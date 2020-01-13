CEE MARKETS-Inflation buoys crown, stocks up on US-China deal

By 0950 GMT the crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 25.24 to the euro, holding near a 23-month high hit at the start of this year. Other regional currencies were mostly flat, while the forint EURHUF= edged 0.3% down on the day.

Czech inflation accelerated in December though most analysts expected the bank would continue to hold steady on rates despite ongoing debate over a hike, which was voted down at the last three meetings.

Inflation was outside the upper end of the central bank's tolerance range around its 2% target for a second straight month.

"Whether the central bank will further raise rates will mainly depend on economic development abroad," ING economist Jakub Seidler said.

Markets have priced out chances of a rate cut over the next year period in recent weeks. Some analysts still see chances a hike could come some time this year if the global outlook improves.

On stock markets, Bucharest's blue chip BETI .BETI led regional gains with a 0.5% rise, close to a year high of 10,012, with heavyweight investment fund Fondul Proprietatea FP.BX trading 1.7% up on the day. Poland's market .WIG20 came second with 0.3%.

"Fondul's (share) buyback programme unveiled last week continues to prop up the stock, and there's also the background of a long awaited deal between China and the United States that should happen this week," said a Bucharest-based trader.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2490

25.2640

+0.06%

+0.72%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

335.0000

333.8000

-0.36%

-1.15%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2379

4.2358

-0.05%

+0.44%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7800

4.7791

-0.02%

+0.17%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4430

7.4425

-0.01%

+0.03%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

1137.07

1133.6700

+0.30%

+1.92%

Budapest

.BUX

45553.83

45364.14

+0.42%

-1.15%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2177.92

2167.91

+0.46%

+1.29%

Bucharest

.BETI

9998.96

9952.83

+0.46%

+0.22%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

972.82

965.30

+0.78%

+5.07%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2037.89

2036.45

+0.07%

+1.01%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

795.96

805.40

-1.17%

-0.71%

Sofia

.SOFIX

578.54

579.24

-0.12%

+1.83%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7100

0.0200

+230bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4430

-0.0340

+194bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6590

0.0210

+188bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5660

0.0330

+216bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.9960

0.0490

+249bps

+4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.2960

0.0300

+251bps

+2bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.26

2.27

2.32

2.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.26

0.35

0.43

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.76

1.77

1.80

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.