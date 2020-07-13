CEE MARKETS-Markets price in political continuity after Duda wins Polish election
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, July 13 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty edged down along with other currencies in the region and the Warsaw stock market firmed slightly after incumbent president Andzej Duda was declared the winner of the presidential election in a very tight race.
According to the latest results, Duda received more than 51% of the votes, while opposition candidate Rafal Trzaskowski got almost 49%.
Duda is expected to help the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party continue its reforms of the judiciary, which have been criticised by the European Union, and generous social spending programmes.
"We expect no material change in the political environment and the PiS-led government's ability to implement its political agenda in full," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
"For the zloty, this outcome is relatively positive as the market tends to prefer continuity over uncertainty," Commerzbank analysts added.
The zloty EURPLN= was down 0.17% on Monday, trading at 4.4725 versus the euro. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 were up 0.21% by 0837 GMT.
"Duda's victory should not have a major impact on the zloty and local assets over the next 12 months or so," Rabobank said in a note.
"However, in the coming years investors may become increasingly concerned if the Law & Justice with full support of Duda continues to tighten its grip on power."
A key power of the president is the ability to veto legislation passed by parliament and he can also propose new legislation and will propose the next Polish central bank governor to the Sejm in 2022.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% and was trading at 353.85 to the euro. The Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.21% to 26.708 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved.
Bucharest's .BETI equities were up 0.18% while Prague's stocks .PX gained 0.44%.
Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was down 0.81% with oil company MOL MOLB.BU underperforming the wider market and losing 1.74% by 0856 GMT.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1037 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.7080
26.6510
-0.21%
-4.78%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.8500
353.5000
-0.10%
-6.42%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4725
4.4650
-0.17%
-4.83%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8420
4.8415
-0.01%
-1.11%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5345
+0.01%
-1.18%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
945.86
941.7300
+0.44%
-15.22%
Budapest
.BUX
35301.52
35589.60
-0.81%
-23.40%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1801.04
1797.27
+0.21%
-16.23%
Bucharest
.BETI
8458.94
8443.65
+0.18%
-15.22%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
861.24
861.10
+0.02%
-6.98%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1609.13
1607.89
+0.08%
-20.24%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
655.82
654.19
+0.25%
-18.20%
Sofia
.SOFIX
444.57
444.23
+0.08%
-21.75%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0490
0.0790
+074bps
+7bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3110
-0.0670
+098bps
-8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8310
0.0280
+129bps
+2bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1230
-0.0050
+081bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7340
-0.0220
+140bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3230
-0.0170
+178bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.31
0.31
0.34
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.66
0.64
0.64
0.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.20
0.22
0.26
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
