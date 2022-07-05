CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint hits record low, stocks weaken

By 0950 GMT, blue chip indexes in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were each down 1.0% on the day, while Bucharest's .BETI fell 0.8%.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 406.0000 per euro, a record low and down 0.9% on the day. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.7% weaker, while the Romanian leu EURRON=, tightly controlled by the central bank, was flat.

"The firming of the dollar puts pressure on the forint, while some market players could be trying to push the central bank towards raising its one-week deposit rate by more than 30 basis points on Thursday by weakening the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This means that the forint could keep easing until Thursday."

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and sets the interest rate every Thursday. Last week, it raised its base rate by 185 basis points and its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points, bringing both rates to 7.75%.

The forint is central Europe's worst performer so far this year, losing more than 9% versus the euro, kept down by soaring inflation, negative real interest rates and a lack of agreement between the Hungarian government and Brussels over the release of EU funds.

In Romania, policymakers are expected to hike the key rate by 75 basis point to 4.50% on Wednesday, still the lowest among its regional peers.

However, BCR bank said in a research note tight liquidity control kept market rates elevated which led to "tighter monetary conditions than suggested by the key rate".

Polish central bankers are also expected to hike by 75 basis points on Thursday.

"The zloty remains under moderate pressure from the external environment," Bank Millennium said in a note. "Waiting for the outcome of Thursday's meeting of the Monetary Policy Council and the Friday conference of the President of the National Bank of Poland prevent the zloty from weakening more."

"A 75bp rate hike consistent with the consensus would be relatively neutral for the zloty valuation."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1211 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7440

24.7430

-0.00%

+0.52%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

405.5000

402.2000

-0.81%

-8.91%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7410

4.7185

-0.47%

-3.16%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9439

4.9460

+0.04%

+0.09%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5275

+0.05%

-0.09%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3300

117.3800

+0.04%

+0.21%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1212.59

1212.5900

+0.00%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

39398.83

39707.19

-0.78%

-22.32%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1678.69

1693.10

-0.85%

-25.95%

Bucharest

.BETI

12252.49

12368.83

-0.94%

-6.19%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1117.33

1118.21

-0.08%

-11.00%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1999.29

2003.01

-0.19%

-3.85%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

838.01

838.45

-0.05%

+2.10%

Sofia

.SOFIX

610.32

609.24

+0.18%

-3.99%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2230

-0.0060

+569bps

+8bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3410

-0.0030

+437bps

+8bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5750

-0.1140

+330bps

-5bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.6860

-0.1480

+715bps

-6bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0440

0.0530

+607bps

+14bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5640

-0.0210

+529bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.51

7.42

6.80

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.79

10.89

10.95

8.51

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.97

8.02

7.81

7.08

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

