CEE MARKETS-Markets rebound on global rate cut hopes

By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, March 2 (Reuters) - Central European assets rebounded on Monday as hopes for a coordinated response by central banks to deal with the impact of the coronavirus boosted risk appetite across emerging markets.
Global markets had a torrid time last week as fears of a pandemic wiped more than $5 trillion from a major global equity index, but investors are now pricing in a monetary response.
"There is talk of a coordinated rate cut by the Fed and the Bank of Japan ... so it's risk-on in emerging markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "We have a relief rally."
Futures now imply a full 50 basis point cut by the Fed in March, while on Monday investors were encouraged by comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who said the central bank would take steps to stabilise markets.
At 0919 GMT the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.25% stronger against the euro at 4.3190. The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.07% to 25.415 and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.24% at 336.53.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little changed at 4.8155.
The central bank of Hungary will hold its weekly FX swap tender providing forint liquidity for commercial banks later on Monday. Results will be published after 1400 GMT.
The FX swaps, which allow the central bank to manage forint liquidity in the banking system, have for years been an important policy tool.
Stocks also recovered some of the previous week's losses, with Warsaw's blue-chip WIG 20 index .WIG20 gaining 2.47%.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Polish bonds PL10YT=RR stabilised after falling sharply last week. At 0919 GMT they were down about 3 basis points on the day at 1.761%, after touching an intra-day low of 1.662% on Friday.
The opening of markets in Prague and Budapest was delayed due to technical reasons.
Manufacturing activity in Poland in the Czech Republic continued to contract in February, PMI data showed on Monday, but the index nevertheless ticked higher in both countries.
Hungary's seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 50.1 in February from 52.2 in January, the index publisher said on Monday, as production volumes and new orders slipped.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1019 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4150
25.4340
+0.07%
+0.07%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
336.5300
337.3400
+0.24%
-1.60%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3190
4.3300
+0.25%
-1.45%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8155
4.8135
-0.04%
-0.56%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4790
7.4715
-0.10%
-0.45%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5450
+0.08%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
977.11
977.1100
+0.00%
-12.42%
Budapest
.BUX
40229.64
40229.64
+0.00%
-12.70%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1812.53
1768.91
+2.47%
-15.70%
Bucharest
.BETI
9562.34
9121.27
+4.84%
-4.16%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
907.00
906.08
+0.10%
-2.04%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1863.40
1863.40
+0.00%
-7.63%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
791.23
799.08
-0.98%
-1.30%
Sofia
.SOFIX
550.55
550.25
+0.05%
-3.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7400
0.0660
+255bps
+10bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4320
0.0660
+223bps
+9bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.3130
-0.1010
+194bps
-9bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4320
-0.0060
+224bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.5270
-0.0340
+232bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7610
-0.0310
+239bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.21
2.04
1.81
2.38
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.73
0.77
0.83
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.54
1.38
1.28
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 9723;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.