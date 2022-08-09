CEE MARKETS-Hungary's inflation, the highest in 25 years, hits the forint

By Pawel Florkiewicz and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slid on Tuesday, underperforming regional peers as data showed inflation soaring further, which could prompt the National Bank of Hungary to raise rates even higher, analysts said.

Core inflation surged to an annual 16.7% in July, its highest in 25 years, while headline inflation also exceeded market expectations as it rose to 13.7% year-on-year in July, data showed on Tuesday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.38% and was trading at 393.45 per euro.

The NBH hiked its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation.

In order to tackle second-round effects of inflation the central bank will have to continue aggressive tightening, Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING wrote in a note.

"In the next months the bank could raise rates by up to 100 basis points each month... in order to reach positive real interest rates as soon as possible," Virovacz wrote.

"(That) could sustainably strengthen the forint. We do not exclude that the central bank will only stop with rates at around 14% (or 15%)."

The central bank said it would continue to hike rates until inflation returns into its target range, Commerzbank wrote in a note.

However, "the market will also keep a close eye on the extent to which the MNB would be prepared to continue with rate hikes despite a significant deterioration of the economic outlook", it added.

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on Aug 30.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable at 4.7040 versus the common currency.

"The zloty invariably shows an appetite to go below the 4.70 level, but it still lacks arguments for it," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in the daily report.

"We believe that in the following days it may be more and more difficult, as on Friday we will get the local data (CPI, current account) 'reminding' investors about imbalances in the Polish economy," they added.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable at 24.503 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was also little changed, trading at 4.9055 per euro.

Budapest's stock index .BUX fell by 1.06%, while Prague equities .PX were 0.27% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.01% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.22%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1047 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5030 24.5120 +0.04% +1.51% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 394.9500 393.4500 -0.38% -6.47% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7040 4.7050 +0.02% -2.40% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9055 4.9085 +0.06% +0.87% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5080 7.5095 +0.02% +0.13% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2500 117.3900 +0.12% +0.28% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1239.73 1236.4100 +0.27% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43566.17 44034.83 -1.06% -14.11% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1695.97 1695.78 +0.01% -25.19% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12608.06 12579.95 +0.22% -3.47% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1170.32 1162.71 +0.65% -6.78% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1968.53 1968.70 -0.01% -5.33% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 839.26 846.08 -0.81% +2.25% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 606.97 607.91 -0.15% -4.52% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.7990 -0.1570 +532bps -20bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.4780 0.0560 +378bps +3bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.8520 0.0160 +294bps +0bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.7700 0.0800 +629bps +4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.0560 0.0950 +536bps +7bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.5950 0.0870 +468bps +7bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.34 7.20 6.71 7.30 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.60 13.72 13.60 11.98 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.42 7.28 6.93 7.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Jan Harvey) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.