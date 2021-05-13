CEE MARKETS-Inflation fears push Polish, Hungarian gov't bond yields higher
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 13 (Reuters) - Stocks in central Europe dropped on Thursday, tracking a fall in U.S. and European markets, while government bond yields in Poland and Hungary kept rising as higher-than-expected inflation data reinforced expectations of policy tightening.
Bucharest's stocks .BETI led losses and were down 1.49%. Warsaw .WIG20 was down 1.43% while Budapest .BUX slid 0.3% and Prague .PX was down 0.53%.
Polish bond yields rose on Thursday, with 5-year government yields PL5YT=RR rising 15 basis points while yields on the 10-year bond PL10YT=RR were 11 basis points higher.
The reasons are inflation and "the NBP's asset purchases being ramped up despite clear inflationary pressures and a strengthening economy," Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Bank Pekao said.
On Wednesday, JPMorgan warned of "taper tantrum" risk in Poland and Hungary.
With inflation stronger than expected and as economies begin to recover, central banks in the region will inevitably scale back the size of quantitative easing programmes through the second half of 2021, a JPMorgan report said.
Most CEE countries reported higher-than-expected CPI for April, however most rate setters look set to weather a looming spike in inflation and let their economies rebound from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Hungarian government bond yields on the long end rose about 10 basis points on Thursday morning, continuing a rise since Tuesday when higher-than-anticipated CPI data were published, traders said.
The yield on the Hungarian 10-year government bond was 3.09% on Thursday. The 15-year yield was 3.54% while the 20-year bond's yield was 3.60%.
"The market is eyeing what will be a stronger force in the next few months, the central bank's QE program or the rise in inflation," a Budapest-based fixed-income trader said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.21% firmer, outperforming its peers and trading at 356.75 per euro.
"Investors have a positive view of CEE currencies now and the fast pace of vaccinations and the reopening of the economy also helps," a Budapest-based trader said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= edged higher on Thursday, a day after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.25%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1129 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5550
25.5520
-0.01%
+2.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.7500
357.5000
+0.21%
+1.67%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5432
4.5464
+0.07%
+0.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9270
4.9285
+0.03%
-1.26%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5240
7.5260
+0.03%
+0.31%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5800
+0.05%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1104.40
1110.2600
-0.53%
+7.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44028.83
44160.71
-0.30%
+4.56%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2061.43
2091.39
-1.43%
+3.90%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11588.08
11763.07
-1.49%
+18.18%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1071.81
1075.87
-0.38%
+18.98%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1944.81
1946.80
-0.10%
+11.82%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
763.02
762.24
+0.10%
+1.92%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
516.89
517.68
-0.15%
+15.50%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5920
-0.0680
+125bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4480
-0.0370
+196bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7970
-0.0300
+190bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1550
0.0060
+082bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3480
0.1460
+186bps
+14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.9360
0.1180
+204bps
+9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.64
0.97
1.32
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.04
1.25
1.45
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.41
0.55
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, editing by Mark Heinrich)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.