CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint treads water after below-forecast CPI

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint held fairly steady on Friday after inflation data came in below analysts' forecast, leaving the central bank a path to lower interest rates, while the zloty awaited Polish current account data.

Hungarian consumer prices HUCPIY=ECI unexpectedly dropped by 0.3% in December from the previous month as year-on-year inflation came in at 5.5%, well below expectations for 6%.

Tax-adjusted core inflation slowed to an annual 7.6% in December from 9.1% in November, the central bank said.

The forint EURHUF= eased to 380.1 versus the euro from 379.5 after the data release as it fuelled expectations for further central bank rate cuts. The currency soon regained some of those early losses and was trading at 379.7 at 0857 GMT.

"The market will try to pressure the central bank into bigger rate cuts like 1%, but I think they will not rush it and will keep to the 0.75% pace," a Budapest-based trader said.

"The forint will firm back and stabilize at the level of 378, because of the attractive rate-difference that allows carry trading."

Hungary's base rate HUINT.ECI stands at 10.75% after an easing cycle that began in May cut it by more than 700 basis points, as annual inflation began to recede from its peak of 25.7% in January 2023.

Romania's annual inflation ROINT.ECI also dropped more than expected on Friday to 6.6% for December, but the central bank is expected to remain cautious as a package of tax measures approved by the coalition government and coming into effect this month is expected to drive an uptick in inflation in early 2024.

"At today’s Board meeting, we expect the NBR (National Bank of Romania) to keep the key rate unchanged at 7.00%, in line with unanimous consensus. We stick to our call for the first rate cut in May and expect the key rate to reach 5.75% by year-end," BCR said in a note.

Romania holds local, parliamentary, presidential and European elections this year.

The zloty and the Czech crown both firmed 0.15% during early trade as investors waited for Polish current account data.

"The end of the week on the domestic market will be dominated by the reading of the current account. We assume that the EUR/PLN exchange rate will fluctuate around 4.35 for most of the day," Bank Millennium said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0957 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6700

24.7040

+0.14%

+0.13%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.7000

380.0000

+0.08%

+0.92%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3510

4.3575

+0.15%

-0.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9725

4.9726

+0.00%

+0.04%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1200

117.2200

+0.09%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1461.37

1456.2600

+0.35%

+3.35%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

63417.01

63066.57

+0.56%

+4.61%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2256.21

2246.21

+0.45%

-3.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15778.54

15732.52

+0.29%

+2.65%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.4880

0.2430

+193bps

+32bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.6450

-0.0390

+157bps

+4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7600

-0.0410

+163bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8290

-0.1010

+227bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.8240

-0.0700

+274bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.0100

-0.1280

+288bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.68

4.60

3.67

6.69

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.53

5.95

5.04

9.84

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.58

5.20

4.78

5.87

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Mark Potter)

