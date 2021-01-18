CEE MARKETS-Most currencies flat, zloty inches lower after cenbank governor's comments

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie
BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were little changed on Monday, while the zloty edged lower after the Polish central bank's governor flagged the possibility of further rate cuts to help the pandemic-hit economy.
Polish central bank chief Adam Glapinski said on Friday that interest rates could drop below zero if the COVID-19 pandemic causes further, significant damage to the economy, adding that his base scenario was no change in borrowing costs.
The Polish bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.1% last Wednesday.
The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.08% to 4.5430 per euro, while other currencies in the region were practically unchanged. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was just 0.06% weaker, trading at 360.650.
"Globally, there is sort of a sense of risk-aversion ... maybe there is a slight depreciation movement in the zloty but really this is not clear, we are stuck in a range," a Warsaw-based currency trader said.
Trade was also thin as markets in the U.S. are closed for a holiday.
"The year is off to a slow start as investors are waiting, watching virus numbers and whether there will be stricter lockdowns, for example, in Germany," a trader in Budapest said.
Countries in the region were hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic and governments, while central banks are working hard to trigger a much-awaited rebound in their economies.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.8740 against the euro, after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday.
Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget deficit, eroded by years of political instability and fiscal largesse. A new centre-right government was sworn in December, easing some of the instability.
Erste Bank said in a note that a weaker-than-expected economic growth forecast and a benign inflation outlook were the likely reasons for the unexpected cut on Friday.
"The central bank still highlights the FX importance in its policymaking ... Hence, further policy easing remains a function of EUR/RON stability."
One-year money market rates ROBOR= fell to 1.79% from 1.98% in the previous session.
Most stock markets in the region eased. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 weakened 0.22%, while Budapest .BUX was down 0.64%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1148 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1950
26.2000
+0.02%
+0.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.6500
360.4500
-0.06%
+0.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5430
4.5395
-0.08%
+0.36%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8740
4.8755
+0.03%
-0.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5478
7.5525
+0.06%
-0.00%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6000
+0.03%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1073.88
1073.5300
+0.03%
+4.55%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43922.32
44204.45
-0.64%
+4.31%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1981.37
1985.68
-0.22%
-0.13%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10278.90
10210.81
+0.67%
+4.83%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
953.53
952.73
+0.08%
+5.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1821.35
1827.63
-0.34%
+4.72%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
734.20
736.06
-0.25%
-1.92%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
469.72
465.71
+0.86%
+4.96%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2460
-0.0180
+097bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7710
-0.0260
+151bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2610
-0.0160
+180bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0250
-0.0540
+075bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3250
-0.0740
+106bps
-7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1880
-0.0170
+173bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.41
0.52
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.77
0.79
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.16
0.17
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
