CEE MARKETS-Hungary's stock market outperforms region as OTP Bank jumps on Q2 profit
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most Central European assets moved sideways on Friday with Hungary's stock market bucking the trend, driven higher by shares of OTP Bank OTPB.BU which reported a profit for the second quarter and was upbeat about the economic recovery.
Budapest's stock index .BUX gained 1% as OTP surged 2.9% by 0916 GMT, after it posted a profit of 78.7 billion Hungarian forints ($269.06 million) in Q2 and said risks costs would fall in the second half of the year.
Other bourses in the region fell slightly or moved sideways as U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump issued bans on popular Chinese apps. Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.33% by 0930 GMT.
The Czech crown EURCZK= extended its losses after the central bank's decision on Thursday to keep rates unchanged. The currency was 0.18% down on the day at 26.312 per euro, off the maximum below 26.100 reached earlier this week.
Governor Jiri Rusnok mentioned uncertainty surrounding the growth outlook and said it was hard to see a return to tightening policy before the middle of next year.
"Rusnok's statement suggested that it is essentially an optimistic scenario, which may point to future reluctance to tighten policy," Komercni Banka said.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.04% to 346.25 versus the common currency.
"Recently published economic data in the U.S., Germany and Hungary have been better than expected, but infection numbers are going up," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"This, combined with thin summer trade, has led to the forint being stuck between 344 and 347 per euro for more than a week."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved, trading at 4.4100 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was also stable, trading at 4.8375 per euro after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery grow.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.3120
26.2650
-0.18%
-3.34%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
346.2500
346.1000
-0.04%
-4.36%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4100
4.4108
+0.02%
-3.48%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8375
4.8360
-0.03%
-1.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4590
7.4613
+0.03%
-0.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
908.23
906.5200
+0.19%
-18.59%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35768.72
35427.82
+0.96%
-22.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1817.14
1818.64
-0.08%
-15.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8583.85
8586.78
-0.03%
-13.97%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
836.84
839.32
-0.30%
-9.61%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1593.55
1589.98
+0.22%
-21.01%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
667.68
667.92
-0.04%
-16.72%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
434.53
433.08
+0.33%
-23.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0710
0.0250
+077bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3430
-0.0110
+106bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8270
0.0140
+136bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1270
0.0000
+082bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6600
-0.0080
+138bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2750
-0.0010
+181bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.35
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.62
0.60
0.60
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.16
0.15
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 292.5000 forints)
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (36 70 795 8815))
