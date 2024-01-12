CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint treads water after below-forecast CPI

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint held fairly steady on Friday after inflation data came in below analysts' forecast, leaving the central bank a path to lower interest rates, while the zloty awaited Polish current account data.
Hungarian consumer prices HUCPIY=ECI unexpectedly dropped by 0.3% in December from the previous month as year-on-year inflation came in at 5.5%, well below expectations for 6%.
Tax-adjusted core inflation slowed to an annual 7.6% in December from 9.1% in November, the central bank said.
The forint EURHUF= eased to 380.1 versus the euro from 379.5 after the data release as it fuelled expectations for further central bank rate cuts. The currency soon regained some of those early losses and was trading at 379.7 at 0857 GMT.
"The market will try to pressure the central bank into bigger rate cuts like 1%, but I think they will not rush it and will keep to the 0.75% pace," a Budapest-based trader said.
"The forint will firm back and stabilize at the level of 378, because of the attractive rate-difference that allows carry trading."
Hungary's base rate HUINT.ECI stands at 10.75% after an easing cycle that began in May cut it by more than 700 basis points, as annual inflation began to recede from its peak of 25.7% in January 2023.
Romania's annual inflation ROINT.ECI also dropped more than expected on Friday to 6.6% for December, but the central bank is expected to remain cautious as a package of tax measures approved by the coalition government and coming into effect this month is expected to drive an uptick in inflation in early 2024.
"At today’s Board meeting, we expect the NBR (National Bank of Romania) to keep the key rate unchanged at 7.00%, in line with unanimous consensus. We stick to our call for the first rate cut in May and expect the key rate to reach 5.75% by year-end," BCR said in a note.
Romania holds local, parliamentary, presidential and European elections this year.
The zloty and the Czech crown both firmed 0.15% during early trade as investors waited for Polish current account data.
"The end of the week on the domestic market will be dominated by the reading of the current account. We assume that the EUR/PLN exchange rate will fluctuate around 4.35 for most of the day," Bank Millennium said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0957 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6700
24.7040
+0.14%
+0.13%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.7000
380.0000
+0.08%
+0.92%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3510
4.3575
+0.15%
-0.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9725
4.9726
+0.00%
+0.04%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1200
117.2200
+0.09%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1461.37
1456.2600
+0.35%
+3.35%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
63417.01
63066.57
+0.56%
+4.61%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2256.21
2246.21
+0.45%
-3.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15778.54
15732.52
+0.29%
+2.65%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.4880
0.2430
+193bps
+32bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6450
-0.0390
+157bps
+4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7600
-0.0410
+163bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8290
-0.1010
+227bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.8240
-0.0700
+274bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.0100
-0.1280
+288bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.68
4.60
3.67
6.69
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.53
5.95
5.04
9.84
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.58
5.20
4.78
5.87
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Mark Potter)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.