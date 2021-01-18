CEE MARKETS-Most currencies flat, zloty inches lower after cenbank governor's comments

By Anita Komuves and Luiza Ilie

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were little changed on Monday, while the zloty edged lower after the Polish central bank's governor flagged the possibility of further rate cuts to help the pandemic-hit economy.

Polish central bank chief Adam Glapinski said on Friday that interest rates could drop below zero if the COVID-19 pandemic causes further, significant damage to the economy, adding that his base scenario was no change in borrowing costs.

The Polish bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.1% last Wednesday.

The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.08% to 4.5430 per euro, while other currencies in the region were practically unchanged. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was just 0.06% weaker, trading at 360.650.

"Globally, there is sort of a sense of risk-aversion ... maybe there is a slight depreciation movement in the zloty but really this is not clear, we are stuck in a range," a Warsaw-based currency trader said.

Trade was also thin as markets in the U.S. are closed for a holiday.

"The year is off to a slow start as investors are waiting, watching virus numbers and whether there will be stricter lockdowns, for example, in Germany," a trader in Budapest said.

Countries in the region were hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic and governments, while central banks are working hard to trigger a much-awaited rebound in their economies.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat at 4.8740 against the euro, after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday.

Even before the pandemic, Romania was struggling with a widening budget deficit, eroded by years of political instability and fiscal largesse. A new centre-right government was sworn in December, easing some of the instability.

Erste Bank said in a note that a weaker-than-expected economic growth forecast and a benign inflation outlook were the likely reasons for the unexpected cut on Friday.

"The central bank still highlights the FX importance in its policymaking ... Hence, further policy easing remains a function of EUR/RON stability."

One-year money market rates ROBOR= fell to 1.79% from 1.98% in the previous session.

Most stock markets in the region eased. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 weakened 0.22%, while Budapest .BUX was down 0.64%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1148 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1950

26.2000

+0.02%

+0.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.6500

360.4500

-0.06%

+0.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5430

4.5395

-0.08%

+0.36%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8740

4.8755

+0.03%

-0.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5478

7.5525

+0.06%

-0.00%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6000

+0.03%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1073.88

1073.5300

+0.03%

+4.55%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43922.32

44204.45

-0.64%

+4.31%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1981.37

1985.68

-0.22%

-0.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10278.90

10210.81

+0.67%

+4.83%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

953.53

952.73

+0.08%

+5.85%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1821.35

1827.63

-0.34%

+4.72%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

734.20

736.06

-0.25%

-1.92%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

469.72

465.71

+0.86%

+4.96%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2460

-0.0180

+097bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7710

-0.0260

+151bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2610

-0.0160

+180bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0250

-0.0540

+075bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3250

-0.0740

+106bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1880

-0.0170

+173bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.41

0.52

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.77

0.79

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.16

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

