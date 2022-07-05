CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint plunges to record low, bond yields jump

By Luiza Ilie and Anita Komuves

BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint plunged to a record low on Tuesday while long-term government bond yields jumped as global fears of recession and a firming dollar added to local concerns about a high budget deficit and a row with the European Union.

The forint was down 1.78% on the day and at 1405 GMT traded at 409.50 per euro, a new historic low. The currency is central Europe's worst performer as it has shed more than 9% versus the euro so far this year.

"The global mood is sour and the forint is the most vulnerable in the region, and will stay so until issues with the EU and the budget are resolved," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint has recently been pressured by a high budget deficit, the lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds, the introduction of a windfall taxes on banks and certain companies and soaring inflation, traders and analysts have said.

Last week the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 185 basis points and its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points, bringing both key rates to 7.75%. The forint jumped after the rate hikes but soon gave up its gains.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields rose about 35-40 basis points on Tuesday and the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.40%, a fixed-income trader said.

"After the big rate hike the market expected a turnaround in the forint's weakening trend, and local buyers appeared and yields dropped. But with the forint nearing 410, they are trying to get rid of what they bought last week," the trader said.

Elsewhere in the region, Polish and Romanian central bankers were expected to hike their benchmark interest rates this week.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.9% weaker, while the Romanian leu EURRON=, tightly controlled by the central bank, was flat.

In Romania, policymakers were expected to hike the key rate by 75 basis point to 4.50% on Wednesday, still the lowest among its regional peers.

Polish central bankers were also expected to hike by 75 basis points on Thursday.

"The zloty remains under moderate pressure from the external environment," Bank Millennium said in a note. "A 75bp rate hike consistent with the consensus would be relatively neutral for the zloty valuation."

Stocks in the region fell, tracking global markets, with Warsaw's .WIG20 blue chip index falling 3.24%. Budapest's equities shed 1.82% while Bucharest's .BETI fell 1%.

Markets in Prague were closed for a national holiday and were due to reopen on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1605 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7560

24.7430

-0.05%

+0.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

409.5000

402.2000

-1.78%

-9.79%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7615

4.7185

-0.90%

-3.58%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9445

4.9460

+0.03%

+0.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5275

+0.03%

-0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.3800

+0.07%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1212.59

1212.5900

+0.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38983.78

39707.19

-1.82%

-23.14%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1638.18

1693.10

-3.24%

-27.74%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12244.81

12368.83

-1.00%

-6.25%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1112.92

1118.21

-0.47%

-11.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1998.75

2003.01

-0.21%

-3.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

843.81

838.45

+0.64%

+2.81%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

610.36

609.24

+0.18%

-3.98%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2230

-0.0060

+578bps

+18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3410

-0.0030

+446bps

+17bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5750

-0.1140

+337bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.8270

-0.0070

+739bps

+18bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1440

0.1530

+626bps

+33bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6920

0.1070

+549bps

+25bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.51

7.42

6.80

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.83

11.15

11.14

8.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.17

8.20

8.05

7.08

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Alison Williams)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.