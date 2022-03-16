CEE MARKETS-Markets eye Ukraine-Russia talks, forint slides in correction
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies held on to recent gains on Wednesday as news of continued talks between Ukraine and Russia lifted market sentiment, while the Hungarian forint slid in a move that traders called a correction of recent gains.
Russia said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but that there was some hope of reaching a compromise, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks were sounding more "realistic".
"The forint firmed in the past two days in the optimistic mood, but now that local markets have re-opened after the holiday, some investors are taking profits or closing positions, which could halt the strengthening," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Markets in Hungary reopened on Wednesday after being closed for a national holiday on Monday and Tuesday.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.29% on Wednesday and was trading at 372.49 per euro, more than 7% above an historic low of 400 per euro that it hit on March 7.
Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but this week markets were gradually returning to normal after the initial turmoil.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.12% and was trading at 24.745 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat.
Investors are also eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve, which concludes a two-day meeting later in the day and is expected to deliver its first rate increase in three years, and probably the first in a series of hikes to help tame inflation.
"We expect that any disappointment felt by some more aggressive investors with a 25 basis point hike (in the United States) could provide additional support for emerging market currency valuations," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
Most stocks in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains and adding 2.63%. Budapest .BUX gained 0.89% while Bucharest .BETI was 1.42% higher. Prague .PX bucked the trend and slid 1.02%.
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Gareth Jones)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
