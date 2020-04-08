CEE MARKETS-Investors look for direction after Hungary cbank action

By Anita Komuves

April 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stock indexes lacked direction on Wednesday as the risk-on mood in markets fuelled by the slowing spread of the coronavirus appeared to lose steam.

The Czech crown EURCZK=, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= were all down about 0.1% at 0817 GMT. The Hungarian forint traded at 357.90 versus the euro, following a 2% jump on Tuesday.

The currency strengthened after the central bank unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates, both to 1.85% from 0.9%, on Tuesday and began a bond-buying programme along with a massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy. The bank kept its base rate and overnight deposit rate unchanged.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said the National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) steps could lead to a flattening of the yield curve.

"Yields on all tenors are up 2 or 3 basis points today, but I think that is not connected to the NBH's announcements and it is not specific to Hungary" an FI dealer in Budapest said.

"We see a bit of a risk-off mood in Europe after the failed deal on eurobonds last night," he added, referring to a breakdown in EU negotiations over a coronavirus-rescue package late Tuesday.

The NBH's action goes along with a government push that will cause the budget deficit to swell to 2.7% of gross domestic product this year from a targeted 1%. Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday the stimulus, which includes subsidised loans to Hungarian companies and funds to preserve jobs, would amount to 18%-20% of GDP, including central bank programmes.

The Polish central bank holds its rate-setting meeting later today. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) cut its base rate by 50 basis points in March.

"Because of increased pressure on exchange rates in CEE, which recently forced the Hungarian central bank to hike rates, this meeting could now pass without any action by NBP," Tatha Ghose of Commerzbank wrote in a note.

The Czech and the Romanian central banks have also cut rates recently in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The Czech finance ministry holds an unscheduled bond auction later today. The ministry announced the auction on Monday as it ramps up borrowing.

"We expect a solid demand ... as cash holders look into switching from short term deposits to longer term elevated ASW (asset swap) yielding government bonds," said Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky in a client note.

"Though it is probably not sustainable to have more than 100 billion CZK demanded in every auction," he added.

Stock indexes in the region were mixed. Budapest's equities .BUX gained more than 2%, while Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were up 0.8%. Prague's blue chip index .PX was little moved and Bucharest .BETI was down 0.8%.

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

