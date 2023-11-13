CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint hits fresh high for fourth day, other FX weaken

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed to a new multi-month high for the fourth straight session on Monday, the sole gainer in central Europe as a stronger dollar put a brake on other currencies.
The forint EURHUF= traded 0.2% up at 376.85 to the euro, just off a session high of 376.25, its strongest level in almost four months.
"Positive real interest rates strengthen the forint, technically we can firm all the way to 374," a Budapest-based trader said.
With the European Union's highest interest rates even after the central bank has eased policy since May, the forint has gained around 6% since the start of 2023.
Markets will be watching preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product data release on Tuesday for more clues on the path of interest rates ahead after the Hungarian central bank slowed its pace of easing.
GDP data on Tuesday from elsewhere in the region is likely to show a slow recovery as economies struggle to rebound from high inflation that has sapped consumer demand and hit companies' order books.
Preliminary data last month showed the Czech economy declining last quarter.
The crown EURCZK= was down 0.2% at 24.60 to the euro at 0943 GMT, with markets still unclear whether Czech central bankers will join colleagues in Hungary and Poland in easing policy before the end of the year.
Analysts viewed minutes from the bank's last policy meeting, released last Friday, as having a hawkish tone.
The crown fell to a 15-month low past 24.7 last month and has struggled to gain some distance from that level since.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= was also down 0.2%, at 4.434 per euro, with a stream of data releases on current account, GDP and an updated inflation reading due this week.
The zloty has been stuck in a range since a mid-October bounce after an alliance of pro-European parties won a majority - but are still waiting on a chance to form a new government.
"The zloty is consistently looking for impulses that could strengthen it," Bank Millennium said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6000
24.5400
-0.24%
-1.80%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.8500
377.5000
+0.17%
+5.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4340
4.4240
-0.23%
+5.76%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9719
4.9710
-0.02%
-0.59%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1850
+0.05%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1371.27
1365.0300
+0.46%
+14.11%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57649.18
57529.95
+0.21%
+31.64%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2155.42
2141.09
+0.67%
+20.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14601.25
14532.12
+0.48%
+25.19%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8440
-0.1950
+168bps
-21bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3370
0.0140
+168bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5460
0.0190
+184bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.3570
0.0070
+220bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4670
0.0020
+281bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6530
-0.0130
+295bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.57
5.55
4.52
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.02
8.67
7.68
11.24
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.64
5.36
5.06
5.76
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.