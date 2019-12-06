CEE MARKETS-Poland's PKN Orlen plunges, currencies continue rebound

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in PKN Orlen PKN.WA fell on Friday after Poland's biggest refiner surprised investors with a plan to take over state utility Energa ENGP.WA to strengthen its position in the electricity market.

The offer of seven zlotys per share, which values Energa at 2.9 billion zlotys ($743.78 million), caused PKN Orlen's shares to fall more than 10% in early trade, as investors fretted over the prospect of the company's involvement financing a costly power-plant project.

Energa plans to build a coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka, in northeastern Poland, at a cost of around 6 billion zlotys, but it's struggling to secure financing. Many banks are refusing to back such projects for environmental reasons.

PKN's slide helped drag Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 down 1.2%. Energa shares were up over 5%.

"Strongly negative news for PKN," Trigon analyst Michal Kozak wrote in a note. "The offer for Energa increases the likelihood of financing/co-financing Ostroleka C."

Other stock markets in the region gained, with Prague's PX index .PX up 0.27% and Budapest's main index .BUX up 0.19%.

Currencies continued to rebound, as investors took heart from renewed optimism over the chances of a U.S.-China trade deal after upbeat comments from Donald Trump on trade talks.

"It's moving along very well," Trump told reporters when asked about the talks on Thursday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.13% against the euro to 4.2714. The Hungarian forint rose 0.08% to be bid at 330.32. The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 25.525.

Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 2.028%. Czech 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to 1.483%.

"In our view, local conditions, which include low supply of government bonds and emerging signals of the weakening economic growth in the euro zone affecting Poland's data, should support a decline in 10-year yields towards 1.90% in the coming weeks," PKO BP analysts said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1036 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5250

25.5240

-0.00%

+0.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.3200

330.6000

+0.08%

-2.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2714

4.2771

+0.13%

+0.43%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7780

4.7803

+0.05%

-2.60%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4370

7.4380

+0.01%

-0.36%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4200

117.5200

+0.09%

+0.75%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1086.86

1083.9400

+0.27%

+10.17%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44267.75

44182.07

+0.19%

+13.10%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2067.29

2092.12

-1.19%

-9.20%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9972.50

9961.05

+0.11%

+35.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

901.13

904.48

-0.37%

+12.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1992.66

1995.30

-0.13%

+13.94%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

773.40

779.85

-0.83%

+1.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

543.41

544.03

-0.11%

-8.59%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.5350

0.0350

+221bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2460

0.0040

+181bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4830

-0.0330

+178bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.3850

-0.0100

+206bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.7360

-0.0110

+230bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.0280

-0.0010

+233bps

+0bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.23

2.23

2.17

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.29

0.32

0.17

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.73

1.70

1.65

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

($1 = 3.8990 zlotys)

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Larry King)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.