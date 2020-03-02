CEE MARKETS-Markets rebound on global rate cut hopes

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - Central European assets rebounded on Monday as hopes for a coordinated response by central banks to deal with the impact of the coronavirus boosted risk appetite across emerging markets.

Global markets had a torrid time last week as fears of a pandemic wiped more than $5 trillion from a major global equity index, but investors are now pricing in a monetary response.

"There is talk of a coordinated rate cut by the Fed and the Bank of Japan ... so it's risk-on in emerging markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "We have a relief rally."

Futures now imply a full 50 basis point cut by the Fed in March, while on Monday investors were encouraged by comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who said the central bank would take steps to stabilise markets.

At 0919 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.25% stronger against the euro at 4.3190. The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.07% to 25.415 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.24% at 336.53.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8155.

The central bank of Hungary will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday. Results will be published after 1400 GMT.

The FX swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have for years been an important policy tool.

Stocks also recovered some of the previous week's losses, with Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 gaining 2.47%.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Polish bonds PL10YT=RR stabilised after falling sharply last week. At 0919 GMT they were down about 3 basis points on the day at 1.761%, after touching an intra-day low of 1.662% on Friday.

The opening of markets in Prague and Budapest was delayed due to technical reasons.

Manufacturing activity in Poland in the Czech Republic continued to contract in February, PMI data showed on Monday, but the index nevertheless ticked higher in both countries.

Hungary's seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.1 in February from 52.2 in January, the index publisher said on Monday, as production volumes and new orders slipped.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1019 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 Czech crown EURCZK= 25.4150 25.4340 +0.07% +0.07% Hungary forint EURHUF= 336.5300 337.3400 +0.24% -1.60% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3190 4.3300 +0.25% -1.45% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8155 4.8135 -0.04% -0.56% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4790 7.4715 -0.10% -0.45% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4500 117.5450 +0.08% +0.10% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 Prague .PX 977.11 977.1100 +0.00% -12.42% Budapest .BUX 40229.64 40229.64 +0.00% -12.70% Warsaw .WIG20 1812.53 1768.91 +2.47% -15.70% Bucharest .BETI 9562.34 9121.27 +4.84% -4.16% Ljubljana .SBITOP 907.00 906.08 +0.10% -2.04% Zagreb .CRBEX 1863.40 1863.40 +0.00% -7.63% Belgrade .BELEX15 791.23 799.08 -0.98% -1.30% Sofia .SOFIX 550.55 550.25 +0.05% -3.10% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 1.7400 0.0660 +255bps +10bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.4320 0.0660 +223bps +9bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.3130 -0.1010 +194bps -9bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.4320 -0.0060 +224bps +3bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.5270 -0.0340 +232bps -1bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.7610 -0.0310 +239bps -2bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 2.21 2.04 1.81 2.38 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.73 0.77 0.83 0.61 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 1.54 1.38 1.28 1.71 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne) ((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))

