CEE MARKETS-Polish bank stocks extend losses, reeling from surprise rate cut

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - Central European stocks eased amid increasing U.S.-China tensions, with Polish bank shares extending losses after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates for a third time on Thursday in a bid to help the coronavirus-hit economy.

The surprise 40-basis-point cut in the key rate to 0.1% drove down bond yields and Polish bank shares.

However, the zloty EURPLN= held up and was steady at 4.4469 to the euro at 0820 GMT on Friday.

Stocks of Pekao SA Bank PKO.WA traded 2.2% lower, underperforming the Warsaw index .WIG20 which was down 0.6%, while Santander Bank Polska SPL1.WA was down 3.3%, still reeling from the rate cut which could dent banks' profits.

"Perhaps the currency market is mistakenly assuming that this is an emergency cut due to the corona crisis, which will be reversed later," Commerzbank said in a note.

"However, we believe that interest rates will remain at zero for a long time, which will lead to a clearly negative real interest rate, as in Hungary, and will put pressure on the zloty."

Poland now has a more dovish stance than the National Bank of Hungary, which used to be the region's most dovish central bank. In Hungary analysts see no change in either the 0.9% base rate or the overnight deposit rate through to the end of next year.

The forint EURHUF= was flat at 349 to the euro, around the level it has been at for weeks.

Investors continued to puzzle over the unexpected resignation of NBH deputy governor Marton Nagy on Thursday.

For years, Nagy was widely seen as the mastermind behind the bank's monetary policy, financial stability and lending programmes, and the face of Hungarian monetary policy as he frequently met foreign investors in Budapest and London.

"The market reaction is modest, but uncertainty over the monetary policy outlook has increased as in the eyes of investors Nagy was the operative head of monetary policy at the bank," CIB Bank analysts said in a note on Friday.

Romania's central bank will give new inflation forecasts later on Friday and policymakers could also hold a rate-setting meeting.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters in early May expected the bank to hold the benchmark rate at 2%, but those expectations might have shifted after Governor Mugur Isarescu said in a statement the bank was seeking to keep the exchange rate stable while gradually lowering rates.

Foreign holdings of Czech domestic bonds dropped in April, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

Still, the market has been boosted in that time by local demand from banks and real money funds as the central bank (CNB) has slashed its key repo rate by 200 basis points to 0.25% since March. The yield on short-dated 2-year paper CZ2YT=RR has dropped to 0.095% from 1.72% since the start of March.

Markets are a bit hesitant now on how much further rates will go, although the Polish rate cut prompted some bets Czech rates could go lower, a dealer said.

Stock markets across the region traded lower as investors waited to see how the U.S. would respond to China's security law on Hong Kong.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1001 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.0100

26.9350

-0.28%

-5.84%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.0000

348.9500

-0.01%

-5.12%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4469

4.4480

+0.02%

-4.28%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8425

4.8421

-0.01%

-1.12%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5910

7.5883

-0.04%

-1.92%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5900

+0.07%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

898.96

901.6200

-0.30%

-19.42%

Budapest

.BUX

36144.25

36340.47

-0.54%

-21.57%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1710.71

1718.45

-0.45%

-20.44%

Bucharest

.BETI

8696.66

8768.80

-0.82%

-12.84%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

830.62

829.85

+0.09%

-10.29%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1627.74

1626.84

+0.06%

-19.32%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

668.88

668.65

+0.03%

-16.57%

Sofia

.SOFIX

453.24

453.76

-0.11%

-20.22%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1670

0.0650

+079bps

+6bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3790

-0.0760

+100bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7870

0.0380

+122bps

+5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2020

-0.0130

+083bps

-2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6930

-0.0100

+131bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1760

0.0000

+161bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.27

0.27

0.28

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.82

0.79

0.75

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.21

0.23

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

