CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint plunges to record low, bond yields jump
By Luiza Ilie and Anita Komuves
BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST, July 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint plunged to a record low on Tuesday while long-term government bond yields jumped as global fears of recession and a firming dollar added to local concerns about a high budget deficit and a row with the European Union.
The forint was down 1.78% on the day and at 1405 GMT traded at 409.50 per euro, a new historic low. The currency is central Europe's worst performer as it has shed more than 9% versus the euro so far this year.
"The global mood is sour and the forint is the most vulnerable in the region, and will stay so until issues with the EU and the budget are resolved," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint has recently been pressured by a high budget deficit, the lack of agreement with the European Union over pandemic recovery funds, the introduction of a windfall taxes on banks and certain companies and soaring inflation, traders and analysts have said.
Last week the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 185 basis points and its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points, bringing both key rates to 7.75%. The forint jumped after the rate hikes but soon gave up its gains.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields rose about 35-40 basis points on Tuesday and the yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.40%, a fixed-income trader said.
"After the big rate hike the market expected a turnaround in the forint's weakening trend, and local buyers appeared and yields dropped. But with the forint nearing 410, they are trying to get rid of what they bought last week," the trader said.
Elsewhere in the region, Polish and Romanian central bankers were expected to hike their benchmark interest rates this week.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.9% weaker, while the Romanian leu EURRON=, tightly controlled by the central bank, was flat.
In Romania, policymakers were expected to hike the key rate by 75 basis point to 4.50% on Wednesday, still the lowest among its regional peers.
Polish central bankers were also expected to hike by 75 basis points on Thursday.
"The zloty remains under moderate pressure from the external environment," Bank Millennium said in a note. "A 75bp rate hike consistent with the consensus would be relatively neutral for the zloty valuation."
Stocks in the region fell, tracking global markets, with Warsaw's .WIG20 blue chip index falling 3.24%. Budapest's equities shed 1.82% while Bucharest's .BETI fell 1%.
Markets in Prague were closed for a national holiday and were due to reopen on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1605 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7560
24.7430
-0.05%
+0.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.5000
402.2000
-1.78%
-9.79%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7615
4.7185
-0.90%
-3.58%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9445
4.9460
+0.03%
+0.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5275
+0.03%
-0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.3800
+0.07%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1212.59
1212.5900
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38983.78
39707.19
-1.82%
-23.14%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1638.18
1693.10
-3.24%
-27.74%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12244.81
12368.83
-1.00%
-6.25%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1112.92
1118.21
-0.47%
-11.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1998.75
2003.01
-0.21%
-3.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
843.81
838.45
+0.64%
+2.81%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
610.36
609.24
+0.18%
-3.98%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2230
-0.0060
+578bps
+18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3410
-0.0030
+446bps
+17bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5750
-0.1140
+337bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.8270
-0.0070
+739bps
+18bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1440
0.1530
+626bps
+33bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6920
0.1070
+549bps
+25bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.51
7.42
6.80
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.83
11.15
11.14
8.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.17
8.20
8.05
7.08
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
