CEE MARKETS-Leu flat after bigger-than-expected Romanian rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu was stable on Tuesday after the central bank raised interest rates more than expected in its battle against inflation, while the Hungarian forint and Czech crown firmed as inflation data boosted speculation of further policy tightening.

Romania's central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.75%, the sixth consecutive hike since October. Romanian rates still lag those of its central European peers, which have tightened aggressively.

The leu EURRON= was flat, trading at 4.9460 per euro.

"Romania’s struggling economy will continue to concern the central bank," Capital Economics wrote in a note.

"But this no longer seems to be a major obstacle to faster tightening and we think that the inflation outlook will prompt the NBR (National Bank of Romania) to continue to hike rates at its next few meetings to take the policy rate above 5.00% by the end of the year."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown and the Hungarian forint were supported by expectations of further policy tightening as data showed price pressures would keep up the heat on rate setters around central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.54% to 379.40 per euro as headline inflation accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in April, the highest since June 2001. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 10.3%.

"The data could fuel already existing rate hike expectations, which could help the forint," Erste Group said.

The forint was also buoyed by news that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday and said they had made progress on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian oil, traders and analysts said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.08% and was trading at 24.985 versus the euro as the April year-on-year inflation rate soared to 14.2%, the highest since the end of 1993.

The Czech central bank could raise rates by 75 basis points again in June, following last week's hike, Komercni Banka analyst Martin Guertler wrote.

Markets were also awaiting Czech President Milos Zeman's decision on Wednesday on whom he will appoint as the new central bank governor to replace outgoing chief Jiri Rusnok.

The crown plunged on Friday following media reports the president's pick could be dovish central bank board member Ales Michl.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1507 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9850

25.0060

+0.08%

-0.45%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.4000

381.4500

+0.54%

-2.64%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6715

4.6950

+0.50%

-1.72%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9463

+0.01%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5335

-0.02%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.6500

+0.12%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1301.84

1303.2900

-0.11%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41108.04

41562.10

-1.09%

-18.95%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1739.70

1727.34

+0.72%

-23.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12237.51

12224.84

+0.10%

-6.31%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1118.94

1138.46

-1.71%

-10.87%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2098.70

2102.65

-0.19%

+0.93%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

825.02

827.42

-0.29%

+0.52%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.11

603.95

-0.47%

-5.44%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8100

-0.1560

+566bps

-8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3810

0.0060

+470bps

+9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.8940

-0.0860

+389bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7650

-0.0460

+662bps

+3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.3160

-0.0410

+664bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9380

-0.0620

+593bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.86

6.88

6.69

6.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.06

8.52

8.62

6.80

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.71

7.79

7.79

6.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.