CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint pares gains after PM unveils stimulus plan

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint gave up some of its early gains versus the euro by Monday afternoon after Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package.

Orban said Hungary would raise this year's budget deficit to 2.7% of economic output from 1% to help finance a package amounting to between 18% and 20% of gross domestic product (GDP), including the central bank's programmes.

The measures will include subsidised loans to Hungarian companies, Orban said. The government was also ready to pay some of the wage costs of companies in case they are forced to cut working hours, among other measures.

Some of the forint's early gains melted away after Orban's statement, leaving the currency up 0.65% at 365.50 by 1133 GMT, having been up more than 1% earlier in the session.

"Orban's message was somewhat confusing by not making clear the difference between the monetary and the fiscal measures and by not stressing that this is not a 18%-20% loosening of fiscal policy," a Budapest-based trader said, also noting a rise in government bond yields.

"Fifteen- to 20-year government bond yields are up by 15 basis points today while all other tenors are up 4 basis points, with very little trade going on," the trader said. The Hungarian government agency responsible for bonds only updates its site on Eikon once a day.

The forint plunged last week to record lows near 370 to the euro on a number of factors including a government move to secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus.

It regained some strength after the central bank on Wednesday announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate, which some analysts called an implicit rate hike.

Central European currencies and stock indexes firmed on Monday, with Prague's equities leading gains as a slowdown in the growth of the coronavirus over the weekend lifted the mood in major markets around the world.

Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 strengthened 3.1% and Bucharest .BETI gained 2.5%.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.42% at 4.5600 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.72% and stocks .PX were up 3.35% as the country reported a slower daily percentage rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Czech bond yields have stabilised, with dealers saying demand is still strong for the country's paper on secondary markets, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets.

The Finance Ministry has sold a large amount of bonds and treasury bills in primary auctions in recent weeks and has also been selling some in the secondary market.

The Polish Finance Ministry will offer T-bills worth between 2.0 and 4.0 billion zlotys at tender on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1333 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.6000

27.8000

+0.72%

-7.86%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.5000

367.8000

+0.63%

-9.40%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5600

4.5790

+0.42%

-6.66%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8310

4.8310

+0.00%

-0.88%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6255

7.6305

+0.07%

-2.36%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4400

117.5200

+0.07%

+0.11%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

800.29

774.3400

+3.35%

-28.27%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32797.24

32265.92

+1.65%

-28.83%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1553.37

1506.48

+3.11%

-27.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7710.96

7525.60

+2.46%

-22.71%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

736.71

716.62

+2.80%

-20.43%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1582.99

1504.98

+5.18%

-21.53%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

664.25

645.32

+2.93%

-17.14%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

427.28

423.34

+0.93%

-24.79%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.0120

0.0480

+166bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2030

0.0060

+181bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4970

0.0820

+192bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9850

-0.0940

+163bps

-10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3440

0.0520

+195bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.6750

-0.0070

+210bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.47

1.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.12

1.05

1.14

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.59

0.41

0.41

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

