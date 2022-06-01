CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint weakens in early trade, PMI data point to slowdown

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led losses among Central European currencies early on Wednesday, extending falls from Tuesday when the central bank hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months.

Even though the National Bank of Hungary signalled it would keep raising interest rates, including its one-week deposit rate, and the Hungarian government has embarked on fiscal tightening to rein in the budget deficit, investors see the forint as an underperformer amid surging inflation and worsening growth prospects.

Fresh PMI data on Wednesday across the region showed manufacturing business sentiment easing in May, as economies brace for a slowdown due to high inflation, rising energy costs and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

"The NBH meeting does not change our view on HUF and we keep it as a dislike," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Absent any improvement in EM FX sentiment and/or resolution to the rule of law issue (between HU and the EU), we keep a dislike stance on the forint. There is risk premia in the currency and positioning is short, but we think that it's justified in the short term."

The forint EURHUF= was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 398.20 at 0757 GMT, within a short distance of its all-time lows of 400 to the euro hit in early March. The forint has weakened more than 7% this year. By 0829 GMT it recovered slightly to 397.45.

National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag pledged the bank would keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future" saying the battle against inflation would be a prolonged one.

"Deputy Governor Virag's comments today that rate hikes are likely to continue into H2 is slightly more hawkish than before," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, adding that the rate hike cycle could peak higher than currently expected especially if inflation continues to surprise to the upside.

But they said rate hikes "beyond Q3 is extremely unlikely, especially given that the downturn in growth should be evident by then."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% weaker at 4.5905 and the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 24.735.

The European Commission is likely to approve on Wednesday Poland's multi-billion-euro plan for rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been blocked by a dispute over Warsaw's rule-of-law practices, EU officials said.

Budapest's main index .BUX was up 0.6%. The main index in Prague .PX was also higher by 0.7%. Warsaw stocks dropped 1.1%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7350

24.7130

-0.09%

+0.55%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

398.2000

395.9500

-0.57%

-7.24%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5905

4.5805

-0.22%

+0.01%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9420

-0.06%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5425

+0.11%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4000

117.4500

+0.04%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1318.69

1309.8800

+0.67%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

39624.55

39397.41

+0.58%

-21.88%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1821.89

1842.93

-1.14%

-19.63%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12509.77

12509.77

+0.00%

-4.22%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1154.70

1146.01

+0.76%

-8.03%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2080.68

2078.38

+0.11%

+0.06%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

831.30

830.92

+0.05%

+1.28%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

622.21

617.97

+0.69%

-2.12%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4740

-0.0110

+497bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9710

-0.0560

+412bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7130

-0.0190

+358bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7180

0.0080

+621bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9880

0.0280

+614bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6030

-0.0220

+547bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.83

6.77

6.58

6.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.90

8.46

8.50

6.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.63

7.80

7.78

6.59

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.