CEE MARKETS-Most currencies fall as fears of second coronavirus wave weigh

WARSAW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies slipped on Thursday, as mounting worries about a second wave of the coronavirus sapped risk appetite across the globe.
The region has seen soaring infections, with the Czech Republic, which has Europe's fastest growing infection rates, reporting a record high number of cases on Thursday along with Poland.
"I think that the main reason is that the economic prospects of the region have dimmed recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw.
"Since investors are anticipating that western European economies will slow down the currencies here need to compensate for the reduced demand."
At 0838 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.70% weaker against the euro at 4.5490, the Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.22% softer at 27.32 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= lost 0.73% to trade at 365.30.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8760.
In Hungary, investors were eyeing a one-week deposit tender of the central bank due later in the day, which according to a morning note by Equilor, "could cause intensive movements in the exhange rate of the forint."
The forint could weaken ahead of the tender, as traders might try and force the central bank to raise the interest rate on the one-week deposit facility, analysts had said before.
The bank raised the interest rate on the facility NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Sept. 24 to prevent an increase in inflation risks, but has kept rates at this level since.
Thursday's interest rate decision will be announced at 0950 GMT, with results of the tender due at 1300 GMT.
Stock indices across Europe fell on pandemic fears and fading hopes of fresh U.S. stimulus. In the CEE region, the main indices in Prague .PX, Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were down between 1.5% and 1.9%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1038 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.3200
27.2600
-0.22%
-6.91%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.3000
362.6500
-0.73%
-9.35%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5490
4.5170
-0.70%
-6.43%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8760
4.8770
+0.02%
-1.80%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5830
7.5785
-0.06%
-1.81%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5800
+0.07%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
856.11
872.9400
-1.93%
-23.26%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32982.79
33496.67
-1.53%
-28.43%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1640.09
1670.26
-1.81%
-23.72%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8848.65
8880.06
-0.35%
-11.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
831.71
835.41
-0.44%
-10.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1607.97
1611.72
-0.23%
-20.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
689.46
690.70
-0.18%
-14.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
425.49
425.96
-0.11%
-25.11%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1020
0.0210
+087bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5680
-0.0400
+137bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0430
0.0280
+167bps
+8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0170
-0.0360
+075bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4690
-0.0230
+127bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2460
-0.0230
+187bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.27
0.26
0.29
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
0.98
0.98
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.16
0.15
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
