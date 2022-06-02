CEE MARKETS-Paths for zloty and forint diverge as EU approves recovery funds for Poland
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint traded near an all-time low versus the Polish zloty on Thursday, as the two currencies took different paths after the European Commission approved recovery funds for Poland while a deal for Hungary was still pending.
"The forint has already been a pariah among CEE currencies recently, but since the announcement... the gap between the zloty and the forint further widened," an FX trader in Budapest said.
On Wednesday the European Commission approved billions of euros in COVID-19 economic recovery funds for Poland, but the money will not flow until Warsaw makes reforms to the judiciary, the EU executive arm said.
The zloty-forint rate PLNHUF= hit an all-time high at 86.84 in the previous session and was trading near 86 on Thursday.
The forint EURHUF= added 0.37% on the day and trading at 395.00 versus the euro on Thursday as it kept hovering near three-month lows.
The forint was the worst performer among its regional peers as it has weakened nearly 6.5% so far in 2022. The zloty was 0.02% lower than where it started the year.
High inflation, the slowing of the pace of the central bank's rate hikes, the recently announced windfall taxes and the disagreements with the EU over proposed sanctions on Russia all added to the forint's weakness, traders said.
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 bps to 6.75% at a tender on Thursday, as widely expected, after it lifted its base rate by 50 bps to 5.9% on Tuesday.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Thursday ahead of an auction by the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK). The AKK is offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 45 billion forints.
The yield on the 10-year bond was around 7.18%, a fixed-income trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.05% on the day to trade at 4.5920 per euro.
After the EC's approval of recovery funds attention will shift "to the issues of the scale and pace of the inflow of funds to Poland, and these, due to the risk of delay in the implementation of the milestones, remain uncertain," Bank Millennium wrote.
"Hence, we believe that the recovery plan will not be a factor supporting the zloty in the coming days," they said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.05% to 24.730, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7300
24.7420
+0.05%
+0.57%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.0000
396.4500
+0.37%
-6.48%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5920
4.5945
+0.05%
-0.02%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9405
4.9405
+0.00%
+0.16%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5300
7.5345
+0.06%
-0.17%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3300
117.4300
+0.09%
+0.21%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1328.18
1320.7800
+0.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41316.33
40512.77
+1.98%
-18.54%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1817.32
1822.57
-0.29%
-19.83%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12407.42
12509.77
-0.82%
-5.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1160.90
1155.37
+0.48%
-7.53%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2079.22
2078.81
+0.02%
-0.01%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
837.27
832.79
+0.54%
+2.01%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
624.03
621.96
+0.33%
-1.83%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5270
-0.0010
+495bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9380
-0.0870
+402bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7150
0.0100
+351bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7910
0.1100
+622bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0030
0.1480
+608bps
+12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6230
0.1180
+542bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.82
6.75
6.57
6.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.95
8.46
8.49
6.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.62
7.79
7.78
6.61
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
