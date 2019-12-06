CEE MARKETS-Poland's PKN Orlen plunges, currencies continue rebound

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in PKN Orlen PKN.WA fell on Friday after Poland's biggest refiner surprised investors with a plan to take over state utility Energa ENGP.WA to strengthen its position in the electricity market.
The offer of seven zlotys per share, which values Energa at 2.9 billion zlotys ($743.78 million), caused PKN Orlen's shares to fall more than 10% in early trade, as investors fretted over the prospect of the company's involvement financing a costly power-plant project.
Energa plans to build a coal-fuelled power plant in Ostroleka, in northeastern Poland, at a cost of around 6 billion zlotys, but it's struggling to secure financing. Many banks are refusing to back such projects for environmental reasons.
PKN's slide helped drag Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 down 1.2%. Energa shares were up over 5%.
"Strongly negative news for PKN," Trigon analyst Michal Kozak wrote in a note. "The offer for Energa increases the likelihood of financing/co-financing Ostroleka C."
Other stock markets in the region gained, with Prague's PX index .PX up 0.27% and Budapest's main index .BUX up 0.19%.
Currencies continued to rebound, as investors took heart from renewed optimism over the chances of a U.S.-China trade deal after upbeat comments from Donald Trump on trade talks.
"It's moving along very well," Trump told reporters when asked about the talks on Thursday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.13% against the euro to 4.2714. The Hungarian forint rose 0.08% to be bid at 330.32. The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 25.525.
Benchmark Polish 10-year bond yields PL10YT=RR were little changed at 2.028%. Czech 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to 1.483%.
"In our view, local conditions, which include low supply of government bonds and emerging signals of the weakening economic growth in the euro zone affecting Poland's data, should support a decline in 10-year yields towards 1.90% in the coming weeks," PKO BP analysts said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1036 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5250
25.5240
-0.00%
+0.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.3200
330.6000
+0.08%
-2.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2714
4.2771
+0.13%
+0.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7780
4.7803
+0.05%
-2.60%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4370
7.4380
+0.01%
-0.36%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4200
117.5200
+0.09%
+0.75%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1086.86
1083.9400
+0.27%
+10.17%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44267.75
44182.07
+0.19%
+13.10%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2067.29
2092.12
-1.19%
-9.20%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9972.50
9961.05
+0.11%
+35.06%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
901.13
904.48
-0.37%
+12.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1992.66
1995.30
-0.13%
+13.94%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
773.40
779.85
-0.83%
+1.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
543.41
544.03
-0.11%
-8.59%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.5350
0.0350
+221bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2460
0.0040
+181bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4830
-0.0330
+178bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.3850
-0.0100
+206bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.7360
-0.0110
+230bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.0280
-0.0010
+233bps
+0bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.23
2.23
2.17
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.29
0.32
0.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.70
1.65
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
($1 = 3.8990 zlotys)
(Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Larry King)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.