CEE MARKETS-Hungary's forint firms after smaller-than-expected rate cut

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed on Wednesday benefiting from a smaller-than-expected rate cut delivered by the Hungarian central bank on Tuesday, as well as perceptions of easing tensions between Brussels and Budapest ahead of an EU summit.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 385.3 to the euro at 0903 GMT, up by a third of a percent but still leading losses among regional peers so far into 2024.
"The forint firmed due to the smaller-than-expected rate cut yesterday and the more conciliatory stance of the government ahead of the EU summit," a Budapest-based trader said.
The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 75 basis points to 10% on Tuesday, holding off on larger cuts amid a rise in market risks since its mid-January guidance that a faster-than-expected fall in inflation could help accelerate easing.
A senior EU official denied on Monday that member states were discussing financial coercion to get Hungary to agree to financing for Ukraine at a summit this week, also giving a boost to the forint.
The statement came in response to a story in the Financial Times, which said that the European Union would sabotage Hungary's economy if Budapest blocked fresh aid to Ukraine at a summit this week, according to a confidential plan.
"It seems the markets understood that the plan which the Financial Times reported late last week did not come from that high above," the Budapest-based trader added.
EU leaders will meet on Thursday to try to agree on extending 50 billion euros ($54 bln) in aid to Ukraine through 2027, with Hungary's stance adding further volatility to the forint, despite Budapest having signalled readiness for compromise.
Talks between EU countries aimed at agreeing on more aid for Ukraine later this week remain "difficult", a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1003 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7890
24.7600
-0.12%
-0.35%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
385.3000
386.8000
+0.39%
-0.55%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3405
4.3490
+0.20%
+0.09%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9765
4.9762
-0.01%
-0.04%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1000
117.1800
+0.07%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1454.52
1450.4900
+0.28%
+2.86%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
63701.48
63213.55
+0.77%
+5.08%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2244.39
2235.83
+0.38%
-4.21%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15447.77
15376.62
+0.46%
+0.50%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.1670
-0.0300
+169bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.6880
-0.0490
+159bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8700
-0.0370
+166bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8620
-0.0840
+238bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.0700
-0.0840
+297bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2840
-0.0990
+308bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.61
4.47
3.62
6.57
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.97
5.70
4.95
9.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.67
5.36
5.00
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
