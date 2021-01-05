CEE MARKETS-Polish assets gain as CEE stocks, FX mostly ease

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Prague and Hungarian stock markets retreated from multi-month highs on Tuesday and currencies mostly drifted lower after renewed concern about the COVID-19 pandemic stalled a rally.

Czech bond yields dipped from new highs as markets priced in budget news before the finance ministry announces 2020 deficit figures on Tuesday. The pandemic has hammered the region's public finances.

In Poland, assets bucked the weakening trend with a 0.7% rise in the blue-chip .WIG20 index, led by a rebound for clothing retailer LPP LPPP.WA. The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.2%against the euro, bid at 4.54 at 1038 GMT.

"Yesterday LPP and (shoe retailer) CCC were bottom of the WIG 20," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko. "The theme of lockdowns in Europe appeared again and it weighed on clothing retailers but today they are bouncing back."

Market participants are keen to move on from a volatile 2020, but new lockdowns, notably in Britain and Germany, brought to a halt a rally fuelled by some promising economic indicators.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic was at its highest since late October. The country's strictest lockdown measures apply, although industry remains open.

The crown EURCZK= dipped to 26.196 per euro. Hungary's forint EURHUF= was a touch down at 361.20. Stock indices in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX touched their highest marks since February and March, respectively, on Monday but shed 0.8% and 0.2% on Tuesday.

"It is about COVID again," a Prague forex dealer said.

The dealer said the crown's firmer trend faltered at around 26.100 per euro in the previous session and that level, which ended rallies last month, would continue to provide resistance.

On bond markets, yields mostly dropped, with the Czech 10-year benchmark CZ10YT=RR at around 1.28% and just off its highest level since May.

Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Dec. 30 the 2020 budget deficit would reach a record 370 billion to 380 billion crowns ($17.83 billion). Markets are bracing for another year of high borrowing with public finances likely to end 2021 deep in the red.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1138 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1960

26.1860

-0.04%

+0.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.2000

361.1500

-0.01%

+0.42%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5444

4.5546

+0.22%

+0.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8705

4.8700

-0.01%

-0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5615

+0.02%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6000

+0.07%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1021.49

1029.2700

-0.76%

-0.55%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42237.44

42333.48

-0.23%

+0.31%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2023.29

2008.75

+0.72%

+1.98%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9840.66

9843.60

-0.03%

+0.36%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

911.64

905.86

+0.64%

+1.20%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1761.72

1743.99

+1.02%

+1.29%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

747.58

749.91

-0.31%

-0.14%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

448.87

446.94

+0.43%

+0.30%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2510

-0.0420

+097bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.8020

-0.0170

+156bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2810

-0.0270

+187bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0490

-0.0240

+076bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3980

-0.0400

+115bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2300

0.0060

+182bps

+0bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.41

0.49

0.60

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.68

0.69

0.71

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.16

0.15

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

