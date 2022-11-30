CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint slides with market focus on EU funds

By Anita Komuves and Alan Charlish
BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slipped on Wednesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an announcement from the European Commission due later in the day on EU funds earmarked for the country.
Concerns over European Union funds have been a risk for the forint this year, while Hungary and the EU executive have been locked in rule-of-law disputes.
The EC around 11 GMT on Wednesday is likely to approve Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources have said.
At 0905 GMT, the forint was 0.12% weaker against the euro at 408.50.
Long-term government bond yields were stable on Wednesday, with the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond around 8.08%, a fixed-income trader said.
"The past two days have been very quiet, and I do not expect much movement in the market until the Commission's announcement," he said.
Investors also eyed the central bank's two-month deposit tender to be held later in the day, offered at a floating rate equalling the base rate, which stands at 13%.
The central bank also offers a quick one-day deposit facility at 18% on a daily basis.
The two-month deposit tender "could appeal to someone who expects the quick deposit facility to be scrapped soon, but I do not see much of a chance for that," the FI trader said.
Last Tuesday, the central bank left its base rate unchanged and said tight monetary conditions will be maintained over a prolonged period to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.677 after inflation for November came in at 17.4%, below analysts' estimates.
"I don't think this is going to have a major impact, this would be a different thing if we had expectations of rate-hikes, but we don't," said Piotr Poplawski, senior economist at ING in Warsaw
The Czech crown EURCZK= was flat at 24.357.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1005 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3570
24.3570
+0.00%
+2.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
408.5000
408.0000
-0.12%
-9.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6770
4.6845
+0.16%
-1.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9270
4.9170
-0.20%
+0.43%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5480
7.5495
+0.02%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2600
117.3350
+0.06%
+0.27%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1218.44
1217.7500
+0.06%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45613.90
45780.62
-0.36%
-10.07%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1736.84
1736.19
+0.04%
-23.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11730.66
11730.66
+0.00%
-10.19%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1069.23
1069.92
-0.06%
-14.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1901.25
1902.68
-0.08%
-8.57%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
815.10
814.97
+0.02%
-0.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
598.73
598.64
+0.02%
-5.81%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6000
-0.3170
+348bps
-34bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0270
-0.0180
+309bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7980
-0.0020
+288bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.0460
-0.0310
+493bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9730
-0.0280
+504bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7200
-0.0180
+480bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.05
6.71
6.30
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.43
12.08
11.18
15.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.32
7.30
6.99
7.31
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.