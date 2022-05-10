CEE MARKETS-Leu flat after bigger-than-expected Romanian rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - The Romanian leu was stable on Tuesday after the central bank raised interest rates more than expected in its battle against inflation, while the Hungarian forint and Czech crown firmed as inflation data boosted speculation of further policy tightening.
Romania's central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.75%, the sixth consecutive hike since October. Romanian rates still lag those of its central European peers, which have tightened aggressively.
The leu EURRON= was flat, trading at 4.9460 per euro.
"Romania’s struggling economy will continue to concern the central bank," Capital Economics wrote in a note.
"But this no longer seems to be a major obstacle to faster tightening and we think that the inflation outlook will prompt the NBR (National Bank of Romania) to continue to hike rates at its next few meetings to take the policy rate above 5.00% by the end of the year."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown and the Hungarian forint were supported by expectations of further policy tightening as data showed price pressures would keep up the heat on rate setters around central Europe.
The forint EURHUF= strengthened 0.54% to 379.40 per euro as headline inflation accelerated to 9.5% year-on-year in April, the highest since June 2001. The central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 10.3%.
"The data could fuel already existing rate hike expectations, which could help the forint," Erste Group said.
The forint was also buoyed by news that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday and said they had made progress on a possible EU-wide ban on Russian oil, traders and analysts said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.08% and was trading at 24.985 versus the euro as the April year-on-year inflation rate soared to 14.2%, the highest since the end of 1993.
The Czech central bank could raise rates by 75 basis points again in June, following last week's hike, Komercni Banka analyst Martin Guertler wrote.
Markets were also awaiting Czech President Milos Zeman's decision on Wednesday on whom he will appoint as the new central bank governor to replace outgoing chief Jiri Rusnok.
The crown plunged on Friday following media reports the president's pick could be dovish central bank board member Ales Michl.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1507 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.9850
25.0060
+0.08%
-0.45%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.4000
381.4500
+0.54%
-2.64%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6715
4.6950
+0.50%
-1.72%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9463
+0.01%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5335
-0.02%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.6500
+0.12%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1301.84
1303.2900
-0.11%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41108.04
41562.10
-1.09%
-18.95%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1739.70
1727.34
+0.72%
-23.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12237.51
12224.84
+0.10%
-6.31%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1118.94
1138.46
-1.71%
-10.87%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2098.70
2102.65
-0.19%
+0.93%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
825.02
827.42
-0.29%
+0.52%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.11
603.95
-0.47%
-5.44%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8100
-0.1560
+566bps
-8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3810
0.0060
+470bps
+9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.8940
-0.0860
+389bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7650
-0.0460
+662bps
+3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3160
-0.0410
+664bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9380
-0.0620
+593bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.86
6.88
6.69
6.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.06
8.52
8.62
6.80
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.71
7.79
7.79
6.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.