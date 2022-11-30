CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint slides with market focus on EU funds

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish

BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped on Wednesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an announcement from the European Commission due later in the day on EU funds earmarked for the country.

Concerns over European Union funds have been a risk for the forint this year, while Hungary and the EU executive have been locked in rule-of-law disputes.

The EC around 11 GMT on Wednesday is likely to approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources have said.

At 0905 GMT, the forint was 0.12% weaker against the euro at 408.50.

Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond around 8.08%, a fixed-income trader said.

"The past two days have been very quiet, and I do not expect much movement in the market until the Commission's announcement," he said.

Investors also eyed the central bank's two-month deposit tender to be held later in the day, offered at a floating rate equalling the base rate, which stands at 13%.

The central bank also offers a quick one-day deposit facility at 18% on a daily basis.

The two-month deposit tender "could appeal to someone who expects the quick deposit facility to be scrapped soon, but I do not see much of a chance for that," the FI trader said.

Last Tuesday, the central bank left its base rate unchanged and said tight monetary conditions will be maintained over a prolonged period to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.677 after inflation for November came in at 17.4%, below analysts' estimates.

"I don't think this is going to have a major impact, this would be a different thing if we had expectations of rate-hikes, but we don't," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw

The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.357.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1005 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3570

24.3570

+0.00%

+2.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

408.5000

408.0000

-0.12%

-9.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6770

4.6845

+0.16%

-1.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9270

4.9170

-0.20%

+0.43%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5480

7.5495

+0.02%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2600

117.3350

+0.06%

+0.27%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1218.44

1217.7500

+0.06%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45613.90

45780.62

-0.36%

-10.07%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1736.84

1736.19

+0.04%

-23.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11730.66

11730.66

+0.00%

-10.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1069.23

1069.92

-0.06%

-14.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1901.25

1902.68

-0.08%

-8.57%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

815.10

814.97

+0.02%

-0.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

598.73

598.64

+0.02%

-5.81%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6000

-0.3170

+348bps

-34bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0270

-0.0180

+309bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7980

-0.0020

+288bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.0460

-0.0310

+493bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9730

-0.0280

+504bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7200

-0.0180

+480bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.05

6.71

6.30

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.43

12.08

11.18

15.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.32

7.30

6.99

7.31

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

