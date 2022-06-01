CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint weakens in early trade, PMI data point to slowdown
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led losses among Central European currencies early on Wednesday, extending falls from Tuesday when the central bank hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months.
Even though the National Bank of Hungary signalled it would keep raising interest rates, including its one-week deposit rate, and the Hungarian government has embarked on fiscal tightening to rein in the budget deficit, investors see the forint as an underperformer amid surging inflation and worsening growth prospects.
Fresh PMI data on Wednesday across the region showed manufacturing business sentiment easing in May, as economies brace for a slowdown due to high inflation, rising energy costs and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
"The NBH meeting does not change our view on HUF and we keep it as a dislike," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"Absent any improvement in EM FX sentiment and/or resolution to the rule of law issue (between HU and the EU), we keep a dislike stance on the forint. There is risk premia in the currency and positioning is short, but we think that it's justified in the short term."
The forint EURHUF= was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 398.20 at 0757 GMT, within a short distance of its all-time lows of 400 to the euro hit in early March. The forint has weakened more than 7% this year. By 0829 GMT it recovered slightly to 397.45.
National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag pledged the bank would keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future" saying the battle against inflation would be a prolonged one.
"Deputy Governor Virag's comments today that rate hikes are likely to continue into H2 is slightly more hawkish than before," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note, adding that the rate hike cycle could peak higher than currently expected especially if inflation continues to surprise to the upside.
But they said rate hikes "beyond Q3 is extremely unlikely, especially given that the downturn in growth should be evident by then."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.2% weaker at 4.5905 and the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 24.735.
The European Commission is likely to approve on Wednesday Poland's multi-billion-euro plan for rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been blocked by a dispute over Warsaw's rule-of-law practices, EU officials said.
Budapest's main index .BUX was up 0.6%. The main index in Prague .PX was also higher by 0.7%. Warsaw stocks dropped 1.1%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7350
24.7130
-0.09%
+0.55%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
398.2000
395.9500
-0.57%
-7.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5905
4.5805
-0.22%
+0.01%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9420
-0.06%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5425
+0.11%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4000
117.4500
+0.04%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1318.69
1309.8800
+0.67%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39624.55
39397.41
+0.58%
-21.88%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1821.89
1842.93
-1.14%
-19.63%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12509.77
12509.77
+0.00%
-4.22%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1154.70
1146.01
+0.76%
-8.03%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2080.68
2078.38
+0.11%
+0.06%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
831.30
830.92
+0.05%
+1.28%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
622.21
617.97
+0.69%
-2.12%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.4740
-0.0110
+497bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9710
-0.0560
+412bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7130
-0.0190
+358bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7180
0.0080
+621bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9880
0.0280
+614bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6030
-0.0220
+547bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.83
6.77
6.58
6.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.90
8.46
8.50
6.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.63
7.80
7.78
6.59
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
