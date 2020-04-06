CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint pares gains after PM unveils stimulus plan

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint gave up some of its early gains versus the euro by Monday afternoon after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package.
Orban said Hungary would raise this year's budget deficit to 2.7% of economic output from 1% to help finance a package amounting to between 18% and 20% of gross domestic product (GDP), including the central bank's programmes.
The measures will include subsidised loans to Hungarian companies, Orban said. The government was also ready to pay some of the wage costs of companies in case they are forced to cut working hours, among other measures.
Some of the forint's early gains melted away after Orban's statement, leaving the currency up 0.65% at 365.50 by 1133 GMT, having been up more than 1% earlier in the session.
"Orban's message was somewhat confusing by not making clear the difference between the monetary and the fiscal measures and by not stressing that this is not a 18%-20% loosening of fiscal policy," a Budapest-based trader said, also noting a rise in government bond yields.
"Fifteen- to 20-year government bond yields are up by 15 basis points today while all other tenors are up 4 basis points, with very little trade going on," the trader said. The Hungarian government agency responsible for bonds only updates its site on Eikon once a day.
The forint plunged last week to record lows near 370 to the euro on a number of factors including a government move to secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus.
It regained some strength after the central bank on Wednesday announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate, which some analysts called an implicit rate hike.
Central European currencies and stock indexes firmed on Monday, with Prague's equities leading gains as a slowdown in the growth of the coronavirus over the weekend lifted the mood in major markets around the world.
Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 strengthened 3.1% and Bucharest .BETI gained 2.5%.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.42% at 4.5600 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.72% and stocks .PX were up 3.35% as the country reported a slower daily percentage rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.
Czech bond yields have stabilised, with dealers saying demand is still strong for the country's paper on secondary markets, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets.
The Finance Ministry has sold a large amount of bonds and treasury bills in primary auctions in recent weeks and has also been selling some in the secondary market.
The Polish Finance Ministry will offer T-bills worth between 2.0 and 4.0 billion zlotys at tender on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1333 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.6000
27.8000
+0.72%
-7.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.5000
367.8000
+0.63%
-9.40%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5600
4.5790
+0.42%
-6.66%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8310
4.8310
+0.00%
-0.88%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6255
7.6305
+0.07%
-2.36%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4400
117.5200
+0.07%
+0.11%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
800.29
774.3400
+3.35%
-28.27%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32797.24
32265.92
+1.65%
-28.83%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1553.37
1506.48
+3.11%
-27.75%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7710.96
7525.60
+2.46%
-22.71%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
736.71
716.62
+2.80%
-20.43%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1582.99
1504.98
+5.18%
-21.53%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
664.25
645.32
+2.93%
-17.14%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
427.28
423.34
+0.93%
-24.79%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.0120
0.0480
+166bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2030
0.0060
+181bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4970
0.0820
+192bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9850
-0.0940
+163bps
-10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3440
0.0520
+195bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.6750
-0.0070
+210bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.37
0.47
1.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.12
1.05
1.14
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.59
0.41
0.41
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by David Holmes )
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
