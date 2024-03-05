CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint hovers around lowest in nearly a year

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was steady near an almost one year low on Tuesday while the zloty eased from its recent highs before rate setters convene on Wednesday.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 396.2 to the euro at 0850 GMT. It lost 1.36% against the single currency last week when the central bank cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 9%, narrowing the rate-differential that had supported the Hungarian currency since an emergency hike in October 2022 introduced an 18% effective rate.
Those high rates slammed the brakes on Hungary's economy with fourth-quarter growth HUGDPF=ECIflat on the year, prompting the government to urge the central bank to speed up its easing policy as inflation returns to target.
"The HUF... has been leading in terms of volatility in the region for the last few days, driven more by the discussion between the government and the central bank on where the terminal rate should be," ING said in a note.
"The markets are currently pricing in slightly above 5% in the one-year horizon."
Polish rate-setters start a two day meeting on Wednesday and are expected to hold interest rates for a fifth straight month amid continued fiscal uncertainty. The central bank will also release its updated economic forecast.
"We do not expect that zloty's valuation to 'get going' due to the outcome of the Monetary Policy Council meeting or the National Bank of Poland governor's conference," Bank Millennium said in a note.
The zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.32, down 0.1%.
The Czech crown EURCZK= also eased 0.1% to 25.39.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0950 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3900
25.3750
-0.06%
-2.71%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.2000
396.1000
-0.03%
-3.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3240
4.3215
-0.06%
+0.47%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9722
4.9711
-0.02%
+0.04%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.2250
+0.08%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1450.82
1447.5000
+0.23%
+2.60%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
66247.95
66319.50
-0.11%
+9.28%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2377.75
2398.38
-0.86%
+1.48%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16166.35
16129.36
+0.23%
+5.17%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5970
-0.0050
+071bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5880
-0.0090
+119bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7560
-0.0060
+139bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0010
-0.0210
+211bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1130
-0.0250
+271bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2210
-0.0330
+286bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.77
3.81
3.25
5.98
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.60
5.84
5.76
8.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.80
5.63
5.33
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
