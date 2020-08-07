US Markets

CEE MARKETS-Hungary's stock market outperforms region as OTP Bank jumps on Q2 profit

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Most Central European assets moved sideways on Friday with Hungary's stock market bucking the trend, driven higher by shares of OTP Bank which reported a profit for the second quarter and was upbeat about the economic recovery.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most Central European assets moved sideways on Friday with Hungary's stock market bucking the trend, driven higher by shares of OTP Bank OTPB.BU which reported a profit for the second quarter and was upbeat about the economic recovery.

Budapest's stock index .BUX gained 1% as OTP surged 2.9% by 0916 GMT, after it posted a profit of 78.7 billion Hungarian forints ($269.06 million) in Q2 and said risks costs would fall in the second half of the year.

Other bourses in the region fell slightly or moved sideways as U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump issued bans on popular Chinese apps. Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.33% by 0930 GMT.

The Czech crown EURCZK= extended its losses after the central bank's decision on Thursday to keep rates unchanged. The currency was 0.18% down on the day at 26.312 per euro, off the maximum below 26.100 reached earlier this week.

Governor Jiri Rusnok mentioned uncertainty surrounding the growth outlook and said it was hard to see a return to tightening policy before the middle of next year.

"Rusnok's statement suggested that it is essentially an optimistic scenario, which may point to future reluctance to tighten policy," Komercni Banka said.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged down 0.04% to 346.25 versus the common currency.

"Recently published economic data in the U.S., Germany and Hungary have been better than expected, but infection numbers are going up," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"This, combined with thin summer trade, has led to the forint being stuck between 344 and 347 per euro for more than a week."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was little moved, trading at 4.4100 to the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was also stable, trading at 4.8375 per euro after the central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery grow.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.3120

26.2650

-0.18%

-3.34%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

346.2500

346.1000

-0.04%

-4.36%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4100

4.4108

+0.02%

-3.48%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8375

4.8360

-0.03%

-1.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4590

7.4613

+0.03%

-0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

908.23

906.5200

+0.19%

-18.59%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35768.72

35427.82

+0.96%

-22.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1817.14

1818.64

-0.08%

-15.49%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8583.85

8586.78

-0.03%

-13.97%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

836.84

839.32

-0.30%

-9.61%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1593.55

1589.98

+0.22%

-21.01%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.68

667.92

-0.04%

-16.72%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

434.53

433.08

+0.33%

-23.52%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0710

0.0250

+077bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3430

-0.0110

+106bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8270

0.0140

+136bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1270

0.0000

+082bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6600

-0.0080

+138bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2750

-0.0010

+181bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.35

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.62

0.60

0.60

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.16

0.15

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 292.5000 forints)

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular