CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint leads gains as markets await stimulus measures

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes and currencies firmed on Monday, with the Hungarian forint leading gains, as a slowdown in the growth of the coronavirus over the weekend lifted the mood in major markets around the world.
The forint EURHUF= gained more than 1% and was trading at 363.65 versus the euro, while Budapest's stock index .BUX was up 1.8%, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban was set to announce details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package.
"Investors seem to be waiting for a miracle, and that strengthens the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "However, we do not yet know if these measures will have the desired long-term effect and help the economy."
A few details of the measures, amounting to between 18% and 22% of Hungary's GDP, were announced by Orban's chief of staff on Saturday.
Gergely Gulyas said the government had created a $2 billion special fund to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, which will include contributions from banks and foreign retailers.
Domestic banks will be expected to pay 55 billion forints ($163 million) into the fund this year, with multinational retailers adding 36 billion.
The forint plunged last week to record lows near 370 to the euro on a number of factors including a government move to secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus.
It regained some strength after the central bank on Wednesday announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate, which some analysts called an implicit rate hike.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.35% at 4.563 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
Stock indexes were up across the region. Warsaw outperformed with a near 3% advance.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.51% and equities .PX were up 1.7% as the country reported a slower daily percentage rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.
Czech bond yields have stabilised, with dealers saying demand is still strong for the country's paper on secondary markets, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets.
The Finance Ministry has sold a large amount of bonds and treasury bills in primary auctions in the past few weeks and has also been selling some in the secondary market.
The Polish Finance Ministry will offer T-bills worth between 2.0 and 4.0 billion zlotys at tender on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1010 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.6600
27.8000
+0.51%
-8.05%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.6500
367.8000
+1.14%
-8.94%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5630
4.5790
+0.35%
-6.72%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8295
4.8310
+0.03%
-0.85%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6266
7.6305
+0.05%
-2.38%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5200
+0.00%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
787.44
774.3400
+1.69%
-29.42%
Budapest
.BUX
32833.13
32265.92
+1.76%
-28.75%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1550.33
1506.48
+2.91%
-27.89%
Bucharest
.BETI
7663.22
7525.60
+1.83%
-23.19%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
737.25
716.62
+2.88%
-20.37%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1557.70
1504.98
+3.50%
-22.79%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
648.31
645.32
+0.46%
-19.13%
Sofia
.SOFIX
428.34
423.34
+1.18%
-24.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.0180
0.0540
+167bps
+5bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.1380
-0.0590
+174bps
-7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4910
0.0770
+191bps
+6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.9850
-0.0940
+164bps
-10bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3440
0.0520
+194bps
+4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7010
0.0000
+212bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.35
0.37
0.43
1.01
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.09
1.02
1.12
0.92
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.54
0.42
0.38
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by David Holmes )
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.