CEE MARKETS-Polish 10-year yield highest since 2014 as inflation surges
By Alan Charlish
Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish 10-year bond yield crossed the 4% mark for the first time since 2014 on Friday, as a surge in inflation builds expectations of further policy tightening in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing.
Poland's central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday and signalled there was more tightening to come, a view reinforced on Friday by data showing the consumer price index hit a more than two-decade high of 8.6% in December.
"The way the market sees it is that we are pricing in a scenario in which interest rates in Poland reach 4% promptly ... and remain at elevated levels for many years," said said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.
The Polish 10-year yield was up almost 14 basis points at 4.042% by 1156 GMT.
But the Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed, with analysts saying that expectations for further tightening have been largely priced in.
"After a marked strengthening in the past days, the zloty should stabilise," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a note. "Today's inflation data should support the zloty, but it seems that the scenario of further interest rate hikes has already been priced-in to a large extent by investors."
The zloty was 0.08% weaker against the euro at 4.5570.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.10% to 24.487 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the region's best performing currency, strengthening 0.34% to 358.70.
The Hungarian currency shrugged off a pause in the central bank's weekly rate hikes. At its weekly tender on Thursday, the bank left its one-week deposit rate at 4%.
"We interpret the decision as a sign that the central bank’s reaction function is asymmetrically skewed towards offsetting FX depreciation through rate hikes but keeping a steady hand when FX appreciates," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
"In case FX continues to appreciate we think that there is a chance for the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) to keep hiking the base rate alone while keeping the 1-week depo rate unchanged."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1156 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4870
24.5110
+0.10%
+1.57%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.7000
359.9100
+0.34%
+2.98%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5570
4.5534
-0.08%
+0.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9433
4.9440
+0.01%
+0.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5215
+0.03%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.6150
+0.11%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1429.78
1428.9200
+0.06%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51939.31
51668.96
+0.52%
+2.40%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2307.07
2310.97
-0.17%
+1.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13194.80
13112.56
+0.63%
+1.02%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1292.60
1288.58
+0.31%
+2.96%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2130.24
2131.84
-0.08%
+2.45%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
826.04
826.04
+0.00%
+0.64%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
649.13
646.97
+0.33%
+2.12%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9030
0.0670
+450bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5120
0.0120
+391bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.1670
0.0300
+322bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6100
0.0870
+421bps
+8bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0920
0.0930
+449bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0420
0.1380
+410bps
+13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.07
5.04
4.80
4.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.25
5.39
5.40
4.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.06
4.32
4.27
2.62
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni)
