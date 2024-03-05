News & Insights

PX

CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint hovers around lowest in nearly a year

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

March 05, 2024 — 04:27 am EST

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, March 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint was steady near an almost one year low on Tuesday while the zloty eased from its recent highs before rate setters convene on Wednesday.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 396.2 to the euro at 0850 GMT. It lost 1.36% against the single currency last week when the central bank cut its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 9%, narrowing the rate-differential that had supported the Hungarian currency since an emergency hike in October 2022 introduced an 18% effective rate.

Those high rates slammed the brakes on Hungary's economy with fourth-quarter growth HUGDPF=ECIflat on the year, prompting the government to urge the central bank to speed up its easing policy as inflation returns to target.

"The HUF... has been leading in terms of volatility in the region for the last few days, driven more by the discussion between the government and the central bank on where the terminal rate should be," ING said in a note.

"The markets are currently pricing in slightly above 5% in the one-year horizon."

Polish rate-setters start a two day meeting on Wednesday and are expected to hold interest rates for a fifth straight month amid continued fiscal uncertainty. The central bank will also release its updated economic forecast.

"We do not expect that zloty's valuation to 'get going' due to the outcome of the Monetary Policy Council meeting or the National Bank of Poland governor's conference," Bank Millennium said in a note.

The zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.32, down 0.1%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= also eased 0.1% to 25.39.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0950 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3900

25.3750

-0.06%

-2.71%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.2000

396.1000

-0.03%

-3.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3240

4.3215

-0.06%

+0.47%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9722

4.9711

-0.02%

+0.04%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.2250

+0.08%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1450.82

1447.5000

+0.23%

+2.60%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

66247.95

66319.50

-0.11%

+9.28%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2377.75

2398.38

-0.86%

+1.48%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16166.35

16129.36

+0.23%

+5.17%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5970

-0.0050

+071bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5880

-0.0090

+119bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7560

-0.0060

+139bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0010

-0.0210

+211bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1130

-0.0250

+271bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2210

-0.0330

+286bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.77

3.81

3.25

5.98

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.60

5.84

5.76

8.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.80

5.63

5.33

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.