CEE MARKETS-Most currencies, stocks firm as markets eye Russia-Ukraine peace talks
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 29 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday while other Central European currencies were mostly stable, as markets were cautiously optimistic about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for face-to-face talks, the first direct talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.
"There is some optimism in markets today because of the peace talks, that is why the forint is firming," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"It is not a big move, though, the forint is still trading in a tight range between 372 and 375 and only a significant positive development in the war could make the currency strengthen enough to break out of it."
The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.65% on the day and was trading at 372.75 versus the common currency.
Currencies in the CEE region had plunged, with the forint and the zloty falling to record lows, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but markets have started to calm down in the past two weeks.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.07% to trade at 4.7050 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% and was trading at 24.600 per euro. The crown is the best performer among CEE peers so far this year by having added more than 1%, supported by expectations of further policy tightening.
The Czech National Bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Thursday where markets are pricing in another rate hike.
Most stocks in the region were higher, tracking a rise in global equities, with Budapest .PX leading the gains as it added 2.68%. Prague .PX was 0.65% higher while Bucharest .BETI added 1.9%. Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and slid 0.47%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1034 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6000
24.6100
+0.04%
+1.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
372.7500
375.1800
+0.65%
-0.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7050
4.7015
-0.07%
-2.42%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9479
4.9476
-0.01%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5710
7.5715
+0.01%
-0.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1354.21
1345.4100
+0.65%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45496.55
44310.12
+2.68%
-10.30%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2113.23
2123.12
-0.47%
-6.78%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12694.10
12457.13
+1.90%
-2.81%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1206.61
1199.69
+0.58%
-3.89%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2077.99
2073.56
+0.21%
-0.07%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
840.72
833.39
+0.88%
+2.43%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.32
610.83
+0.41%
-3.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8460
0.0000
+492bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3530
0.0050
+394bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.1100
0.0280
+348bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.8670
0.0150
+595bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9680
0.2060
+556bps
+16bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5520
0.0410
+492bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.03
6.05
6.04
4.95
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.85
8.07
8.07
6.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.17
6.38
6.40
4.66
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
