CEE MARKETS-Inflation fears push Polish, Hungarian gov't bond yields higher

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 13 (Reuters) - Stocks in central Europe dropped on Thursday, tracking a fall in U.S. and European markets, while government bond yields in Poland and Hungary kept rising as higher-than-expected inflation data reinforced expectations of policy tightening.

Bucharest's stocks .BETI led losses and were down 1.49%. Warsaw .WIG20 was down 1.43% while Budapest .BUX slid 0.3% and Prague .PX was down 0.53%.

Polish bond yields rose on Thursday, with 5-year government yields PL5YT=RR rising 15 basis points while yields on the 10-year bond PL10YT=RR were 11 basis points higher.

The reasons are inflation and "the NBP's asset purchases being ramped up despite clear inflationary pressures and a strengthening economy," Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Bank Pekao said.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan warned of "taper tantrum" risk in Poland and Hungary.

With inflation stronger than expected and as economies begin to recover, central banks in the region will inevitably scale back the size of quantitative easing programmes through the second half of 2021, a JPMorgan report said.

Most CEE countries reported higher-than-expected CPI for April, however most rate setters look set to weather a looming spike in inflation and let their economies rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Hungarian government bond yields on the long end rose about 10 basis points on Thursday morning, continuing a rise since Tuesday when higher-than-anticipated CPI data were published, traders said.

The yield on the Hungarian 10-year government bond was 3.09% on Thursday. The 15-year yield was 3.54% while the 20-year bond's yield was 3.60%.

"The market is eyeing what will be a stronger force in the next few months, the central bank's QE program or the rise in inflation," a Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.21% firmer, outperforming its peers and trading at 356.75 per euro.

"Investors have a positive view of CEE currencies now and the fast pace of vaccinations and the reopening of the economy also helps," a Budapest-based trader said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= edged higher on Thursday, a day after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.25%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1129 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5550

25.5520

-0.01%

+2.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.7500

357.5000

+0.21%

+1.67%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5432

4.5464

+0.07%

+0.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9270

4.9285

+0.03%

-1.26%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5260

+0.03%

+0.31%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5800

+0.05%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1104.40

1110.2600

-0.53%

+7.52%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44028.83

44160.71

-0.30%

+4.56%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2061.43

2091.39

-1.43%

+3.90%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11588.08

11763.07

-1.49%

+18.18%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1071.81

1075.87

-0.38%

+18.98%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1944.81

1946.80

-0.10%

+11.82%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

763.02

762.24

+0.10%

+1.92%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

516.89

517.68

-0.15%

+15.50%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5920

-0.0680

+125bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4480

-0.0370

+196bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7970

-0.0300

+190bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1550

0.0060

+082bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3480

0.1460

+186bps

+14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9360

0.1180

+204bps

+9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.64

0.97

1.32

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.04

1.25

1.45

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.41

0.55

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw

