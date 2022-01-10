CEE MARKETS-Leu steady after c.bank rate hike, other FX gain

Adds Romanian cenbank decision, analyst note

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The leu held steady at stronger levels on Monday after the Romanian central bank raised its benchmark interest rate following similar recent moves around central Europe, while the Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended their rally.

The forint has gained more than 3% since the start of the year, while the crown is up over 2%, boosted by rate hike expectations and early-2022 positioning.

The Romanian leu EURRON=, which has lagged behind central European peers, was also up a touch in 2022 but treaded water on Monday at 4.945 to the euro. The typically steady leu has gained this month and is around levels it last traded at in September.

The Romanian central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% as expected on Monday, but it further widened the corridor between its lending and deposit rates as a means of tightening policy.

"The ongoing strength of inflation means that this tightening cycle has plenty of room to run. We expect a series of similar sized hikes to take rates to around 3.00% by mid-2022," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

The bank held its previous meeting in November when it raised its benchmark rate by a smaller-than-expected quarter point to 1.75%.

Meanwhile, the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.11% and traded at 358.43 per euro by 1331 GMT. Brokerage Equilor says the next important level is at the 200-day moving average of 357.40 per euro. The currency firmed as far as 357.30 earlier in the day before paring most of the gains.

The crown EURCZK= got through the 24.400 level and was at its highest since September 2012. It has rallied since the Czech central bank lifted rates by a more-than-expected 100 basis points in December.

"That said, the crown's recent rally is correlated with other CE3 currencies and might reverse as quickly as it started," Commerzbank said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1426 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3600

24.4450

+0.35%

+2.10%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.4300

359.0200

+0.16%

+3.06%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5320

4.5488

+0.37%

+1.30%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9454

+0.01%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5280

7.5235

-0.06%

-0.14%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.6150

+0.11%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1423.00

1427.0200

-0.28%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52472.12

51956.74

+0.99%

+3.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2308.10

2311.93

-0.17%

+1.82%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13224.79

13156.95

+0.52%

+1.25%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1293.57

1291.42

+0.17%

+3.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2131.56

2138.85

-0.34%

+2.51%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.64

826.04

-0.05%

+0.59%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

648.25

647.18

+0.17%

+1.98%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.9080

0.0050

+450bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6460

0.1050

+403bps

+11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.2890

0.0620

+334bps

+8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.6070

-0.0090

+420bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.1240

0.0060

+450bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0690

0.0280

+412bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.97

4.96

4.71

4.12

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.03

5.21

5.23

4.25

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.04

4.33

4.28

2.63

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Ramakrishnan M.)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

