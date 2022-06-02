CEE MARKETS-Paths for zloty and forint diverge as EU approves recovery funds for Poland

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint traded near an all-time low versus the Polish zloty on Thursday, as the two currencies took different paths after the European Commission approved recovery funds for Poland while a deal for Hungary was still pending.

"The forint has already been a pariah among CEE currencies recently, but since the announcement... the gap between the zloty and the forint further widened," an FX trader in Budapest said.

On Wednesday the European Commission approved billions of euros in COVID-19 economic recovery funds for Poland, but the money will not flow until Warsaw makes reforms to the judiciary, the EU executive arm said.

The zloty-forint rate PLNHUF= hit an all-time high at 86.84 in the previous session and was trading near 86 on Thursday.

The forint EURHUF= added 0.37% on the day and trading at 395.00 versus the euro on Thursday as it kept hovering near three-month lows.

The forint was the worst performer among its regional peers as it has weakened nearly 6.5% so far in 2022. The zloty was 0.02% lower than where it started the year.

High inflation, the slowing of the pace of the central bank's rate hikes, the recently announced windfall taxes and the disagreements with the EU over proposed sanctions on Russia all added to the forint's weakness, traders said.

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 bps to 6.75% at a tender on Thursday, as widely expected, after it lifted its base rate by 50 bps to 5.9% on Tuesday.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Thursday ahead of an auction by the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK). The AKK is offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 45 billion forints.

The yield on the 10-year bond was around 7.18%, a fixed-income trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.05% on the day to trade at 4.5920 per euro.

After the EC's approval of recovery funds attention will shift "to the issues of the scale and pace of the inflow of funds to Poland, and these, due to the risk of delay in the implementation of the milestones, remain uncertain," Bank Millennium wrote.

"Hence, we believe that the recovery plan will not be a factor supporting the zloty in the coming days," they said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 24.730, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7300

24.7420

+0.05%

+0.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.0000

396.4500

+0.37%

-6.48%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5920

4.5945

+0.05%

-0.02%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9405

4.9405

+0.00%

+0.16%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5300

7.5345

+0.06%

-0.17%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3300

117.4300

+0.09%

+0.21%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1328.18

1320.7800

+0.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41316.33

40512.77

+1.98%

-18.54%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1817.32

1822.57

-0.29%

-19.83%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12407.42

12509.77

-0.82%

-5.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1160.90

1155.37

+0.48%

-7.53%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2079.22

2078.81

+0.02%

-0.01%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

837.27

832.79

+0.54%

+2.01%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

624.03

621.96

+0.33%

-1.83%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5270

-0.0010

+495bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9380

-0.0870

+402bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7150

0.0100

+351bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7910

0.1100

+622bps

+7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0030

0.1480

+608bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6230

0.1180

+542bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.82

6.75

6.57

6.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.95

8.46

8.49

6.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.62

7.79

7.78

6.61

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

