CEE MARKETS-Inflation buoys crown, stocks up on US-China deal

By 0950 GMT the crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 25.24 to the euro, holding near a 23-month high hit at the start of this year. Other regional currencies were mostly flat, while the forint EURHUF= edged 0.3% down on the day.
Czech inflation accelerated in December though most analysts expected the bank would continue to hold steady on rates despite ongoing debate over a hike, which was voted down at the last three meetings.
Inflation was outside the upper end of the central bank's tolerance range around its 2% target for a second straight month.
"Whether the central bank will further raise rates will mainly depend on economic development abroad," ING economist Jakub Seidler said.
Markets have priced out chances of a rate cut over the next year period in recent weeks. Some analysts still see chances a hike could come some time this year if the global outlook improves.
On stock markets, Bucharest's blue chip BETI .BETI led regional gains with a 0.5% rise, close to a year high of 10,012, with heavyweight investment fund Fondul Proprietatea FP.BX trading 1.7% up on the day. Poland's market .WIG20 came second with 0.3%.
"Fondul's (share) buyback programme unveiled last week continues to prop up the stock, and there's also the background of a long awaited deal between China and the United States that should happen this week," said a Bucharest-based trader.
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2490
25.2640
+0.06%
+0.72%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
335.0000
333.8000
-0.36%
-1.15%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2379
4.2358
-0.05%
+0.44%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7800
4.7791
-0.02%
+0.17%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4430
7.4425
-0.01%
+0.03%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Prague
.PX
1137.07
1133.6700
+0.30%
+1.92%
Budapest
.BUX
45553.83
45364.14
+0.42%
-1.15%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2177.92
2167.91
+0.46%
+1.29%
Bucharest
.BETI
9998.96
9952.83
+0.46%
+0.22%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
972.82
965.30
+0.78%
+5.07%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2037.89
2036.45
+0.07%
+1.01%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
795.96
805.40
-1.17%
-0.71%
Sofia
.SOFIX
578.54
579.24
-0.12%
+1.83%
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7100
0.0200
+230bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4430
-0.0340
+194bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6590
0.0210
+188bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5660
0.0330
+216bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.9960
0.0490
+249bps
+4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.2960
0.0300
+251bps
+2bps
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.26
2.27
2.32
2.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.26
0.35
0.43
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.76
1.77
1.80
1.71
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
