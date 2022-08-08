CEE MARKETS-Most currencies, stocks higher as markets eye inflation data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies and stocks rose on Monday as investors look ahead to key inflation data due out in the United States and Hungary later in the week.

Stocks in the region were higher, tracking European peers that recovered after a sell-off on Friday, prompted by U.S. payroll data seen by traders as an indication that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more aggressively to combat inflation.

Budapest's stock index .BUX led gains by adding 0.93%, while Prague equities .PX were 0.18% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.32% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.19%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.33% and was trading at 392.60, adding to its gains from the past week.

"The market started to appreciate the aggressive rate hikes from the central bank, while the bank's fx swap tenders draining liquidity were also helpful," a currency trader in Budapest said.

The technical picture, however, suggests that the forint will not be able to firm further than 388-390 unless a global turn towards risk-on sentiment, he said.

The central bank of Hungary raised its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation.

Hungary reports July CPI numbers on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.23% and was trading at 4.7005 versus the common currency.

Bank Millennium saw a calm week ahead for the zloty, where the rate could be influenced by U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday and to a lesser extent by local data such as final inflation numbers and a reading of the current account.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.13% to 24.532 per euro as data showed industrial output rose by a lower-than-expected 1.7% year-on-year in June after a rise of 3.3% in May.

Ratings agency Moody's confirmed late on Friday the Czech Republic's sovereign rating at Aa3, but changed the outlook to negative from stable, mostly due to risks stemming from the possible long-term disruption of Russian gas deliveries.

The decision by Moody's had not had any significant impact so far on government bonds, a fixed-income dealer in Prague said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.02% to 4.9245 per euro after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.50% on Friday, below expectations.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1058 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5320 24.5000 -0.13% +1.39% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 392.6000 393.9000 +0.33% -5.91% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7005 4.7115 +0.23% -2.33% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9245 4.9253 +0.02% +0.48% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5110 7.5155 +0.06% +0.09% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1700 117.3900 +0.19% +0.35% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1235.79 1233.5800 +0.18% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43867.00 43468.28 +0.92% -13.51% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1657.38 1652.14 +0.32% -26.89% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12601.38 12577.79 +0.19% -3.52% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1162.41 1161.92 +0.04% -7.41% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1966.32 1961.30 +0.26% -5.44% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 838.89 843.48 -0.54% +2.21% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 606.22 608.44 -0.36% -4.63% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.9010 -0.1750 +548bps -14bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.4730 -0.0700 +382bps +0bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.9430 0.0520 +305bps +12bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.6010 -0.1110 +618bps -7bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.9110 -0.0630 +526bps +1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.3950 -0.1330 +451bps -7bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.35 7.24 6.82 7.30 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 12.94 12.99 12.69 11.99 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.29 7.33 7.14 7.02 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by David Holmes ) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

