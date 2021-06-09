CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint leads gains on rate hike expectations, markets eye Polish cenbank

By 1000 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.4% against the euro at 347.1500. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were each up 0.2%.

Poland's central bank is expected to leave its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% at its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, although inflation stood well above target at 4.8% in May.

While central bank governor Adam Glapinski has previously said that rates are likely to remain on hold until 2022, some economists now expect a rate hike this year.

"The MPC's wording might become increasingly restrictive, for example by stating that inflation risks are to the upside or that rate hikes might have to be debated over the coming months rather than in mid-2022," Commerzbank said in a note.

"We nonetheless remain cautious: even in case of a symbolic rate hike the real interest rate will remain clearly in negative territory over the coming quarters and will prevent a sustainable appreciation trend of the zloty medium-term."

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat on the day. Analysts expect Romania's central bank to keep rates on hold at 1.25% throughout this year. Policymakers expect inflation at 4.1% in December, above their 1.5-3.5% target.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Bucharest's bluechip index .BETI up 0.6% and Prague's equities .PX 0.3% higher. Budapest's .BUX was down 1.4% and Warsaw's .WIG20 inched 0.2% lower.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1215 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 Czech crown EURCZK= 25.3850 25.4250 +0.16% +3.32% Hungary forint EURHUF= 347.1500 348.6900 +0.44% +4.49% Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.4540 4.4645 +0.24% +2.36% Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9235 4.9240 +0.01% -1.19% Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.4955 7.4983 +0.04% +0.69% Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.4900 117.5850 +0.08% +0.07% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2021 Prague .PX 1181.22 1177.9900 +0.27% +15.00% Budapest .BUX 47821.56 48546.45 -1.49% +13.57% Warsaw .WIG20 2232.84 2237.61 -0.21% +12.54% Bucharest .BETI 11387.54 11317.40 +0.62% +16.13% Ljubljana .SBITOP 1130.73 1135.59 -0.43% +25.52% Zagreb .CRBEX 1950.21 1949.56 +0.03% +12.13% Belgrade .BELEX15 782.34 780.08 +0.29% +4.51% Sofia .SOFIX 538.09 535.17 +0.55% +20.24% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.3020 -0.0170 +097bps -1bps 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.5100 -0.0120 +213bps +1bps 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.7250 -0.0060 +197bps +1bps Poland 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.4730 0.0500 +115bps +6bps 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.2910 -0.0210 +191bps +0bps 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.8450 -0.0320 +209bps -1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.74 1.00 1.32 0.41 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 1.32 1.55 1.71 0.92 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.38 0.57 0.78 0.21 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

