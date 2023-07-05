CEE MARKETS-Leu flat before cbank decision, forint slips further

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu maintained its strength against the euro on Wednesday before a rate-setting decision of the central bank and Hungary's forint slipped, with trading picking up volume with the U.S. coming back from a holiday.

Romania's central bank holds a rate setting meeting on Wednesday, widely expected to keep the benchmark on hold at 7.0%. The decision is expected at around 1200 GMT.

Romania's headline inflation in May fell to 10.6% from 11.2%, the lowest figure in the CEE region.

"Despite disinflation, core inflation remains a concern for the central bank. It is therefore too early yet for the NBR to consider any rate cuts, and the main policy and market focus is on liquidity management in the market," ING Bank said in a note.

The leu EURRON= has held on to gains it made on Tuesday and was steady at 4.9490 per euro on Wednesday at 0946 GMT, closing in on its mid-May high.

Elsewhere in the region the forint EURHUF= slipped 0.4% against the euro to 376.65 in early trade, and had fallen further to 378.30 by 0836 GMT after a government decree published overnight flagged the beginning of a systematic review of the 2023 and 2024 state budgets. The decree came ahead of Friday's scheduled ratings review by rating agency S&P.

"This (decree) admits that there are problems with the budget, which the markets will price - despite the attractive carry. Thus, further weakening cannot be ruled out as traders might want to close their positions before Friday's decision is announced by the rating house," a Budapest-based money markets analyst said.

Poland's zloty was down 0.2% at 4.4350 per euro.

"The zloty consistently fluctuates around 4.44, waiting for new impulses, which in our opinion will be lacking today," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in a report.

Globally, investors will be waiting for the release of minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday as well as Friday's payroll data which may influence expectations regarding the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, they added.

The Czech crown was relatively stable at 23.7700 as the Czech Republic was celebrating a two-day holiday.

Stock markets in Budapest and Bucharest were up slightly while Warsaw .WI20 was down 0.7% where miner KGHM KGH.WA fell as a steady dollar and weak global economic data weighed on the demand outlook for copper.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0946 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7700

23.7500

-0.08%

+1.63%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.6500

375.1000

-0.41%

+6.05%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4350

4.4255

-0.21%

+5.74%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9500

+0.02%

-0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2450

+0.08%

+0.13%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1285.93

1285.9300

+0.00%

+7.01%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

50280.48

50206.79

+0.15%

+14.81%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2041.65

2056.53

-0.72%

+13.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12585.41

12560.63

+0.20%

+7.90%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8390

0.0000

+255bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7960

-0.0030

+216bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.2350

-0.0190

+178bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7800

-0.0070

+249bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6220

0.0220

+298bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.7370

0.0200

+329bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.98

6.31

5.49

7.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.40

11.17

9.82

15.15

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.47

5.92

5.36

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; editing by Jason Neely)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))

