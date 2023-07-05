CEE MARKETS-Leu flat before cbank decision, forint slips further

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu maintained its strength against the euro on Wednesday before a rate-setting decision of the central bank and Hungary's forint slipped, with trading picking up volume with the U.S. coming back from a holiday.
Romania's central bank holds a rate setting meeting on Wednesday, widely expected to keep the benchmark on hold at 7.0%. The decision is expected at around 1200 GMT.
Romania's headline inflation in May fell to 10.6% from 11.2%, the lowest figure in the CEE region.
"Despite disinflation, core inflation remains a concern for the central bank. It is therefore too early yet for the NBR to consider any rate cuts, and the main policy and market focus is on liquidity management in the market," ING Bank said in a note.
The leu EURRON= has held on to gains it made on Tuesday and was steady at 4.9490 per euro on Wednesday at 0946 GMT, closing in on its mid-May high.
Elsewhere in the region the forint EURHUF= slipped 0.4% against the euro to 376.65 in early trade, and had fallen further to 378.30 by 0836 GMT after a government decree published overnight flagged the beginning of a systematic review of the 2023 and 2024 state budgets. The decree came ahead of Friday's scheduled ratings review by rating agency S&P.
"This (decree) admits that there are problems with the budget, which the markets will price - despite the attractive carry. Thus, further weakening cannot be ruled out as traders might want to close their positions before Friday's decision is announced by the rating house," a Budapest-based money markets analyst said.
Poland's zloty was down 0.2% at 4.4350 per euro.
"The zloty consistently fluctuates around 4.44, waiting for new impulses, which in our opinion will be lacking today," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a report.
Globally, investors will be waiting for the release of minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday as well as Friday's payroll data which may influence expectations regarding the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, they added.
The Czech crown was relatively stable at 23.7700 as the Czech Republic was celebrating a two-day holiday.
Stock markets in Budapest and Bucharest were up slightly while Warsaw .WI20 was down 0.7% where miner KGHM KGH.WA fell as a steady dollar and weak global economic data weighed on the demand outlook for copper.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0946 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7700
23.7500
-0.08%
+1.63%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.6500
375.1000
-0.41%
+6.05%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4350
4.4255
-0.21%
+5.74%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9500
+0.02%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2450
+0.08%
+0.13%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1285.93
1285.9300
+0.00%
+7.01%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
50280.48
50206.79
+0.15%
+14.81%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2041.65
2056.53
-0.72%
+13.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12585.41
12560.63
+0.20%
+7.90%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8390
0.0000
+255bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7960
-0.0030
+216bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.2350
-0.0190
+178bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7800
-0.0070
+249bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6220
0.0220
+298bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7370
0.0200
+329bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.98
6.31
5.49
7.13
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.40
11.17
9.82
15.15
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.47
5.92
5.36
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; editing by Jason Neely)
((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))
