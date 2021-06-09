CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint leads gains on rate hike expectations, markets eye Polish cenbank

Contributors
Luiza Ilie Reuters
Anita Komuves Reuters
Alan Charlish Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LASZLO BALOGH

The Hungarian forint led gains among central and eastern European currencies on Wednesday as the central bank bolstered expectations of a rate hike later this month, while the Polish zloty was also firmer ahead of a central bank meeting.

By 1000 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 0.4% against the euro at 347.1500. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were each up 0.2%.

Poland's central bank is expected to leave its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1% at its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday, although inflation stood well above target at 4.8% in May.

While central bank governor Adam Glapinski has previously said that rates are likely to remain on hold until 2022, some economists now expect a rate hike this year.

"The MPC's wording might become increasingly restrictive, for example by stating that inflation risks are to the upside or that rate hikes might have to be debated over the coming months rather than in mid-2022," Commerzbank said in a note.

"We nonetheless remain cautious: even in case of a symbolic rate hike the real interest rate will remain clearly in negative territory over the coming quarters and will prevent a sustainable appreciation trend of the zloty medium-term."

Elsewhere in the region, the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat on the day. Analysts expect Romania's central bank to keep rates on hold at 1.25% throughout this year. Policymakers expect inflation at 4.1% in December, above their 1.5-3.5% target.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Bucharest's bluechip index .BETI up 0.6% and Prague's equities .PX 0.3% higher. Budapest's .BUX was down 1.4% and Warsaw's .WIG20 inched 0.2% lower.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1215 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3850

25.4250

+0.16%

+3.32%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.1500

348.6900

+0.44%

+4.49%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4540

4.4645

+0.24%

+2.36%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9235

4.9240

+0.01%

-1.19%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4955

7.4983

+0.04%

+0.69%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4900

117.5850

+0.08%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1181.22

1177.9900

+0.27%

+15.00%

Budapest

.BUX

47821.56

48546.45

-1.49%

+13.57%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2232.84

2237.61

-0.21%

+12.54%

Bucharest

.BETI

11387.54

11317.40

+0.62%

+16.13%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1130.73

1135.59

-0.43%

+25.52%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1950.21

1949.56

+0.03%

+12.13%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

782.34

780.08

+0.29%

+4.51%

Sofia

.SOFIX

538.09

535.17

+0.55%

+20.24%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3020

-0.0170

+097bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5100

-0.0120

+213bps

+1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7250

-0.0060

+197bps

+1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4730

0.0500

+115bps

+6bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2910

-0.0210

+191bps

+0bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8450

-0.0320

+209bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.74

1.00

1.32

0.41

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.32

1.55

1.71

0.92

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.38

0.57

0.78

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More