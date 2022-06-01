CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint recovers slightly, PMI data point to slowdown
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= recovered slightly by Wednesday midday from earlier falls after the central bank's Tuesday meeting when the bank hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months.
Even though the National Bank of Hungary signalled it would keep raising rates, including its one-week deposit rate, and the Hungarian government has embarked on fiscal tightening to rein in the budget deficit, investors see the forint as an underperformer amid surging inflation and worsening growth prospects in Central Europe.
The forint EURHUF= was 0.1% higher at 395.55 by 1033 GMT, reversing losses which drove the currency to 398.20 versus the euro earlier in the day, within a short distance of its all-time low of 400 hit in early March.
The forint has still weakened more than 6.6% this year, well underperforming its peers.
A dealer in Budapest said positioning against the forint was still negative, largely due to a dispute between Budapest and the EU over billions of euros of recovery funds which Brussels has not yet released to Hungary, and a dispute over the oil embargo against Russia which Hungary blocked to the very end.
"There is no concrete reason behind this latest bout of forint strength ... markets are looking to Thursday's central bank depo tender," he said, adding that liquidity was fairly thin. "There is a long weekend coming, there are such bouts of corrections."
DISLIKE STANCE
Fresh PMI data on Wednesday across the region showed manufacturing business sentiment easing in May, as economies brace for a slowdown due to high inflation, rising energy costs and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.
"The NBH meeting does not change our view on HUF and we keep it as a dislike," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"Absent any improvement in EM FX sentiment and/or resolution to the rule of law issue (between HU and the EU), we keep a dislike stance on the forint. There is risk premia in the currency and positioning is short, but we think that it's justified in the short term."
National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag pledged the bank would keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future", saying the battle against inflation would be a prolonged one.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.3% weaker at 4.5945 and the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 24.74.
The European Commission is likely to approve on Wednesday Poland's multi-billion euro plan for rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been blocked by a dispute over Warsaw's rule-of-law practices, EU officials said.
Budapest's main index .BUX was up 2.64%, after a big selloff last week when Hungary announced windfall taxes on banks and a range of companies along with spending cuts. The main index in Prague .PX was also higher by 0.8%. Warsaw stocks dropped half a percent.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1229 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7400
24.7130
-0.11%
+0.53%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.5500
395.9500
+0.10%
-6.61%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5945
4.5805
-0.30%
-0.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9437
4.9420
-0.03%
+0.09%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5350
7.5425
+0.10%
-0.23%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3600
117.4500
+0.08%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1320.80
1309.8800
+0.83%
N/A
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40436.16
39397.41
+2.64%
-20.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1832.96
1842.93
-0.54%
-19.14%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12509.77
12509.77
+0.00%
-4.22%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1154.08
1146.01
+0.70%
-8.08%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2076.49
2078.38
-0.09%
-0.14%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.89
830.92
+0.60%
+1.84%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
623.81
617.97
+0.95%
-1.87%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5280
0.0430
+502bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9290
-0.0980
+410bps
-9bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7130
-0.0190
+360bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8160
0.1060
+630bps
+10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.9020
-0.0580
+607bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5390
-0.0860
+542bps
-8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.82
6.75
6.55
6.19
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.89
8.46
8.49
6.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.59
7.77
7.74
6.59
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and David Holmes )
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
