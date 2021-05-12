CEE MARKETS-Inflation worries drive Polish and Hungarian bond yields higher
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Inflation fears dominated the market mood in central Europe on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. CPI data later in the day, while government bond yields in Poland and Hungary rose on worries about stronger-than-expected domestic price rises.
"Soaring inflation in CEE together with a solid economic recovery are fueling expectations for rate hikes, which are pushing yields further up," Erste Bank wrote.
Hungary and the Czech Republic reported higher-than-expected CPI numbers for April on Tuesday, while Romania is due to announce new inflation forecasts on Friday that are likely to show a sharp rise for 2021.
Polish inflation jumped to 4.3% in April, above the upper end of the central bank's target range.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields rose about 10 basis points on Tuesday after the inflation data and were stable on Wednesday morning, two traders said.
"High CPI was a strong sign that the central bank might not be able to calm every big wave in the market, which prompted investors to sell," one fixed-income trader said.
"The market is now waiting for the minutes of the central bank's latest meeting this afternoon before deciding on the next move."
The yield on the Hungarian 10-year government bond was 2.85% on Wednesday. The 15-year yield was 3.35% while the 20-year bond's yield was 3.42%.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up but continued to hover around 358 per euro.
Polish bond yields also rose on Tuesday due to concerns about inflation and increased expectations of rate hikes, with 5-year government bond yields PL5YT=RR rising 18 basis points to a 13-month high.
The 5-year yield retreated 5 basis points on Wednesday.
The zloty EURPLN= was 0.18% firmer and trading at 4.5430 per euro a day after the Supreme Court delayed a decision on how courts should treat cases involving foreign currency loans. [nL1N2MY0JC
Poland's central bank is offering to buy bonds worth 10 billion zlotys on Wednesday.
The Romanian leu was stable ahead of a rate-setting meeting later in the day where analysts expect no change.
Stock markets in the region were mixed after losses in the previous session. Prague .PX gained 0.41% while Budapest .BUX slid 0.25% and Warsaw .WIG20 was down 0.63%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1102 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5350
25.5510
+0.06%
+2.72%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.0000
358.6500
+0.18%
+1.32%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5430
4.5485
+0.12%
+0.36%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9275
4.9270
-0.01%
-1.27%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5220
7.5240
+0.03%
+0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1110.41
1105.9300
+0.41%
+8.11%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44241.66
44350.67
-0.25%
+5.07%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2097.16
2110.48
-0.63%
+5.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11704.21
11695.86
+0.07%
+19.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1066.08
1061.41
+0.44%
+18.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1950.33
1950.84
-0.03%
+12.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
758.31
755.94
+0.31%
+1.30%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
517.93
515.34
+0.50%
+15.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5810
0.0060
+125bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4260
-0.0500
+198bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8110
0.0030
+198bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1590
-0.0030
+083bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.1570
-0.0390
+171bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8090
-0.0200
+198bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.64
0.97
1.31
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.97
1.14
1.32
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.28
0.34
0.46
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.