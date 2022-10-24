CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint slides as FX pull back from recent gains
PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slipped on Monday and the Polish zloty also eased as a stronger U.S. dollar pushed central Europe's currencies lower.
Following several days of gains, currencies mostly pulled back as attention turned to a Hungarian central bank meeting on Tuesday after its policymakers sought to buck up the forint this month when it fell to record lows.
The forint has gained more than 5% since Hungary's central bank announced measures like daily deposit tenders on Oct. 14. The bank (MNB) is expected to keep its base interest rate unchanged at 13% as it seeks to end a more than year-long cycle of hikes.
"We warned after that meeting that there was a big risk that the MNB was acting prematurely," Capital Economics said.
"So far, (new) measures have had the intended effect of pushing up short-term money market rates and stemming the downward pressure on the currency.
"As a result, we expect the MNB will leave rates on hold and reaffirm its commitment to its new tools to limit excessive falls in the forint."
The forint EURHUF= had dropped 0.7% to 413.0 to the euro by 0903 GMT, but stayed well off all-time lows above 434.
The zloty EURPLN= fell 0.4%, remaining on the strong side of the 4.80 per euro level breached earlier this month. The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.49 per euro, continuing to find support in a Czech National Bank mandate since May to intervene in markets to prevent excessive swings.
Stock markets in central Europe were mixed on Monday, with Warsaw .WIG20 mainly showing gains.
The region's central banks have sought to cool rate hikes undertaken since last year as they battle soaring inflation that has reached double-digit rates.
With high prices and surging electricity bills, economies are slowing quickly. A monthly Czech statistics office survey on Monday showed consumer confidence touching a fresh-low.
Markets were also watching global central banks, which have quickly moved to lift their own rates.
"Ahead of us is an exciting week on the financial markets, with the meeting of the European Central Bank, preliminary GDP and inflation readings from Germany and the U.S. at the fore," Bank Millennium in Warsaw said.
"We believe that the high significance of foreign data may - after two weeks of relative peace for the Euro/dollar - be a source of indirect volatility for the Polish currency."
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Mike Harrison)
