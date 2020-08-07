CEE MARKETS-Hungary's stock market outperforms region as OTP Bank jumps on Q2 profit

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most Central European assets moved sideways on Friday with Hungary's stock market bucking the trend, driven higher by shares of OTP Bank OTPB.BU which reported a profit for the second quarter and was upbeat about the economic recovery.

Budapest's stock index .BUX gained 1% as OTP surged 2.9% by 0916 GMT, after it posted a profit of 78.7 billion Hungarian forints ($269.06 million) in Q2 and said risks costs would fall in the second half of the year.

Other bourses in the region fell slightly or moved sideways as U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump issued bans on popular Chinese apps. Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.33% by 0930 GMT.

The Czech crown EURCZK= extended its losses after the central bank's decision on Thursday to keep rates unchanged. The currency was 0.18% down on the day at 26.312 per euro, off the maximum below 26.100 reached earlier this week.

Governor Jiri Rusnok mentioned uncertainty surrounding the growth outlook and said it was hard to see a return to tightening policy before the middle of next year.

"Rusnok's statement suggested that it is essentially an optimistic scenario, which may point to future reluctance to tighten policy," Komercni Banka said.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.04% to 346.25 versus the common currency.

"Recently published economic data in the U.S., Germany and Hungary have been better than expected, but infection numbers are going up," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"This, combined with thin summer trade, has led to the forint being stuck between 344 and 347 per euro for more than a week."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved, trading at 4.4100 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was also stable, trading at 4.8375 per euro after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery grow.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1041 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.3120 26.2650 -0.18% -3.34% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 346.2500 346.1000 -0.04% -4.36% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4100 4.4108 +0.02% -3.48% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8375 4.8360 -0.03% -1.02% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4590 7.4613 +0.03% -0.18% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 908.23 906.5200 +0.19% -18.59% .BUX Budapest .BUX 35768.72 35427.82 +0.96% -22.38% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1817.14 1818.64 -0.08% -15.49% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8583.85 8586.78 -0.03% -13.97% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 836.84 839.32 -0.30% -9.61% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1593.55 1589.98 +0.22% -21.01% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 667.68 667.92 -0.04% -16.72% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 434.53 433.08 +0.33% -23.52% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0710 0.0250 +077bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.3430 -0.0110 +106bps -1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 0.8270 0.0140 +136bps +2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.1270 0.0000 +082bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.6600 -0.0080 +138bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.2750 -0.0010 +181bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.33 0.33 0.35 0.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.62 0.60 0.60 0.60 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.18 0.16 0.15 0.23 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** ($1 = 292.5000 forints) (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.