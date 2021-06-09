CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint leads gains on rate hike expectations, markets eye Polish cenbank
By 1000 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.4% against the euro at 347.1500. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were each up 0.2%.
Poland's central bank is expected to leave its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% at its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, although inflation stood well above target at 4.8% in May.
While central bank governor Adam Glapinski has previously said that rates are likely to remain on hold until 2022, some economists now expect a rate hike this year.
"The MPC's wording might become increasingly restrictive, for example by stating that inflation risks are to the upside or that rate hikes might have to be debated over the coming months rather than in mid-2022," Commerzbank said in a note.
"We nonetheless remain cautious: even in case of a symbolic rate hike the real interest rate will remain clearly in negative territory over the coming quarters and will prevent a sustainable appreciation trend of the zloty medium-term."
Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat on the day. Analysts expect Romania's central bank to keep rates on hold at 1.25% throughout this year. Policymakers expect inflation at 4.1% in December, above their 1.5-3.5% target.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Bucharest's bluechip index .BETI up 0.6% and Prague's equities .PX 0.3% higher. Budapest's .BUX was down 1.4% and Warsaw's .WIG20 inched 0.2% lower.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1215 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3850
25.4250
+0.16%
+3.32%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.1500
348.6900
+0.44%
+4.49%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4540
4.4645
+0.24%
+2.36%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9235
4.9240
+0.01%
-1.19%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4955
7.4983
+0.04%
+0.69%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4900
117.5850
+0.08%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1181.22
1177.9900
+0.27%
+15.00%
Budapest
.BUX
47821.56
48546.45
-1.49%
+13.57%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2232.84
2237.61
-0.21%
+12.54%
Bucharest
.BETI
11387.54
11317.40
+0.62%
+16.13%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1130.73
1135.59
-0.43%
+25.52%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1950.21
1949.56
+0.03%
+12.13%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
782.34
780.08
+0.29%
+4.51%
Sofia
.SOFIX
538.09
535.17
+0.55%
+20.24%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3020
-0.0170
+097bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5100
-0.0120
+213bps
+1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7250
-0.0060
+197bps
+1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4730
0.0500
+115bps
+6bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2910
-0.0210
+191bps
+0bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8450
-0.0320
+209bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.74
1.00
1.32
0.41
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.32
1.55
1.71
0.92
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.38
0.57
0.78
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.