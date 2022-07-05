CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint hits record low, stocks weaken
By 0950 GMT, blue chip indexes in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were each down 1.0% on the day, while Bucharest's .BETI fell 0.8%.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 406.0000 per euro, a record low and down 0.9% on the day. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.7% weaker, while the Romanian leu EURRON=, tightly controlled by the central bank, was flat.
"The firming of the dollar puts pressure on the forint, while some market players could be trying to push the central bank towards raising its one-week deposit rate by more than 30 basis points on Thursday by weakening the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This means that the forint could keep easing until Thursday."
The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and sets the interest rate every Thursday. Last week, it raised its base rate by 185 basis points and its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points, bringing both rates to 7.75%.
The forint is central Europe's worst performer so far this year, losing more than 9% versus the euro, kept down by soaring inflation, negative real interest rates and a lack of agreement between the Hungarian government and Brussels over the release of EU funds.
In Romania, policymakers are expected to hike the key rate by 75 basis point to 4.50% on Wednesday, still the lowest among its regional peers.
However, BCR bank said in a research note tight liquidity control kept market rates elevated which led to "tighter monetary conditions than suggested by the key rate".
Polish central bankers are also expected to hike by 75 basis points on Thursday.
"The zloty remains under moderate pressure from the external environment," Bank Millennium said in a note. "Waiting for the outcome of Thursday's meeting of the Monetary Policy Council and the Friday conference of the President of the National Bank of Poland prevent the zloty from weakening more."
"A 75bp rate hike consistent with the consensus would be relatively neutral for the zloty valuation."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1211 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7440
24.7430
-0.00%
+0.52%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
405.5000
402.2000
-0.81%
-8.91%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7410
4.7185
-0.47%
-3.16%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9439
4.9460
+0.04%
+0.09%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5240
7.5275
+0.05%
-0.09%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3300
117.3800
+0.04%
+0.21%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1212.59
1212.5900
+0.00%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
39398.83
39707.19
-0.78%
-22.32%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1678.69
1693.10
-0.85%
-25.95%
Bucharest
.BETI
12252.49
12368.83
-0.94%
-6.19%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1117.33
1118.21
-0.08%
-11.00%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1999.29
2003.01
-0.19%
-3.85%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.01
838.45
-0.05%
+2.10%
Sofia
.SOFIX
610.32
609.24
+0.18%
-3.99%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2230
-0.0060
+569bps
+8bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3410
-0.0030
+437bps
+8bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5750
-0.1140
+330bps
-5bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.6860
-0.1480
+715bps
-6bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0440
0.0530
+607bps
+14bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5640
-0.0210
+529bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.51
7.42
6.80
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.79
10.89
10.95
8.51
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.97
8.02
7.81
7.08
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Barbara Lewis)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.