CEE MARKETS-Hungary's interbank market rate rise grabs attention

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint held near a four-week high on Tuesday while interbank market rates continued their steep climb after the central bank's hawkish turn on inflation last week.
Other central European currencies gave up some gains after hitting highs in the previous week, including the Czech crown's rise to its strongest level since October 2012 after the central bank delivered what was likely the last rate hike in a tightening cycle dating back to 2017.
The forint's rebound from record low was sparked last Thursday by the central bank's pledge to deploy its full monetary arsenal if needed to rein in inflation.
The effect has also been seen in interbank markets, where the 3-month Bubor BUHUF3MD= has risen over 20 basis points since the bank's pledge as liquidity contracts.
"Bubor rates have started climbing upwards, tracking derivatives and FX swaps and the implied rates, so banks have pulled the quotes upwards," a dealer in Budapest said.
Two market sources told Reuters that the central bank would hold a meeting with banks on Wednesday related to Bubor rates. The central bank confirmed the meeting, but said it was a "regular meeting".
"The pace (of the rise) is already slowing down, probably this has been overdone a bit," a second dealer said.
"With all three-day-wonders, this will also pass, we expect things to calm down now."
The average yield on 3-month treasury bills rose to 0.38% at an auction on Tuesday, from 0.07% a week earlier. HUAUCTION01
Headline inflation accelerated to 4.7% in January, prompting Deputy Governor Marton Nagy to say last week that the bank would use all its tools if needed.
The central bank, which has the lowest policy rate in the region and had been the most dovish in tone before last week, on Monday accepted bids from banks for swaps, providing forint liquidity, below its original offer. It had rejected bids at the previous two tenders.
Elsewhere, the crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both lost around 0.3%. The crown has bid down at 24.859, staying on the strong of the psychological 25 level it passed when the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points on Feb. 6 to fight inflationary pressures. CZCBIR=ECI
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8590
24.8270
-0.13%
+2.31%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
334.8500
335.9050
+0.32%
-1.11%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2750
4.2575
-0.41%
-0.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7796
4.7795
-0.00%
+0.18%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4410
7.4445
+0.05%
+0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5550
+0.06%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1095.09
1097.4500
-0.22%
-1.84%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45346.08
45338.26
+0.02%
-1.60%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2115.62
2121.14
-0.26%
-1.60%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10112.70
10108.05
+0.05%
+1.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
982.40
978.70
+0.38%
+6.11%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2024.05
2027.62
-0.18%
+0.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
815.55
817.49
-0.24%
+1.73%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
554.85
560.47
-1.00%
-2.34%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7770
-0.0030
+243bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5960
-0.1010
+222bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5840
-0.0010
+201bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.5750
-0.0150
+223bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8260
-0.0410
+245bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1620
-0.0450
+259bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.39
2.34
2.27
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.84
0.97
1.06
0.63
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.71
1.72
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
