CEE MARKETS-Markets eye Ukraine-Russia talks, forint slides in correction

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies held on to recent gains on Wednesday as news of continued talks between Ukraine and Russia lifted market sentiment, while the Hungarian forint slid in a move that traders called a correction of recent gains.

Russia said on Wednesday that peace talks with Ukraine were not easy but that there was some hope of reaching a compromise, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said peace talks were sounding more "realistic".

"The forint firmed in the past two days in the optimistic mood, but now that local markets have re-opened after the holiday, some investors are taking profits or closing positions, which could halt the strengthening," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Markets in Hungary reopened on Wednesday after being closed for a national holiday on Monday and Tuesday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.29% on Wednesday and was trading at 372.49 per euro, more than 7% above an historic low of 400 per euro that it hit on March 7.

Central Europe has been hit hard by a global flight to safer assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but this week markets were gradually returning to normal after the initial turmoil.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.12% and was trading at 24.745 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat.

Investors are also eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve, which concludes a two-day meeting later in the day and is expected to deliver its first rate increase in three years, and probably the first in a series of hikes to help tame inflation.

"We expect that any disappointment felt by some more aggressive investors with a 25 basis point hike (in the United States) could provide additional support for emerging market currency valuations," Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

Most stocks in the region firmed, with Warsaw .WIG20 leading gains and adding 2.63%. Budapest .BUX gained 0.89% while Bucharest .BETI was 1.42% higher. Prague .PX bucked the trend and slid 1.02%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1032 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7450

24.7750

+0.12%

+0.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

372.4900

371.4000

-0.29%

-0.83%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7080

4.7080

+0.00%

-2.49%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9480

4.9488

+0.02%

+0.00%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5690

7.5755

+0.09%

-0.68%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6200

117.6500

+0.03%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1288.87

1302.1900

-1.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43287.58

42905.55

+0.89%

-14.66%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2052.61

1999.93

+2.63%

-9.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12492.64

12317.26

+1.42%

-4.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1110.92

1089.33

+1.98%

-11.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2014.59

1998.88

+0.79%

-3.11%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

813.51

815.89

-0.29%

-0.89%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

591.51

590.38

+0.19%

-6.95%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8530

-0.0970

+522bps

-15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.1270

0.0640

+405bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7720

0.0610

+340bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3820

-0.0540

+575bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.3230

0.0000

+525bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.8540

-0.1050

+448bps

-15bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.83

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.89

7.86

7.71

6.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.74

5.81

5.81

4.33

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Gareth Jones)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.