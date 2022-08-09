PX

CEE MARKETS-Hungary's inflation, the highest in 25 years, hits the forint

The Hungarian forint slid on Tuesday, underperforming regional peers as data showed inflation soaring further, which could prompt the National Bank of Hungary to raise rates even higher, analysts said.

Core inflation surged to an annual 16.7% in July, its highest in 25 years, while headline inflation also exceeded market expectations as it rose to 13.7% year-on-year in July, data showed on Tuesday.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.38% and was trading at 393.45 per euro.

The NBH hiked its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation.

In order to tackle second-round effects of inflation the central bank will have to continue aggressive tightening, Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING wrote in a note.

"In the next months the bank could raise rates by up to 100 basis points each month... in order to reach positive real interest rates as soon as possible," Virovacz wrote.

"(That) could sustainably strengthen the forint. We do not exclude that the central bank will only stop with rates at around 14% (or 15%)."

The central bank said it would continue to hike rates until inflation returns into its target range, Commerzbank wrote in a note.

However, "the market will also keep a close eye on the extent to which the MNB would be prepared to continue with rate hikes despite a significant deterioration of the economic outlook", it added.

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on Aug 30.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable at 4.7040 versus the common currency.

"The zloty invariably shows an appetite to go below the 4.70 level, but it still lacks arguments for it," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in the daily report.

"We believe that in the following days it may be more and more difficult, as on Friday we will get the local data (CPI, current account) 'reminding' investors about imbalances in the Polish economy," they added.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable at 24.503 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was also little changed, trading at 4.9055 per euro.

Budapest's stock index .BUX fell by 1.06%, while Prague equities .PX were 0.27% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.01% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.22%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1047 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5030

24.5120

+0.04%

+1.51%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

394.9500

393.4500

-0.38%

-6.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7040

4.7050

+0.02%

-2.40%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9055

4.9085

+0.06%

+0.87%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5080

7.5095

+0.02%

+0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3900

+0.12%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1239.73

1236.4100

+0.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43566.17

44034.83

-1.06%

-14.11%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1695.97

1695.78

+0.01%

-25.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12608.06

12579.95

+0.22%

-3.47%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1170.32

1162.71

+0.65%

-6.78%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1968.53

1968.70

-0.01%

-5.33%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

839.26

846.08

-0.81%

+2.25%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.97

607.91

-0.15%

-4.52%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7990

-0.1570

+532bps

-20bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4780

0.0560

+378bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8520

0.0160

+294bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7700

0.0800

+629bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0560

0.0950

+536bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5950

0.0870

+468bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.34

7.20

6.71

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.60

13.72

13.60

11.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.42

7.28

6.93

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

