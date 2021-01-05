CEE MARKETS-Polish assets gain as CEE stocks, FX mostly ease

PRAGUE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Prague and Hungarian stock markets retreated from multi-month highs on Tuesday and currencies mostly drifted lower after renewed concern about the COVID-19 pandemic stalled a rally.
Czech bond yields dipped from new highs as markets priced in budget news before the finance ministry announces 2020 deficit figures on Tuesday. The pandemic has hammered the region's public finances.
In Poland, assets bucked the weakening trend with a 0.7% rise in the blue-chip .WIG20 index, led by a rebound for clothing retailer LPP LPPP.WA. The zloty EURPLN= gained 0.2%against the euro, bid at 4.54 at 1038 GMT.
"Yesterday LPP and (shoe retailer) CCC were bottom of the WIG 20," said DM BOS analyst Konrad Ryczko. "The theme of lockdowns in Europe appeared again and it weighed on clothing retailers but today they are bouncing back."
Market participants are keen to move on from a volatile 2020, but new lockdowns, notably in Britain and Germany, brought to a halt a rally fuelled by some promising economic indicators.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic was at its highest since late October. The country's strictest lockdown measures apply, although industry remains open.
The crown EURCZK= dipped to 26.196 per euro. Hungary's forint EURHUF= was a touch down at 361.20. Stock indices in Prague .PX and Budapest .BUX touched their highest marks since February and March, respectively, on Monday but shed 0.8% and 0.2% on Tuesday.
"It is about COVID again," a Prague forex dealer said.
The dealer said the crown's firmer trend faltered at around 26.100 per euro in the previous session and that level, which ended rallies last month, would continue to provide resistance.
On bond markets, yields mostly dropped, with the Czech 10-year benchmark CZ10YT=RR at around 1.28% and just off its highest level since May.
Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Dec. 30 the 2020 budget deficit would reach a record 370 billion to 380 billion crowns ($17.83 billion). Markets are bracing for another year of high borrowing with public finances likely to end 2021 deep in the red.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1138 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1960
26.1860
-0.04%
+0.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.2000
361.1500
-0.01%
+0.42%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5444
4.5546
+0.22%
+0.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8705
4.8700
-0.01%
-0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5615
+0.02%
-0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.6000
+0.07%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1021.49
1029.2700
-0.76%
-0.55%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42237.44
42333.48
-0.23%
+0.31%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2023.29
2008.75
+0.72%
+1.98%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9840.66
9843.60
-0.03%
+0.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
911.64
905.86
+0.64%
+1.20%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1761.72
1743.99
+1.02%
+1.29%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
747.58
749.91
-0.31%
-0.14%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
448.87
446.94
+0.43%
+0.30%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2510
-0.0420
+097bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.8020
-0.0170
+156bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2810
-0.0270
+187bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0490
-0.0240
+076bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3980
-0.0400
+115bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2300
0.0060
+182bps
+0bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.41
0.49
0.60
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.68
0.69
0.71
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.16
0.15
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
