or the overnight deposit rate through to the end of next year.
The forint EURHUF= was flat at 349 to the euro, around the level it has been at for weeks.
Investors continued to puzzle over the unexpected resignation of NBH deputy governor Marton Nagy on Thursday.
For years, Nagy was widely seen as the mastermind behind the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, and the face of Hungarian monetary policy as he frequently met foreign investors in Budapest and London.
"The market reaction is modest, but uncertainty over the monetary policy outlook has increased as in the eyes of investors Nagy was the operative head of monetary policy at the bank," CIB Bank analysts said in a note on Friday.
Romania's central bank will give new inflation forecasts later on Friday and policymakers could also hold a rate-setting meeting.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters in early May expected the bank to hold the benchmark rate at 2%, but those expectations might have shifted after Governor Mugur Isarescu said in a statement the bank was seeking to keep the exchange rate stable while gradually lowering rates.
Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds dropped in April, finance ministry data showed on Friday.
Still, the market has been boosted in that time by local demand from banks and real money funds as the central bank (CNB) has slashed its key repo rate by 200 basis points to 0.25% since March. The yield on short-dated 2-year paper CZ2YT=RR has dropped to 0.095% from 1.72% since the start of March.
Markets are a bit hesitant now on how much further rates will go, although the Polish rate cut prompted some bets Czech rates could go lower, a dealer said.
Stock markets across the region traded lower as investors waited to see how the U.S. would respond to China's security law on Hong Kong.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1001 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.0100
26.9350
-0.28%
-5.84%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.0000
348.9500
-0.01%
-5.12%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4469
4.4480
+0.02%
-4.28%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8425
4.8421
-0.01%
-1.12%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5910
7.5883
-0.04%
-1.92%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5900
+0.07%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
898.96
901.6200
-0.30%
-19.42%
Budapest
.BUX
36144.25
36340.47
-0.54%
-21.57%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1710.71
1718.45
-0.45%
-20.44%
Bucharest
.BETI
8696.66
8768.80
-0.82%
-12.84%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
830.62
829.85
+0.09%
-10.29%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1627.74
1626.84
+0.06%
-19.32%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
668.88
668.65
+0.03%
-16.57%
Sofia
.SOFIX
453.24
453.76
-0.11%
-20.22%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1670
0.0650
+079bps
+6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3790
-0.0760
+100bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.7870
0.0380
+122bps
+5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.2020
-0.0130
+083bps
-2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6930
-0.0100
+131bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1760
0.0000
+161bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.27
0.28
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.82
0.79
0.75
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.21
0.23
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
