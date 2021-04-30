CEE MARKETS-Notch mild gains as risk-on mode benefits emerging Europe

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, April 30 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets posted mild gains on Friday, as investors appeared to shrug off inflation worries, while strong corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to support the economy lifted risk appetite in equities globally.

Polish flash CPI came in at 4.3% year on-year, driven by rising fuel prices. It was the highest reading in more than a year and above the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.

The zloty EURPLN= was unfazed, adding 0.1%. Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski has repeatedly said that he views accelerating inflation as a temporary phenomenon driven by factors not influenced by monetary policy.

Central Europe's rate setters will weather a looming spike in inflation and let their economies rebound with a vengeance from the COVID-19 shutdown, propelled by strong domestic demand, investments and European Union funds.

The risk-on mode continued to benefit emerging European units a day after strong U.S. data and upbeat earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a record closing high, while the U.S. dollar weakened on the Federal Reserve's dovish message.

Asian markets fell on Friday, however, as Chinese indicators and political concerns weighed on sentiment. Investors and analysts were also concerned due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the region.

Europe's top court on Thursday passed a decision on foreign currency mortgage contracts to national courts, setting the scene for a Polish Supreme Court sitting in May.

The decision could affect the zloty, said Konrad Bialas, chief economist at TMS Brokers.

The ruling "leaves us unsatisfied," Bialas wrote in a note, adding that it was difficult to assess the size of the pressure that may arise on the zloty due to banks closing hedging transactions.

"The uncertainty will persist until May 11, when the Supreme Court hearing is scheduled and when we should receive answers," he wrote.

Czech GDP data was seen as a boost for the crown.

Hungary's forint is seen range-bound at the 358-362 level against the euro in the short term and a wider 355-370 range in the longer term, a dealer said, adding that the market was "exhausted" and sought new impetus.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1042 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8500

25.8660

+0.06%

+1.47%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.6900

360.3000

+0.17%

+0.84%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5641

4.5685

+0.10%

-0.11%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9290

4.9279

-0.02%

-1.30%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5450

7.5545

+0.13%

+0.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6250

+0.11%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1103.87

1103.8900

-0.00%

+7.47%

Budapest

.BUX

43691.10

43665.42

+0.06%

+3.76%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2043.67

2050.69

-0.34%

+3.01%

Bucharest

.BETI

11342.04

11342.04

+0.00%

+15.67%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1067.16

1063.44

+0.35%

+18.46%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1890.88

1894.08

-0.17%

+8.72%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

757.31

757.31

+0.00%

+1.16%

Sofia

.SOFIX

522.39

522.39

+0.00%

+16.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5830

-0.0080

+127bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3280

-0.0100

+190bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7440

-0.0270

+195bps

-2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1700

0.0050

+086bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9230

-0.0250

+150bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6880

-0.0160

+189bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.43

0.65

0.98

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.96

1.14

1.31

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.29

0.39

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, Writing by Marton Dunai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.