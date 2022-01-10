CEE MARKETS-Leu steady after c.bank rate hike, other FX gain
Adds Romanian cenbank decision, analyst note
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The leu held steady at stronger levels on Monday after the Romanian central bank raised its benchmark interest rate following similar recent moves around central Europe, while the Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended their rally.
The forint has gained more than 3% since the start of the year, while the crown is up over 2%, boosted by rate hike expectations and early-2022 positioning.
The Romanian leu EURRON=, which has lagged behind central European peers, was also up a touch in 2022 but treaded water on Monday at 4.945 to the euro. The typically steady leu has gained this month and is around levels it last traded at in September.
The Romanian central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% as expected on Monday, but it further widened the corridor between its lending and deposit rates as a means of tightening policy.
"The ongoing strength of inflation means that this tightening cycle has plenty of room to run. We expect a series of similar sized hikes to take rates to around 3.00% by mid-2022," Capital Economics wrote in a note.
The bank held its previous meeting in November when it raised its benchmark rate by a smaller-than-expected quarter point to 1.75%.
Meanwhile, the forint EURHUF= firmed 0.11% and traded at 358.43 per euro by 1331 GMT. Brokerage Equilor says the next important level is at the 200-day moving average of 357.40 per euro. The currency firmed as far as 357.30 earlier in the day before paring most of the gains.
The crown EURCZK= got through the 24.400 level and was at its highest since September 2012. It has rallied since the Czech central bank lifted rates by a more-than-expected 100 basis points in December.
"That said, the crown's recent rally is correlated with other CE3 currencies and might reverse as quickly as it started," Commerzbank said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1426 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3600
24.4450
+0.35%
+2.10%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.4300
359.0200
+0.16%
+3.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5320
4.5488
+0.37%
+1.30%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9454
+0.01%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5235
-0.06%
-0.14%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.6150
+0.11%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1423.00
1427.0200
-0.28%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52472.12
51956.74
+0.99%
+3.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2308.10
2311.93
-0.17%
+1.82%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13224.79
13156.95
+0.52%
+1.25%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1293.57
1291.42
+0.17%
+3.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2131.56
2138.85
-0.34%
+2.51%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.64
826.04
-0.05%
+0.59%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
648.25
647.18
+0.17%
+1.98%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.9080
0.0050
+450bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6460
0.1050
+403bps
+11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.2890
0.0620
+334bps
+8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.6070
-0.0090
+420bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.1240
0.0060
+450bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0690
0.0280
+412bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.97
4.96
4.71
4.12
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.03
5.21
5.23
4.25
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.04
4.33
4.28
2.63
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Ramakrishnan M.)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
