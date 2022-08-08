PX

CEE MARKETS-Most currencies, stocks higher as markets eye inflation data

Anita Komuves Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARTON MONUS

Most central European currencies and stocks rose on Monday as investors look ahead to key inflation data due out in the United States and Hungary later in the week.

Stocks in the region were higher, tracking European peers that recovered after a sell-off on Friday, prompted by U.S. payroll data seen by traders as an indication that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more aggressively to combat inflation.

Budapest's stock index .BUX led gains by adding 0.93%, while Prague equities .PX were 0.18% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.32% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.19%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.33% and was trading at 392.60, adding to its gains from the past week.

"The market started to appreciate the aggressive rate hikes from the central bank, while the bank's fx swap tenders draining liquidity were also helpful," a currency trader in Budapest said.

The technical picture, however, suggests that the forint will not be able to firm further than 388-390 unless a global turn towards risk-on sentiment, he said.

The central bank of Hungary raised its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation.

Hungary reports July CPI numbers on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.23% and was trading at 4.7005 versus the common currency.

Bank Millennium saw a calm week ahead for the zloty, where the rate could be influenced by U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday and to a lesser extent by local data such as final inflation numbers and a reading of the current account.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.13% to 24.532 per euro as data showed industrial output rose by a lower-than-expected 1.7% year-on-year in June after a rise of 3.3% in May.

Ratings agency Moody's confirmed late on Friday the Czech Republic's sovereign rating at Aa3, but changed the outlook to negative from stable, mostly due to risks stemming from the possible long-term disruption of Russian gas deliveries.

The decision by Moody's had not had any significant impact so far on government bonds, a fixed-income dealer in Prague said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged up 0.02% to 4.9245 per euro after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 5.50% on Friday, below expectations.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1058 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5320

24.5000

-0.13%

+1.39%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

392.6000

393.9000

+0.33%

-5.91%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7005

4.7115

+0.23%

-2.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9245

4.9253

+0.02%

+0.48%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5110

7.5155

+0.06%

+0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1700

117.3900

+0.19%

+0.35%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1235.79

1233.5800

+0.18%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43867.00

43468.28

+0.92%

-13.51%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1657.38

1652.14

+0.32%

-26.89%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12601.38

12577.79

+0.19%

-3.52%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1162.41

1161.92

+0.04%

-7.41%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1966.32

1961.30

+0.26%

-5.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

838.89

843.48

-0.54%

+2.21%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.22

608.44

-0.36%

-4.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9010

-0.1750

+548bps

-14bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4730

-0.0700

+382bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9430

0.0520

+305bps

+12bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6010

-0.1110

+618bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9110

-0.0630

+526bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3950

-0.1330

+451bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.35

7.24

6.82

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.94

12.99

12.69

11.99

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.29

7.33

7.14

7.02

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by David Holmes )

