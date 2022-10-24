CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint slides as FX pull back from recent gains

PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slipped on Monday and the Polish zloty also eased as a stronger U.S. dollar pushed central Europe's currencies lower.

Following several days of gains, currencies mostly pulled back as attention turned to a Hungarian central bank meeting on Tuesday after its policymakers sought to buck up the forint this month when it fell to record lows.

The forint has gained more than 5% since Hungary's central bank announced measures like daily deposit tenders on Oct. 14. The bank (MNB) is expected to keep its base interest rate unchanged at 13% as it seeks to end a more than year-long cycle of hikes.

"We warned after that meeting that there was a big risk that the MNB was acting prematurely," Capital Economics said.

"So far, (new) measures have had the intended effect of pushing up short-term money market rates and stemming the downward pressure on the currency.

"As a result, we expect the MNB will leave rates on hold and reaffirm its commitment to its new tools to limit excessive falls in the forint."

The forint EURHUF= had dropped 0.7% to 413.0 to the euro by 0903 GMT, but stayed well off all-time lows above 434.

The zloty EURPLN= fell 0.4%, remaining on the strong side of the 4.80 per euro level breached earlier this month. The Czech crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.49 per euro, continuing to find support in a Czech National Bank mandate since May to intervene in markets to prevent excessive swings.

Stock markets in central Europe were mixed on Monday, with Warsaw .WIG20 mainly showing gains.

The region's central banks have sought to cool rate hikes undertaken since last year as they battle soaring inflation that has reached double-digit rates.

With high prices and surging electricity bills, economies are slowing quickly. A monthly Czech statistics office survey on Monday showed consumer confidence touching a fresh-low.

Markets were also watching global central banks, which have quickly moved to lift their own rates.

"Ahead of us is an exciting week on the financial markets, with the meeting of the European Central Bank, preliminary GDP and inflation readings from Germany and the U.S. at the fore," Bank Millennium in Warsaw said.

"We believe that the high significance of foreign data may - after two weeks of relative peace for the Euro/dollar - be a source of indirect volatility for the Polish currency."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1103 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4900

24.5030

+0.05%

+1.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

413.0000

410.0000

-0.73%

-10.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7885

4.7690

-0.41%

-4.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9145

4.9130

-0.03%

+0.69%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5320

7.5335

+0.02%

-0.19%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3150

+0.07%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1163.93

1164.3300

-0.03%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40060.47

40431.97

-0.92%

-21.02%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1420.21

1411.62

+0.61%

-37.35%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10921.83

10875.61

+0.42%

-16.38%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

993.93

991.10

+0.29%

-20.83%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1919.15

1915.46

+0.19%

-7.70%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

807.24

805.48

+0.22%

-1.65%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

578.81

579.43

-0.11%

-8.95%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2390

-0.1360

+420bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.2750

-0.0950

+407bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

6.1840

-0.1860

+378bps

-16bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.8870

-0.1150

+685bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.6980

-0.2730

+650bps

-25bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

8.4900

-0.2710

+608bps

-24bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.43

7.41

7.22

7.29

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.86

17.22

16.57

16.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.00

8.26

8.24

7.43

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Mike Harrison)

