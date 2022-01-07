CEE MARKETS-Polish 10-year yield highest since 2014 as inflation surges

By Alan Charlish

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Polish 10-year bond yield crossed the 4% mark for the first time since 2014 on Friday, as a surge in inflation builds expectations of further policy tightening in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing.

Poland's central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday and signalled there was more tightening to come, a view reinforced on Friday by data showing the consumer price index hit a more than two-decade high of 8.6% in December.

"The way the market sees it is that we are pricing in a scenario in which interest rates in Poland reach 4% promptly ... and remain at elevated levels for many years," said said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.

The Polish 10-year yield was up almost 14 basis points at 4.042% by 1156 GMT.

But the Polish zloty EURPLN= was little changed, with analysts saying that expectations for further tightening have been largely priced in.

"After a marked strengthening in the past days, the zloty should stabilise," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a note. "Today's inflation data should support the zloty, but it seems that the scenario of further interest rate hikes has already been priced-in to a large extent by investors."

The zloty was 0.08% weaker against the euro at 4.5570.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.10% to 24.487 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was the region's best performing currency, strengthening 0.34% to 358.70.

The Hungarian currency shrugged off a pause in the central bank's weekly rate hikes. At its weekly tender on Thursday, the bank left its one-week deposit rate at 4%.

"We interpret the decision as a sign that the central bank’s reaction function is asymmetrically skewed towards offsetting FX depreciation through rate hikes but keeping a steady hand when FX appreciates," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"In case FX continues to appreciate we think that there is a chance for the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) to keep hiking the base rate alone while keeping the 1-week depo rate unchanged."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1156 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4870

24.5110

+0.10%

+1.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.7000

359.9100

+0.34%

+2.98%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5570

4.5534

-0.08%

+0.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9433

4.9440

+0.01%

+0.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5215

+0.03%

-0.02%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.6150

+0.11%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1429.78

1428.9200

+0.06%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51939.31

51668.96

+0.52%

+2.40%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2307.07

2310.97

-0.17%

+1.77%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13194.80

13112.56

+0.63%

+1.02%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1292.60

1288.58

+0.31%

+2.96%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2130.24

2131.84

-0.08%

+2.45%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

826.04

826.04

+0.00%

+0.64%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

649.13

646.97

+0.33%

+2.12%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9030

0.0670

+450bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5120

0.0120

+391bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.1670

0.0300

+322bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6100

0.0870

+421bps

+8bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0920

0.0930

+449bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0420

0.1380

+410bps

+13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.07

5.04

4.80

4.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.25

5.39

5.40

4.26

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.06

4.32

4.27

2.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Aditya Soni)

