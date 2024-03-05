CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint hovers around lowest in nearly a year

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was steady near an almost one year low on Tuesday while the zloty eased from its recent highs before rate setters convene on Wednesday.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 396.2 to the euro at 0850 GMT. It lost 1.36% against the single currency last week when the central bank cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 9%, narrowing the rate-differential that had supported the Hungarian currency since an emergency hike in October 2022 introduced an 18% effective rate.

Those high rates slammed the brakes on Hungary's economy with fourth-quarter growth HUGDPF=ECIflat on the year, prompting the government to urge the central bank to speed up its easing policy as inflation returns to target.

"The HUF... has been leading in terms of volatility in the region for the last few days, driven more by the discussion between the government and the central bank on where the terminal rate should be," ING said in a note.

"The markets are currently pricing in slightly above 5% in the one-year horizon."

Polish rate-setters start a two day meeting on Wednesday and are expected to hold interest rates for a fifth straight month amid continued fiscal uncertainty. The central bank will also release its updated economic forecast.

"We do not expect that zloty's valuation to 'get going' due to the outcome of the Monetary Policy Council meeting or the National Bank of Poland governor's conference," Bank Millennium said in a note.

The zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.32, down 0.1%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= also eased 0.1% to 25.39.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0950 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2024 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.3900 25.3750 -0.06% -2.71% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 396.2000 396.1000 -0.03% -3.28% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3240 4.3215 -0.06% +0.47% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9722 4.9711 -0.02% +0.04% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1300 117.2250 +0.08% +0.10% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2024 .PX Prague .PX 1450.82 1447.5000 +0.23% +2.60% .BUX Budapest .BUX 66247.95 66319.50 -0.11% +9.28% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2377.75 2398.38 -0.86% +1.48% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 16166.35 16129.36 +0.23% +5.17% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.5970 -0.0050 +071bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.5880 -0.0090 +119bps +1bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.7560 -0.0060 +139bps +3bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.0010 -0.0210 +211bps -1bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.1130 -0.0250 +271bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.2210 -0.0330 +286bps +0bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.77 3.81 3.25 5.98 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 6.60 5.84 5.76 8.21 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 5.80 5.63 5.33 5.85 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.