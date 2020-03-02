CEE MARKETS-Markets rebound on global rate cut hopes

Central European assets rebounded on Monday as hopes for a coordinated response by central banks to deal with the impact of the coronavirus boosted risk appetite across emerging markets.

Global markets had a torrid time last week as fears of a pandemic wiped more than $5 trillion from a major global equity index, but investors are now pricing in a monetary response.

"There is talk of a coordinated rate cut by the Fed and the Bank of Japan ... so it's risk-on in emerging markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "We have a relief rally."

Futures now imply a full 50 basis point cut by the Fed in March, while on Monday investors were encouraged by comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who said the central bank would take steps to stabilise markets.

At 0919 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.25% stronger against the euro at 4.3190. The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.07% to 25.415 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.24% at 336.53.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8155.

The central bank of Hungary will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday. Results will be published after 1400 GMT.

The FX swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have for years been an important policy tool.

Stocks also recovered some of the previous week's losses, with Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 gaining 2.47%.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Polish bonds PL10YT=RR stabilised after falling sharply last week. At 0919 GMT they were down about 3 basis points on the day at 1.761%, after touching an intra-day low of 1.662% on Friday.

The opening of markets in Prague and Budapest was delayed due to technical reasons.

Manufacturing activity in Poland in the Czech Republic continued to contract in February, PMI data showed on Monday, but the index nevertheless ticked higher in both countries.

Hungary's seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.1 in February from 52.2 in January, the index publisher said on Monday, as production volumes and new orders slipped.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1019 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4150

25.4340

+0.07%

+0.07%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

336.5300

337.3400

+0.24%

-1.60%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3190

4.3300

+0.25%

-1.45%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8155

4.8135

-0.04%

-0.56%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4790

7.4715

-0.10%

-0.45%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5450

+0.08%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

977.11

977.1100

+0.00%

-12.42%

Budapest

.BUX

40229.64

40229.64

+0.00%

-12.70%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1812.53

1768.91

+2.47%

-15.70%

Bucharest

.BETI

9562.34

9121.27

+4.84%

-4.16%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

907.00

906.08

+0.10%

-2.04%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1863.40

1863.40

+0.00%

-7.63%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

791.23

799.08

-0.98%

-1.30%

Sofia

.SOFIX

550.55

550.25

+0.05%

-3.10%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7400

0.0660

+255bps

+10bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4320

0.0660

+223bps

+9bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.3130

-0.1010

+194bps

-9bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4320

-0.0060

+224bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.5270

-0.0340

+232bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7610

-0.0310

+239bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.21

2.04

1.81

2.38

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.73

0.77

0.83

0.61

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.54

1.38

1.28

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

