CEE MARKETS-Most currencies, stocks higher as markets eye inflation data
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies and stocks rose on Monday as investors look ahead to key inflation data due out in the United States and Hungary later in the week.
Stocks in the region were higher, tracking European peers that recovered after a sell-off on Friday, prompted by U.S. payroll data seen by traders as an indication that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more aggressively to combat inflation.
Budapest's stock index .BUX led gains by adding 0.93%, while Prague equities .PX were 0.18% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.32% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.19%.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.33% and was trading at 392.60, adding to its gains from the past week.
"The market started to appreciate the aggressive rate hikes from the central bank, while the bank's fx swap tenders draining liquidity were also helpful," a currency trader in Budapest said.
The technical picture, however, suggests that the forint will not be able to firm further than 388-390 unless a global turn towards risk-on sentiment, he said.
The central bank of Hungary raised its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation.
Hungary reports July CPI numbers on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.23% and was trading at 4.7005 versus the common currency.
Bank Millennium saw a calm week ahead for the zloty, where the rate could be influenced by U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday and to a lesser extent by local data such as final inflation numbers and a reading of the current account.
The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.13% to 24.532 per euro as data showed industrial output rose by a lower-than-expected 1.7% year-on-year in June after a rise of 3.3% in May.
Ratings agency Moody's confirmed late on Friday the Czech Republic's sovereign rating at Aa3, but changed the outlook to negative from stable, mostly due to risks stemming from the possible long-term disruption of Russian gas deliveries.
The decision by Moody's had not had any significant impact so far on government bonds, a fixed-income dealer in Prague said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.02% to 4.9245 per euro after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.50% on Friday, below expectations.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1058 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5320
24.5000
-0.13%
+1.39%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
392.6000
393.9000
+0.33%
-5.91%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7005
4.7115
+0.23%
-2.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9245
4.9253
+0.02%
+0.48%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5110
7.5155
+0.06%
+0.09%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1700
117.3900
+0.19%
+0.35%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1235.79
1233.5800
+0.18%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43867.00
43468.28
+0.92%
-13.51%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1657.38
1652.14
+0.32%
-26.89%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12601.38
12577.79
+0.19%
-3.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1162.41
1161.92
+0.04%
-7.41%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1966.32
1961.30
+0.26%
-5.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.89
843.48
-0.54%
+2.21%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.22
608.44
-0.36%
-4.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9010
-0.1750
+548bps
-14bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4730
-0.0700
+382bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9430
0.0520
+305bps
+12bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6010
-0.1110
+618bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9110
-0.0630
+526bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3950
-0.1330
+451bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.35
7.24
6.82
7.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.94
12.99
12.69
11.99
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.29
7.33
7.14
7.02
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by David Holmes )
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
