CEE MARKETS-Notch mild gains as risk-on mode benefits emerging Europe
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, April 30 (Reuters) - Emerging European assets posted mild gains on Friday, as investors appeared to shrug off inflation worries, while strong corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to support the economy lifted risk appetite in equities globally.
Polish flash CPI came in at 4.3% year on-year, driven by rising fuel prices. It was the highest reading in more than a year and above the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 2.5% plus or minus one percentage point.
The zloty EURPLN= was unfazed, adding 0.1%. Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski has repeatedly said that he views accelerating inflation as a temporary phenomenon driven by factors not influenced by monetary policy.
Central Europe's rate setters will weather a looming spike in inflation and let their economies rebound with a vengeance from the COVID-19 shutdown, propelled by strong domestic demand, investments and European Union funds.
The risk-on mode continued to benefit emerging European units a day after strong U.S. data and upbeat earnings lifted the S&P 500 to a record closing high, while the U.S. dollar weakened on the Federal Reserve's dovish message.
Asian markets fell on Friday, however, as Chinese indicators and political concerns weighed on sentiment. Investors and analysts were also concerned due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the region.
Europe's top court on Thursday passed a decision on foreign currency mortgage contracts to national courts, setting the scene for a Polish Supreme Court sitting in May.
The decision could affect the zloty, said Konrad Bialas, chief economist at TMS Brokers.
The ruling "leaves us unsatisfied," Bialas wrote in a note, adding that it was difficult to assess the size of the pressure that may arise on the zloty due to banks closing hedging transactions.
"The uncertainty will persist until May 11, when the Supreme Court hearing is scheduled and when we should receive answers," he wrote.
Czech GDP data was seen as a boost for the crown.
Hungary's forint is seen range-bound at the 358-362 level against the euro in the short term and a wider 355-370 range in the longer term, a dealer said, adding that the market was "exhausted" and sought new impetus.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1042 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8500
25.8660
+0.06%
+1.47%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.6900
360.3000
+0.17%
+0.84%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5641
4.5685
+0.10%
-0.11%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9290
4.9279
-0.02%
-1.30%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5450
7.5545
+0.13%
+0.03%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6250
+0.11%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1103.87
1103.8900
-0.00%
+7.47%
Budapest
.BUX
43691.10
43665.42
+0.06%
+3.76%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2043.67
2050.69
-0.34%
+3.01%
Bucharest
.BETI
11342.04
11342.04
+0.00%
+15.67%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1067.16
1063.44
+0.35%
+18.46%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1890.88
1894.08
-0.17%
+8.72%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
757.31
757.31
+0.00%
+1.16%
Sofia
.SOFIX
522.39
522.39
+0.00%
+16.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5830
-0.0080
+127bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3280
-0.0100
+190bps
+0bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7440
-0.0270
+195bps
-2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1700
0.0050
+086bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9230
-0.0250
+150bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6880
-0.0160
+189bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.65
0.98
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.96
1.14
1.31
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.29
0.39
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, Writing by Marton Dunai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
