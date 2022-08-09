CEE MARKETS-Hungary's inflation, the highest in 25 years, hits the forint
By Pawel Florkiewicz and Anita Komuves
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint slid on Tuesday, underperforming regional peers as data showed inflation soaring further, which could prompt the National Bank of Hungary to raise rates even higher, analysts said.
Core inflation surged to an annual 16.7% in July, its highest in 25 years, while headline inflation also exceeded market expectations as it rose to 13.7% year-on-year in July, data showed on Tuesday.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.38% and was trading at 393.45 per euro.
The NBH hiked its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation.
In order to tackle second-round effects of inflation the central bank will have to continue aggressive tightening, Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING wrote in a note.
"In the next months the bank could raise rates by up to 100 basis points each month... in order to reach positive real interest rates as soon as possible," Virovacz wrote.
"(That) could sustainably strengthen the forint. We do not exclude that the central bank will only stop with rates at around 14% (or 15%)."
The central bank said it would continue to hike rates until inflation returns into its target range, Commerzbank wrote in a note.
However, "the market will also keep a close eye on the extent to which the MNB would be prepared to continue with rate hikes despite a significant deterioration of the economic outlook", it added.
The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on Aug 30.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable at 4.7040 versus the common currency.
"The zloty invariably shows an appetite to go below the 4.70 level, but it still lacks arguments for it," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in the daily report.
"We believe that in the following days it may be more and more difficult, as on Friday we will get the local data (CPI, current account) 'reminding' investors about imbalances in the Polish economy," they added.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was stable at 24.503 per euro and the Romanian leu EURRON= was also little changed, trading at 4.9055 per euro.
Budapest's stock index .BUX fell by 1.06%, while Prague equities .PX were 0.27% higher. Warsaw .WIG20 added 0.01% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.22%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1047 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5030
24.5120
+0.04%
+1.51%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.9500
393.4500
-0.38%
-6.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7040
4.7050
+0.02%
-2.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9055
4.9085
+0.06%
+0.87%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5080
7.5095
+0.02%
+0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3900
+0.12%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1239.73
1236.4100
+0.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43566.17
44034.83
-1.06%
-14.11%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1695.97
1695.78
+0.01%
-25.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12608.06
12579.95
+0.22%
-3.47%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1170.32
1162.71
+0.65%
-6.78%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1968.53
1968.70
-0.01%
-5.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
839.26
846.08
-0.81%
+2.25%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.97
607.91
-0.15%
-4.52%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7990
-0.1570
+532bps
-20bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4780
0.0560
+378bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8520
0.0160
+294bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7700
0.0800
+629bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0560
0.0950
+536bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5950
0.0870
+468bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.34
7.20
6.71
7.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.60
13.72
13.60
11.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.42
7.28
6.93
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Jan Harvey)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.