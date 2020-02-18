CEE MARKETS-Hungary's interbank market rate rise grabs attention

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint held near a four-week high on Tuesday while interbank market rates continued their steep climb after the central bank's hawkish turn on inflation last week.

Other central European currencies gave up some gains after hitting highs in the previous week, including the Czech crown's rise to its strongest level since October 2012 after the central bank delivered what was likely the last rate hike in a tightening cycle dating back to 2017.

The forint's rebound from record low was sparked last Thursday by the central bank's pledge to deploy its full monetary arsenal if needed to rein in inflation.

The effect has also been seen in interbank markets, where the 3-month Bubor BUHUF3MD= has risen over 20 basis points since the bank's pledge as liquidity contracts.

"Bubor rates have started climbing upwards, tracking derivatives and FX swaps and the implied rates, so banks have pulled the quotes upwards," a dealer in Budapest said.

Two market sources told Reuters that the central bank would hold a meeting with banks on Wednesday related to Bubor rates. The central bank confirmed the meeting, but said it was a "regular meeting".

"The pace (of the rise) is already slowing down, probably this has been overdone a bit," a second dealer said.

"With all three-day-wonders, this will also pass, we expect things to calm down now."

The average yield on 3-month treasury bills rose to 0.38% at an auction on Tuesday, from 0.07% a week earlier. HUAUCTION01

Headline inflation accelerated to 4.7% in January, prompting Deputy Governor Marton Nagy to say last week that the bank would use all its tools if needed.

The central bank, which has the lowest policy rate in the region and had been the most dovish in tone before last week, on Monday accepted bids from banks for swaps, providing forint liquidity, below its original offer. It had rejected bids at the previous two tenders.

Elsewhere, the crown EURCZK= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both lost around 0.3%. The crown has bid down at 24.859, staying on the strong of the psychological 25 level it passed when the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points on Feb. 6 to fight inflationary pressures. CZCBIR=ECI

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8590

24.8270

-0.13%

+2.31%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

334.8500

335.9050

+0.32%

-1.11%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2750

4.2575

-0.41%

-0.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7796

4.7795

-0.00%

+0.18%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4410

7.4445

+0.05%

+0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5550

+0.06%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

1095.09

1097.4500

-0.22%

-1.84%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45346.08

45338.26

+0.02%

-1.60%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2115.62

2121.14

-0.26%

-1.60%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10112.70

10108.05

+0.05%

+1.36%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

982.40

978.70

+0.38%

+6.11%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2024.05

2027.62

-0.18%

+0.33%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

815.55

817.49

-0.24%

+1.73%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

554.85

560.47

-1.00%

-2.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7770

-0.0030

+243bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5960

-0.1010

+222bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5840

-0.0010

+201bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.5750

-0.0150

+223bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8260

-0.0410

+245bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1620

-0.0450

+259bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.39

2.34

2.27

2.39

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.84

0.97

1.06

0.63

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.71

1.72

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Krisztina Than in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

