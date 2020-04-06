CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint leads gains as markets await stimulus measures

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Central European stock indexes and currencies firmed on Monday, with the Hungarian forint leading gains, as a slowdown in the growth of the coronavirus over the weekend lifted the mood in major markets around the world.

The forint EURHUF= gained more than 1% and was trading at 363.65 versus the euro, while Budapest's stock index .BUX was up 1.8%, as Prime Minister Viktor Orban was set to announce details of a $30 billion economic stimulus package.

"Investors seem to be waiting for a miracle, and that strengthens the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "However, we do not yet know if these measures will have the desired long-term effect and help the economy."

A few details of the measures, amounting to between 18% and 22% of Hungary's GDP, were announced by Orban's chief of staff on Saturday.

Gergely Gulyas said the government had created a $2 billion special fund to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, which will include contributions from banks and foreign retailers.

Domestic banks will be expected to pay 55 billion forints ($163 million) into the fund this year, with multinational retailers adding 36 billion.

The forint plunged last week to record lows near 370 to the euro on a number of factors including a government move to secure open-ended emergency powers to fight the coronavirus.

It regained some strength after the central bank on Wednesday announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate, which some analysts called an implicit rate hike.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.35% at 4.563 versus the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

Stock indexes were up across the region. Warsaw outperformed with a near 3% advance.

The Czech crown EURCZK= gained 0.51% and equities .PX were up 1.7% as the country reported a slower daily percentage rise in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Czech bond yields have stabilised, with dealers saying demand is still strong for the country's paper on secondary markets, boosted by risk-on sentiment in markets.

The Finance Ministry has sold a large amount of bonds and treasury bills in primary auctions in the past few weeks and has also been selling some in the secondary market.

The Polish Finance Ministry will offer T-bills worth between 2.0 and 4.0 billion zlotys at tender on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1010 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.6600

27.8000

+0.51%

-8.05%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.6500

367.8000

+1.14%

-8.94%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5630

4.5790

+0.35%

-6.72%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8295

4.8310

+0.03%

-0.85%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6266

7.6305

+0.05%

-2.38%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5200

+0.00%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

787.44

774.3400

+1.69%

-29.42%

Budapest

.BUX

32833.13

32265.92

+1.76%

-28.75%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1550.33

1506.48

+2.91%

-27.89%

Bucharest

.BETI

7663.22

7525.60

+1.83%

-23.19%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

737.25

716.62

+2.88%

-20.37%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1557.70

1504.98

+3.50%

-22.79%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

648.31

645.32

+0.46%

-19.13%

Sofia

.SOFIX

428.34

423.34

+1.18%

-24.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.0180

0.0540

+167bps

+5bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.1380

-0.0590

+174bps

-7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4910

0.0770

+191bps

+6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.9850

-0.0940

+164bps

-10bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3440

0.0520

+194bps

+4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7010

0.0000

+212bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.35

0.37

0.43

1.01

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.09

1.02

1.12

0.92

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.54

0.42

0.38

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by David Holmes )

