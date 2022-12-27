CEE MARKETS-Hungary's Richter falls on windfall tax on drug producers

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian equities were down on Tuesday, underperforming the region as shares in pharmaceutical company Richter fell after the government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers late on Friday as it tries to plug holes in the state budget.

Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was 0.94% lower, while Richter's shares GDRB.BU plunged 4.15% by 0903 GMT.

The tax will be imposed on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023 and the country's largest pharmaceutical company Richter is expected to be especially hard hit by the new tax.

The company said on Tuesday that it expected extra profit taxes payable by the company for the year 2022 to be approximately 28 billion forints ($74.42 million).

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was 0.32% lower at 401.00 per euro in thin holiday trade, but still trading in its recent range between 400 and 405.

"There is a very strong support level between 398 and 400, we do not expect to rate to significantly break this level, while there is a short-term resistance level at 405," brokerage Equilor wrote.

The currency, central Europe's worst performer so far in 2022 as it shed near 8%, regained some of its losses after Hungary struck a deal on funds with the European Union on Dec. 12.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as data showed on Tuesday that overall Czech economic sentiment worsened in December after an uptick in the previous month.

"Domestic consumers are being adversely affected by the rising cost of living and the associated fall in wages, which is having an adverse effect on retail trade, while glimmers of pessimism are also evident in services," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.19% to 4.6540 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= eased 0.07% to 4.9075 to the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1002 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2000

24.2030

+0.01%

+2.78%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

401.0000

399.7000

-0.32%

-7.88%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6540

4.6450

-0.19%

-1.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9075

4.9041

-0.07%

+0.83%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5365

+0.03%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2200

117.3000

+0.07%

+0.31%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1205.72

1198.4000

+0.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44583.33

45007.80

-0.94%

-12.10%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1782.39

1780.27

+0.12%

-21.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12154.95

12147.12

+0.06%

-6.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1069.67

1067.48

+0.21%

-14.80%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1965.91

1964.73

+0.06%

-5.46%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.33

809.51

-0.15%

-1.52%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.95

602.95

+0.00%

-5.15%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5880

-0.0300

+292bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1550

0.0940

+265bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9950

-0.0130

+254bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7250

-0.0130

+406bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8000

0.0040

+430bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7470

0.0130

+429bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.20

6.91

6.59

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.60

14.34

13.22

16.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.20

7.30

7.09

7.04

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 376.2500 forints)

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Louise Heavens)

