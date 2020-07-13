CEE MARKETS-Markets price in political continuity after Duda wins Polish election

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty edged down along with other currencies in the region and the Warsaw stock market firmed slightly after incumbent president Andzej Duda was declared the winner of the presidential election in a very tight race.

According to the latest results, Duda received more than 51% of the votes, while opposition candidate Rafal Trzaskowski got almost 49%.

Duda is expected to help the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party continue its reforms of the judiciary, which have been criticised by the European Union, and generous social spending programmes.

"We expect no material change in the political environment and the PiS-led government's ability to implement its political agenda in full," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"For the zloty, this outcome is relatively positive as the market tends to prefer continuity over uncertainty," Commerzbank analysts added.

The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.17% on Monday, trading at 4.4725 versus the euro. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 0.21% by 0837 GMT.

"Duda's victory should not have a major impact on the zloty and local assets over the next 12 months or so," Rabobank said in a note.

"However, in the coming years investors may become increasingly concerned if the Law & Justice with full support of Duda continues to tighten its grip on power."

A key power of the president is the ability to veto legislation passed by parliament and he can also propose new legislation and will propose the next Polish central bank governor to the Sejm in 2022.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% and was trading at 353.85 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.21% to 26.708 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.

Bucharest's .BETI equities were up 0.18% while Prague's stocks .PX gained 0.44%.

Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was down 0.81% with oil company MOL MOLB.BU underperforming the wider market and losing 1.74% by 0856 GMT.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1037 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7080

26.6510

-0.21%

-4.78%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.8500

353.5000

-0.10%

-6.42%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4725

4.4650

-0.17%

-4.83%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8420

4.8415

-0.01%

-1.11%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5345

+0.01%

-1.18%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

945.86

941.7300

+0.44%

-15.22%

Budapest

.BUX

35301.52

35589.60

-0.81%

-23.40%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1801.04

1797.27

+0.21%

-16.23%

Bucharest

.BETI

8458.94

8443.65

+0.18%

-15.22%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

861.24

861.10

+0.02%

-6.98%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1609.13

1607.89

+0.08%

-20.24%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

655.82

654.19

+0.25%

-18.20%

Sofia

.SOFIX

444.57

444.23

+0.08%

-21.75%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0490

0.0790

+074bps

+7bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3110

-0.0670

+098bps

-8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8310

0.0280

+129bps

+2bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1230

-0.0050

+081bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7340

-0.0220

+140bps

-4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3230

-0.0170

+178bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.31

0.31

0.34

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.66

0.64

0.64

0.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.20

0.22

0.26

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

