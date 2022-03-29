CEE MARKETS-Most currencies, stocks firm as markets eye Russia-Ukraine peace talks

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 29 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday while other Central European currencies were mostly stable, as markets were cautiously optimistic about peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for face-to-face talks, the first direct talks between the two sides in more than two weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without compromising on territory or sovereignty.

"There is some optimism in markets today because of the peace talks, that is why the forint is firming," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"It is not a big move, though, the forint is still trading in a tight range between 372 and 375 and only a significant positive development in the war could make the currency strengthen enough to break out of it."

The forint EURHUF= firmed 0.65% on the day and was trading at 372.75 versus the common currency.

Currencies in the CEE region had plunged, with the forint and the zloty falling to record lows, after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but markets have started to calm down in the past two weeks.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.07% to trade at 4.7050 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.04% and was trading at 24.600 per euro. The crown is the best performer among CEE peers so far this year by having added more than 1%, supported by expectations of further policy tightening.

The Czech National Bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Thursday where markets are pricing in another rate hike.

Most stocks in the region were higher, tracking a rise in global equities, with Budapest .PX leading the gains as it added 2.68%. Prague .PX was 0.65% higher while Bucharest .BETI added 1.9%. Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and slid 0.47%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1034 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6000

24.6100

+0.04%

+1.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

372.7500

375.1800

+0.65%

-0.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7050

4.7015

-0.07%

-2.42%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9479

4.9476

-0.01%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5710

7.5715

+0.01%

-0.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1354.21

1345.4100

+0.65%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45496.55

44310.12

+2.68%

-10.30%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2113.23

2123.12

-0.47%

-6.78%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12694.10

12457.13

+1.90%

-2.81%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1206.61

1199.69

+0.58%

-3.89%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2077.99

2073.56

+0.21%

-0.07%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.72

833.39

+0.88%

+2.43%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.32

610.83

+0.41%

-3.52%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8460

0.0000

+492bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3530

0.0050

+394bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.1100

0.0280

+348bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.8670

0.0150

+595bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9680

0.2060

+556bps

+16bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5520

0.0410

+492bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.03

6.05

6.04

4.95

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.85

8.07

8.07

6.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.17

6.38

6.40

4.66

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

