CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint recovers slightly, PMI data point to slowdown

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= recovered slightly by Wednesday midday from earlier falls after the central bank's Tuesday meeting when the bank hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months.

Even though the National Bank of Hungary signalled it would keep raising rates, including its one-week deposit rate, and the Hungarian government has embarked on fiscal tightening to rein in the budget deficit, investors see the forint as an underperformer amid surging inflation and worsening growth prospects in Central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= was 0.1% higher at 395.55 by 1033 GMT, reversing losses which drove the currency to 398.20 versus the euro earlier in the day, within a short distance of its all-time low of 400 hit in early March.

The forint has still weakened more than 6.6% this year, well underperforming its peers.

A dealer in Budapest said positioning against the forint was still negative, largely due to a dispute between Budapest and the EU over billions of euros of recovery funds which Brussels has not yet released to Hungary, and a dispute over the oil embargo against Russia which Hungary blocked to the very end.

"There is no concrete reason behind this latest bout of forint strength ... markets are looking to Thursday's central bank depo tender," he said, adding that liquidity was fairly thin. "There is a long weekend coming, there are such bouts of corrections."

DISLIKE STANCE

Fresh PMI data on Wednesday across the region showed manufacturing business sentiment easing in May, as economies brace for a slowdown due to high inflation, rising energy costs and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

"The NBH meeting does not change our view on HUF and we keep it as a dislike," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Absent any improvement in EM FX sentiment and/or resolution to the rule of law issue (between HU and the EU), we keep a dislike stance on the forint. There is risk premia in the currency and positioning is short, but we think that it's justified in the short term."

National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag pledged the bank would keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future", saying the battle against inflation would be a prolonged one.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% weaker at 4.5945 and the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 24.74.

The European Commission is likely to approve on Wednesday Poland's multi-billion euro plan for rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been blocked by a dispute over Warsaw's rule-of-law practices, EU officials said.

Budapest's main index .BUX was up 2.64%, after a big selloff last week when Hungary announced windfall taxes on banks and a range of companies along with spending cuts. The main index in Prague .PX was also higher by 0.8%. Warsaw stocks dropped half a percent.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1229 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7400

24.7130

-0.11%

+0.53%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.5500

395.9500

+0.10%

-6.61%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5945

4.5805

-0.30%

-0.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9437

4.9420

-0.03%

+0.09%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5350

7.5425

+0.10%

-0.23%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3600

117.4500

+0.08%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1320.80

1309.8800

+0.83%

N/A

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40436.16

39397.41

+2.64%

-20.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1832.96

1842.93

-0.54%

-19.14%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12509.77

12509.77

+0.00%

-4.22%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1154.08

1146.01

+0.70%

-8.08%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2076.49

2078.38

-0.09%

-0.14%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.89

830.92

+0.60%

+1.84%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

623.81

617.97

+0.95%

-1.87%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5280

0.0430

+502bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9290

-0.0980

+410bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7130

-0.0190

+360bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8160

0.1060

+630bps

+10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.9020

-0.0580

+607bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5390

-0.0860

+542bps

-8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.82

6.75

6.55

6.19

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.89

8.46

8.49

6.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.59

7.77

7.74

6.59

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and David Holmes )

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

