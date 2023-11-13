CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint hits fresh high for fourth day, other FX weaken

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed to a new multi-month high for the fourth straight session on Monday, the sole gainer in central Europe as a stronger dollar put a brake on other currencies.

The forint EURHUF= traded 0.2% up at 376.85 to the euro, just off a session high of 376.25, its strongest level in almost four months.

"Positive real interest rates strengthen the forint, technically we can firm all the way to 374," a Budapest-based trader said.

With the European Union's highest interest rates even after the central bank has eased policy since May, the forint has gained around 6% since the start of 2023.

Markets will be watching preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data release on Tuesday for more clues on the path of interest rates ahead after the Hungarian central bank slowed its pace of easing.

GDP data on Tuesday from elsewhere in the region is likely to show a slow recovery as economies struggle to rebound from high inflation that has sapped consumer demand and hit companies' order books.

Preliminary data last month showed the Czech economy declining last quarter.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.2% at 24.60 to the euro at 0943 GMT, with markets still unclear whether Czech central bankers will join colleagues in Hungary and Poland in easing policy before the end of the year.

Analysts viewed minutes from the bank's last policy meeting, released last Friday, as having a hawkish tone.

The crown fell to a 15-month low past 24.7 last month and has struggled to gain some distance from that level since.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was also down 0.2%, at 4.434 per euro, with a stream of data releases on current account, GDP and an updated inflation reading due this week.

The zloty has been stuck in a range since a mid-October bounce after an alliance of pro-European parties won a majority - but are still waiting on a chance to form a new government.

"The zloty is consistently looking for impulses that could strengthen it," Bank Millennium said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6000

24.5400

-0.24%

-1.80%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

376.8500

377.5000

+0.17%

+5.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4340

4.4240

-0.23%

+5.76%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9719

4.9710

-0.02%

-0.59%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1850

+0.05%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1371.27

1365.0300

+0.46%

+14.11%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57649.18

57529.95

+0.21%

+31.64%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2155.42

2141.09

+0.67%

+20.28%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14601.25

14532.12

+0.48%

+25.19%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8440

-0.1950

+168bps

-21bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3370

0.0140

+168bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5460

0.0190

+184bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.3570

0.0070

+220bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4670

0.0020

+281bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6530

-0.0130

+295bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.57

5.55

4.52

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.02

8.67

7.68

11.24

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.64

5.36

5.06

5.76

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.