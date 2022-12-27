CEE MARKETS-Hungary's Richter falls on windfall tax on drug producers

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian equities were down on Tuesday, underperforming the region as shares in pharmaceutical company Richter fell after the government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers late on Friday as it tries to plug holes in the state budget.
Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was 0.94% lower, while Richter's shares GDRB.BU plunged 4.15% by 0903 GMT.
The tax will be imposed on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023 and the country's largest pharmaceutical company Richter is expected to be especially hard hit by the new tax.
The company said on Tuesday that it expected extra profit taxes payable by the company for the year 2022 to be approximately 28 billion forints ($74.42 million).
Hungary's forint EURHUF= was 0.32% lower at 401.00 per euro in thin holiday trade, but still trading in its recent range between 400 and 405.
"There is a very strong support level between 398 and 400, we do not expect to rate to significantly break this level, while there is a short-term resistance level at 405," brokerage Equilor wrote.
The currency, central Europe's worst performer so far in 2022 as it shed near 8%, regained some of its losses after Hungary struck a deal on funds with the European Union on Dec. 12.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as data showed on Tuesday that overall Czech economic sentiment worsened in December after an uptick in the previous month.
"Domestic consumers are being adversely affected by the rising cost of living and the associated fall in wages, which is having an adverse effect on retail trade, while glimmers of pessimism are also evident in services," said Radomir Jac, Generali Investments CEE chief economist.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.19% to 4.6540 per euro while the Romanian leu EURRON= eased 0.07% to 4.9075 to the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1002 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2000
24.2030
+0.01%
+2.78%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
401.0000
399.7000
-0.32%
-7.88%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6540
4.6450
-0.19%
-1.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9075
4.9041
-0.07%
+0.83%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5365
+0.03%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2200
117.3000
+0.07%
+0.31%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1205.72
1198.4000
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44583.33
45007.80
-0.94%
-12.10%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1782.39
1780.27
+0.12%
-21.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12154.95
12147.12
+0.06%
-6.94%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1069.67
1067.48
+0.21%
-14.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1965.91
1964.73
+0.06%
-5.46%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.33
809.51
-0.15%
-1.52%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.95
602.95
+0.00%
-5.15%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5880
-0.0300
+292bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1550
0.0940
+265bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9950
-0.0130
+254bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7250
-0.0130
+406bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8000
0.0040
+430bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7470
0.0130
+429bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.20
6.91
6.59
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.60
14.34
13.22
16.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.20
7.30
7.09
7.04
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 376.2500 forints)
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw, Editing by Louise Heavens)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.